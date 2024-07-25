Positron Corporation Introduces New, Advanced Designed, Economically Priced PET-CT

Niagara Falls, NY, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC), a leading molecular imaging medical device company offering PET & PET-CT imaging systems, is pleased to present its new NeuSight PET-CT 3D 64 slice scanner, available for US and North American Markets. The NeuSight PET-CT advanced technology sets a new standard in imaging and diagnostic precision, patient comfort, and operational efficiency for nuclear cardiology practices and hospitals.

The NeuSight PET-CT was designed to revolutionize cardiac PET imaging, offering unparalleled value, empowering practices with cutting-edge technology at an unmatched price. The NeuSight PET-CT scanner is a highly acclaimed, top performing scanner, with installations throughout the world.

The NeuSight PET-CT is an innovative, inexpensive PET-CT system making it ideal for both cardiology and oncology clinical studies having superior data acquisition, with identification technology for improved scanning speed and accuracy. The NeuSight PET-CT system provides anatomic and functional imaging with qualified designs and technology, serving multiple molecular imaging functions for heart, tumor, and brain imaging studies.

NeuSight PET-CT’s detector modules are designed to interface with scintillating crystals for improved photoelectric conversion efficiency, high sensitivity, and temporal resolution. Proprietary IPIE technology improves spatial resolution and data accuracy. A key feature of NeuSight PET-CT incorporates clear honeycomb and patented asymmetrical light-guided technology delivering superior image clarity and resolution, essential for accurate cardiac diagnostics. Advanced clinical applications from 4D Gate capabilities for precise attenuation correction and fusion to optimized image fusion algorithms and quality control procedures, the system enables clinicians to achieve superior clinical outcomes with every scan.

An important feature is the systems design for patient comfort with a spacious 72cm gantry and high-sensitivity acquisition technology ensures safety with minimal radiation exposure for patients and technicians. The NeuSight PET-CT scanner has the smallest footprint and lightest weight of any PET-CT 64 slice system in the industry.



The NeuSight PET-CT is manufactured by Neusoft Medical Systems with Positron having exclusive rights for the North American market to sell/distribute the NeuSight PET-CT scanner through a business cooperation agreement with Neusoft Medical Systems’ subsidiary, Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Medical Technology Co.

Adel Abdullah, President of Positron, stated, “We are excited to bring the NeuSight PET-CT to imaging practices and hospitals serving both segment of nuclear cardiology and oncology imaging. This marks a significant milestone for Positron as it enters the PET-CT market at an opportune time to meet an increased demand in nuclear cardiology driven by advancements in technology and a favorable reimbursement environment for PET-CT technology.”

“NeuSight PET-CT is a versatile scanner and an ideal solution for SPECT providers adopting the PET modality. NeuSight PET-CT is also a great fit for oncology practices seeking new systems for enhanced diagnostic and disease management capabilities.” Mr. Abdullah further added, “Positron’s NeuSight PET-CT system combined with our comprehensive clinical services are the best value of technology, operational efficiency and practice sustainability in the industry. We are confident that our new system offers the perfect balance of quality, speed, size, and low cost to own and operate and is the system of choice for any molecular imaging provider seeking to take their practice to the next level with PET-CT imaging.”

Mr. Abdullah shared, “The NeuSight PET-CT system has been extremely successful for Neusoft Medical Systems with approximately 500 systems sold internationally, and we are confident we will see similar demand in the United States and all of North America.”

About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron's Attrius® PET and NeuSight PET-CT 3D imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET-CT 4D molecular imaging device in the Affinity PET-CT 4D 64-Slice. Positron’s PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron’s PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET-CT by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

About Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Neusoft Medical Systems is a leading global clinical diagnosis and treatment solution provider, headquartered in China. Neusoft Medical Systems is constantly innovating its portfolio of medical imaging diagnosis and clinical solutions in CT, MRI, DSA, XR, PET/CT, RT, US and IVD. Neusoft Medical Systems also is developing MDaaS (Medical Devices & Data as a Service), a strategic product line built using the Internet, big data, artificial intelligence, combined with other technologies improving medical institutions' ability to diagnose and treat patients, achieving operational excellence. Innovation is always the driving force of Neusoft Medical Systems. Neusoft Medical Systems is collaborating with global scientists and medical institutions dedicated to advancing the technology of medical imaging solutions. Together with 45,000 installations in more than 110 countries, Neusoft Medical Systems provides advanced, high-quality medical imaging solutions to patients around the world. Neusoft Medical Systems is dedicated to being an excellent value innovator of global healthcare services. Through innovation and excellent operations, Neusoft Medical Systems is advancing healthcare products across a wide range of medical solutions and services to enhance global healthcare to all.

