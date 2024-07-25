2024 Prediction of the Global Electric Car Growth Outlook: Gigacasting in EV Manufacturing, Falling EV Prices, AI in EV Charging, V2G-compatible Vehicles, & Battery Repair and Replacement

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Prediction of the Global Electric Car Growth Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EV penetration will reach 20% penetration in the light-duty vehicle segment, a milestone for the industry. BYD will retain the leadership with a higher margin than in 2023 as it expands its presence in Europe and emerging Asian markets (Japan, India, and Thailand). The battery market will supply approximately 945,000 megawatts/hour of battery capacity and, in this market, CATL will remain the leader, followed by BYD.

EV sales will reach an estimated 18.5 million units globally with a 31.1% year-over-year growth. The pace of this growth will decelerate due to the revision of incentives, mainly in Europe. Charging point installations will surpass 5.2 million by the end of the year, with an estimated ratio of one charging connector for 12 EVs.

This analysis provides an outlook for the electric vehicle (EV) industry based on the latest industry data, an outline of current trends, an in-depth examination of future developments, and a breakdown of the main stakeholders in the sector and their performance.



EV sales in 2023 amounted to a total of 14.1 million, of which 70.2% were battery EVs and 29.8% were plug-in hybrid EVs. Fuel-cell EV sales remained the same as in 2022, constituting less than 0.1% of the total EV sales. Global EV penetration increased from 13% in 2022 to 16% in 2022. Asia-Pacific (APAC) has the highest penetration globally, with 23% in the light-duty vehicle segment.



Crucial upcoming EV trends include the introduction of sodium-ion and solid-state batteries in mass-market EVs, gigacasting, falling EV prices, usage of AI, development of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) compatible vehicles, and opportunities in battery repair and replacement. Key OEMs have officially announced the adoption of alternate and advanced battery chemistries, such as sodium ion and solid-state batteries. EV manufacturers are exploring the gigacasting space, considering their affordable EV strategy; however, adoption is not widespread yet.



Due to the discontinuation of incentives, OEMs are forced to lower EV prices to keep up with demand and compete with conventional vehicles. Most markets have either reduced or discontinued cash incentives on EVs. Battery management systems (BMS) and analytics, EV battery second life, and testing and validation will leverage AI and digitization. The development of V2G-compatible vehicles spearheads technological progress and is a priority because next-generation charging infrastructure will demand V2G-compatible vehicles.

Growth Opportunity Universe

EV Pricing Will Match Pre-incentive Prices and Compete with Conventional Vehicles

Expansion into EV Emerging Markets

EV Battery Repair and Replacement for First-generation EVs

Key Topics Covered:



Analysis Highlights

Electric Vehicle Highlights: 2023 and Top Predictions for 2024

Global EV Market Overview, 2023 and 2024e

EV Growth and Penetration: Top 10 Markets

EV Growth and Penetration: Key OEMs

EV Battery Overview

EV Charging Infrastructure Development: Top 5 Markets

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the EV Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

EV Segmentation

2024 Global Economic Outlook

Top 10 Trends for 2024

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Global GDP Growth: Mild Global Growth Slowdown from 3.0% in 2023 to 2.6% in 2024 as Key Economies Lose Growth Momentum

Inflation and Interest Rates: Headline Inflation will Continue to Decline; H2 2024 will Shift Towards Rate Cuts for Advanced ECONOMIES

Currency Trajectory: Dollar to Remain Strong in H1 2024; Emerging Market Currencies to Get Boost from Q3 2024 Onwards

OIL Markets: Q1 OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts; NON-OPEC Production to Rise

Labor Market: Moderate Unemployment Uptick; Positive Expectations over Market Sentiment to Support Labor Hoarding

Critical Minerals Supplies: Need for ECONOMIC Resiliency Will Bolster Cross-border and Cross-industry Partnerships

North America: Economic Slowdown AMIDST Discretionary Spending Pullback and Elevated Interest Rates

Western Europe: Moderate Growth Pick-up as Inflation Headwinds Ease Gradually; Rebuilding Fiscal Buffers to Take Precedence

Middle East: Non-oil Growth Driven by Economic Diversification to Limit the Pullback Caused by a Slowdown in Global Oil Markets

Asia: Emerging Economies to Drive Growth Momentum; Fiscal Measures to Support Chinese Economic Recovery

Upcoming Trends

Key Trends in the EV Market for 2024

Na-ion and Solid-state Batteries Enter the EV Mass Market

Gigacasting in EV Manufacturing

Falling EV Prices

AI in EV Charging

V2G-compatible Vehicles

Battery Repair and Replacement

EV Market Overview and Prediction to 2024e: Europe

EV Highlights: 2023 and 2024e

European EV Market, 2023 and 2024e

EV Growth and Penetration: Key Countries

EV Growth and Penetration: Key OEMs

The European Powertrain Mix in the Next Decade

EV Market Overview and Prediction to 2024e: Americas

EV Highlights: 2023 and 2024e

Americas EV Market, 2023 And 2024e

EV Growth and Penetration: Key Countries

EV Growth and Penetration: Key OEMs

The US Powertrain Mix in the Next Decade

EV Market Overview and Prediction to 2024e: China

EV Highlights: 2023 and 2024e

Chinese EV Market: 2023 and 2024e

EV Growth and Penetration: Key OEMs

The Chinese Powertrain Mix in the Next Decade

EV Market Overview and Prediction to 2024e: APAC (excluding China)

EV Highlights: 2023 and 2024e

APAC EV Market, 2023 and 2024e

EV Growth and Penetration: Key Countries

EV Growth and Penetration: Key OEMs

The APAC Powertrain Mix in the Next Decade

EV Market Overview and Prediction to 2024e: MEA

EV Highlights: 2023 and 2024e

MEA EV Market, 2023 and 2024e

EV Growth and Penetration: Key Countries

EV Growth and Penetration: Key OEMs

Conclusions

Future Outlook

