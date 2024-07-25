VEON to release 2Q 2024 trading update on 8 August 2024

Amsterdam, 25 July 2024 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today confirms that the Group will release its selected financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended 30 June 2024, at or around 7:00 CEST (6:00 BST, 1:00 EST) on 8 August 2024.

VEON will also host a results conference call with senior management at 14:00 CEST (13:00 BST, 8:00 EST) on the same day.

2Q24 results conference call

To register and access the event, please click here or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser: https://veon-q2-2024-trading-update.open-exchange.net/

Once registered, you will receive registration confirmation on the email address mentioned during registration with the link to access the webcast and dial-in details to listen to the conference call over the phone.

We strongly encourage you to watch the event through the webcast link, but if you prefer to dial in, then please use the dial-in details.

Q&A

If you want to participate in the Q&A session, we ask that you select the ‘Yes' option on the ‘Will you be asking questions live on the call?’ dropdown. That will bring you to a page where you can join the Q&A room by clicking 'Connect to meeting’.

You will be brought into a zoom webinar where you can listen to the presentation and once Q&A begins, if you have a question, please use the ‘raise hand button’ on the bottom of your zoom screen. When it is your turn to speak, the moderator will announce your name as well as sending a message to your screen asking you to confirm you want to talk. Once accepted, please unmute your mic and ask your question.

To enhance engagement with the company’s shareholders and facilitate connections with its investors, VEON is partnering with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions, a selection of which will be answered by VEON management during the results conference call.

Starting on 31 July at 14:00 CEST (13:00 BST, 8:00 EST), the Q&A platform will become available, and all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for VEON management by visiting: https://app.saytechnologies.com/veon-2024-q2. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the trading update conference call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

You can also submit your questions prior the event to VEON Investor Relations at ir@veon.com.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute operating model, governance, strategic and development plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact information

VEON

Investor Relations

Faisal Ghori

ir@veon.com



