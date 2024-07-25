Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Antennas Market Outlook, 2024-2030 - Rising Use in Supply Chain Management Spurs Demand, with Global Market Totalling $383 Million in Revenue by 2030

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Antennas - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Antennas is estimated at US$339.1 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$383 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the EAS antennas market is driven by several factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing incidence of retail theft globally, which compels retailers to invest in effective loss prevention technologies. Technological advancements, such as improved detection algorithms and the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) capabilities, have significantly enhanced the performance and utility of EAS systems, making them more attractive to retailers. The growing adoption of EAS systems in emerging markets, where retail sectors are expanding rapidly, also contributes to market growth.

Additionally, the shift towards omnichannel retailing, where physical and online stores are integrated, has led to the implementation of comprehensive security solutions that protect inventory across multiple platforms. Regulatory requirements and industry standards for retail security further drive the adoption of advanced EAS antennas. These factors, combined with the continuous innovation and development in the field, ensure that the EAS antennas market will continue to grow and adapt to the evolving needs of the retail industry.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Apparel & Fashion Accessories End-use segment, which is expected to reach US$145.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2%. The Supermarkets & Mass Merchandise End-use segment is also set to grow at 2.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $92.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.8% CAGR to reach $73.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $339.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $383 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.8% Regions Covered Global

