Bahrain Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Grow at an AAGR of 4.7% During 2025-2028, Supported in Infrastructure Investments and The Industrial Sector Strategy (2022-26)

The publisher expects Bahrain's construction industry to grow by 3.4% in real terms this year, supported by developments in commercial and energy and utilities projects coupled with an increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

According to Central Informatics Organization of Bahrain (CIO), the total FDI in the country grew by 15.9% year on year (YoY) in the first three quarter of 2023, preceded by YoY growth of 5.6% in 2022. However, tight monetary policy and fall in the value of tender awarded are expected to pose downside risk to the industry's outlook in the short term. According to the Tender Board of Bahrain, the total value of tenders awarded declined by 2.6% YoY in the first ten months of 2023.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to record an annual average growth of 4.7% during 2025-28, supported by investment in commercial, energy construction projects and the Industrial Sector Strategy (2022-26). As part of this plan, the government intends to raise the industrial sector's involvement in the Bahraini economy.

The goal is to increase its contribution from 12.8% in 2019 to 14.5% by 2026. This will be accomplished through the prioritization of five key areas; supporting local industries, investing in infrastructure, enhancing the investor experience, offering career guidance, and updating legislation. The strategy also aims to amplify exports of domestically produced goods and generate more employment opportunities. This will be facilitated by advancements of the "Fourth Industrial Revolution," promoting investments in digitalization, and improving regional supply chains.

Forecast period growth in the industry will also be supported by investments as part of the 'Strategic Projects Plan', unveiled in late October 2021; the plan outlays an investment of BHD11.3 billion ($30 billion) in Bahrain's national infrastructure and its strategic priority sectors. In another development, in December 2023, Bahrain announced its National Energy Strategy, which aims at achieving a 30% reduction in carbon emission by 2035 compared to 2015 level and further attain net zero emission by 2060. This strategy will further attract investment in the energy and utility sector over the forecasted period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



