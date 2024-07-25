Greece Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Grow by 4.8% in Real Terms this Year Before a Decline in 2025 - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher expects the construction industry in Greece to grow by 4.8% in real terms in 2024, driven by recovery in tourism and leisure sectors, along with a rise in building permits.

Moreover, investments as part of the European Union (EU's) Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). will provide a boost to the industry's growth in 2024. According to Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the total number of building permits issued in the country rose by 9.1% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2023, preceded by annual growth of 4.6% in 2022.



The industry is expected to slowdown in 2025, but will be higher than the pre-pandemic levels, before recording an annual average growth of 3.4% during 2026-2028, supported by investments in transport, renewable energy, residential and commercial construction projects. The government aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix to 35% by 2030. The plan involves a target of producing 7.7GW of solar PV and 7GW of wind capacity, 3.9GW of hydro, 300MW of biomass and biogas and 100MW of geothermal capacity by 2030.

Addition to this, the investment in energy efficient renovation of buildings, as part of Greece's recovery and resilience plan will support the residential sector's output in the coming period. The plan includes an allocation of EUR1.3 billion ($1.3 billion) in the energy efficient renovation of over 110,000 residences, including for low-income households by 2030.

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Greece, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



