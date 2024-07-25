Global Naval Unmanned Systems Industry Research 2024-2029: Key Companies to Watch, Cost-Effective Solutions, Increased Autonomy, Mass-Manufacturing Drive Unprecedented Growth

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Naval Unmanned Systems, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this research service, the publisher overviews the global naval unmanned systems market, highlighting growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study provides an outlook on global conflicts and recent developments in the field, contains an analysis of current market trends, and identifies some companies to watch.



Many defense departments worldwide seek cost-effective solutions to reduce personnel demands and address budgetary constraints. Unmanned naval systems have emerged as an attractive alternative to traditional military vessels because of their autonomous capabilities.



The market in question has become more competitive and appealing to potential customers because of recent advances in manufacturing, such as 3D printing. These advances have contributed to reduced production costs and lowered barriers of entry for new market participants.



The market, however, is at a nascent stage; therefore, companies (especially small businesses) need funding to carry out the proper R&D process to ensure top-quality products. Failure to obtain contract awards can halt market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Naval Unmanned Systems Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Application Areas

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Market Trends Analysis

Global Conflict Scenarios

Recent Global Developments

Representative Contracts

Competitive Landscape

Companies to Watch

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Additive Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 2 - Manned-Unmanned Teaming

Growth Opportunity 3 - Modeling and Simulation

