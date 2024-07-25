Cold Storage Construction Market Trends and Strategic Assessment 2024-2030 - Food & Beverage Applications Forecast to Total $27.3 Billion in Revenue by 2030, Rising at a CAGR of 14.2%

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Storage Construction - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cold Storage Construction is estimated at US$15.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$38 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the cold storage construction market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for perishable goods due to changing consumer preferences and population growth is necessitating the expansion of cold storage infrastructure. Secondly, the growth of e-commerce and the need for rapid delivery of fresh and frozen products are boosting the demand for localized cold storage facilities. Thirdly, advancements in construction technology, including improved insulation materials and energy-efficient refrigeration systems, are making cold storage facilities more cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Lastly, regulatory requirements for food safety and pharmaceutical storage are driving the need for compliant and state-of-the-art cold storage solutions. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth of the cold storage construction market.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Food & Beverage Application segment, which is expected to reach US$27.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.2%. The Pharma & Healthcare Application segment is also set to grow at 13.6% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.2% CAGR to reach $8.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Cold Storage Construction Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Cold Storage Construction Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Cold Storage Construction Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Americold, Bally Refrigerated Boxes, Inc., Darwin Chambers Company, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Select Competitors (Total 153 Featured):
- Americold
- Bally Refrigerated Boxes, Inc.
- Darwin Chambers Company
- A M King
- Burris Logistics
- Hansen Cold Storage Construction
- Astron Buildings SA
- American Barcode and RFID Incorporated (AB&R)
- Allied Steel Buildings, Inc.
- Cold Storage Manufacturing, Inc.
- E-Pack Polymers Pvt. Ltd.
- Graycor, Inc.
- Alston Construction
- DEEM, LLC
- Controlled Environment Systems LLC
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|408
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$15.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$38 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Competition
- Cold Storage Construction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Cold Storage: A Major Aspect of Cold Chain Logistics
- Cold Storage Construction: The Different Types
- Robust Growth on the Cards for Cold Storage Construction Market
- The US - The Leading Region for Cold Storage Construction
- New Cold Storage Projects
- Cold Storage Construction Projects: Navigating through Unique Challenges
- High Build-Out Cost & Higher Ceilings
- Shortage of Skilled Labor
- Extended Lead Times & Delivery Delays
- Other Physical Demands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Manufacturers Ramp Up Cold Storage Construction at Sites in Proximity of Manufacturing Locations
- Materials Shortages Emerge as Burning Issue for Cold Storage Construction
- Shortages-Driven Changes
- Efforts on Rise to Build Sophisticated Facilities in Cost-Efficient Manner
- Globalization of Businesses Drives the Need for Efficient Supply Chain Designs
- Significant Growth in E-Commerce and online Grocery Shopping Induced by the Pandemic: A Key Driver
- Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
- Same Day Delivery Heightens Demand
- Share of Grocery Sales Online
- Healthy Tide in Processed Food Retail Augments Investments in Cold Storage Infrastructure
- Key Retail Trends Influencing Wider Deployment of Cold Storage Infrastructure
- Emphasis on Fresh Supply Chains
- Emergence of Online Retail Channel
- Rising Demand for Organic Foods
- Global Demand for Organic Food in US$ Billion
- Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares
- Organic Farmland as % of Total Agricultural Land by Region
- Pandemic Drives Consumer Shift Towards Natural & Organic Foods
- Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Frozen Foods: Key Benefits Driving Consumer Acceptance
- Global Opportunity for Frozen Foods by Type (In US$ Billion)
- COVID-19 Sets the Stage for Frozen Food Consumption
- Factors Favoring Frozen Food Demand amid Pandemic
- Rise in Online Food Orders Accelerate Demand for Cold Storage Units
- Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion)
- Demanding Supply Chain Requirements of Temperature Sensitive Pharmaceuticals Spurs Market Expansion
- Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion)
- Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs to Drive Demand
- Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion)
- Prevailing Trends in Healthcare Sector Widen Opportunities
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion)
- Technology Adoption on the Rise in the Cold Chain Sector
- Automation on Rise in Cold Storage Facilities
- Vertical Construction a Growing Trend
- Novel Technologies and Approaches Poised to Revitalize Cold Storage Construction: A Review of Latest Trends in Cold Storage Landscape
- Sandwich Panels Most used for Thermal Insulation of Cold Storage Chambers
- Data-Driven Approach for Increasing Energy Efficiency of Cold Storage Units
- Challenges Faced by the Cold Chain Logistics Industry: Technology Coming to the Rescue
- HCFC Phase Out Programs Build Momentum for Alternative Refrigerants in Cold Chains
- HCFC Phase Out Timeline in the US
- Ammonia Refrigeration Gains Robust Traction in Cold Storage Facilities
- Offering Eco-Friendly Alternative, CO2 Refrigeration Set to Make Big Gains
- Led by Growing Population & Nutrition Needs, Global Food Industry to Offer Broad Based Opportunities for Cold Storage Facilities
- Growing Population Pushes up Demand for Food and Beverage Products: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
- Global Average Food and Beverage Revenue Per Capita (In US$ Million)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
