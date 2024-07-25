Air Treatment Products World Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2031 - Consumer Awareness and Product Pricing Hindering Market Penetration, Especially in Developing Regions Like India

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Treatment Product Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for air treatment products is experiencing substantial growth, driven by increasing adoption across various sectors worldwide. These products play a crucial role in purifying indoor air by removing contaminants such as particulate matter, smog, and microorganisms, thereby enhancing air quality for healthier living and working environments.

According to recent projections, the market is expected to grow from USD 64.96 billion in 2024 to USD 131.4 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.



Evolution of Air Treatment Products



Air treatment products encompass a range of devices designed to cleanse and improve indoor air quality. Key products include air purifiers, which effectively filter out airborne particles and pollutants, benefiting individuals with respiratory ailments like allergies and asthma. Additionally, humidifiers and dehumidifiers regulate moisture levels, curbing the growth of microorganisms and optimizing air quality in residential, commercial, and industrial settings.



Impact of Air Pollution on Health



Rising levels of air pollution globally have escalated concerns over indoor air quality, contributing to the prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The World Health Organization (WHO) reports alarming statistics, linking poor air quality to over 3 million premature deaths annually, with projections indicating a potential rise to 6.6 million deaths per year by 2050. Particulate matter like PM2.5 and PM10, prevalent in polluted air, penetrate deep into the lungs, exacerbating health risks including strokes, heart attacks, lung cancer, and respiratory ailments.



Role of Air Purifiers in Health Improvement



Air purifiers emerge as pivotal solutions in combating indoor air pollutants, effectively removing airborne particles and microorganisms to enhance air quality. These devices are particularly beneficial for individuals with compromised respiratory systems, autoimmune conditions, and susceptibility to infections. The sanitizing capabilities of air purifiers contribute significantly to improving overall indoor air hygiene, addressing critical health concerns.



Government Initiatives and Regulatory Support



Governments worldwide are increasingly prioritizing indoor air quality through targeted initiatives and awareness campaigns. For instance, agencies like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) have developed safety guidelines to mitigate indoor air pollution risks. Such regulatory frameworks encourage the adoption of air purifiers in homes, healthcare facilities, and public spaces, fostering a conducive environment for market growth.



Market Challenges and Opportunities



While the demand for air treatment products continues to rise, challenges such as consumer awareness and product pricing hinder market penetration, especially in developing regions like India. Despite being among the most polluted countries globally, India exhibits low adoption rates of air purifiers due to consumer unawareness and perceived high costs. Effective marketing strategies and educational campaigns are pivotal in bridging these gaps and expanding market reach.



Innovations and Technological Advancements



Continuous innovations in air treatment technologies drive market dynamics, offering consumers a diverse range of products tailored to different needs and environments. Manufacturers focus on integrating smart automation and advanced filtration systems to enhance product efficacy and consumer satisfaction. These innovations not only improve performance but also contribute to sustainable practices aligning with global environmental goals.



Future Outlook and Strategic Imperatives



Looking ahead, the global air treatment product market is poised for significant expansion, supported by technological advancements, regulatory endorsements, and increasing consumer awareness of indoor air quality. Strategic partnerships and collaborations among industry players are pivotal in advancing product capabilities and expanding market presence across diverse geographical regions.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Air Treatment Product Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value and Volume, 2023

1.5. Analyst Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5.1. Supply

2.5.2. Demand

2.6. Economic Overview

2.6.1. World Economic Projections

2.7. PESTLE Analysis



3. Production Output and Trade Statistics, 2018 - 2023

3.1. Global Air Treatment Product Production Output, by Region, Value (US$ Bn) and Volume (Units), 2018 - 2023

3.1.1. North America

3.1.2. Europe

3.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.1.4. Latin America

3.1.5. Middle East and Africa



4. Price Analysis, 2018 - 2023

4.1. Global Average Price Analysis, by Product, US$ Per Unit, 2018 - 2023

4.2. Prominent Factor Affecting Air Treatment Product Prices

4.3. Global Average Price Analysis, by Region, US$ Per Unit



5. Global Air Treatment Product Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031

5.1. Global Air Treatment Product Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Bn) and Volume (Units), 2018 - 2031

5.1.1. Key Highlights

5.1.1.1. Air Purifier

5.1.1.2. Humidifier

5.1.1.3. Dehumidifier

5.2. Global Air Treatment Product Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn) and Volume (Units), 2018 - 2031

5.2.1. Key Highlights

5.2.1.1. Residential

5.2.1.2. Commercial

5.2.1.3. Industrial

5.3. Global Air Treatment Product Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn) and Volume (Units), 2018 - 2031

5.3.1. Key Highlights

5.3.1.1. North America

5.3.1.2. Europe

5.3.1.3. Asia Pacific

5.3.1.4. Latin America

5.3.1.5. Middle East & Africa

6. North America Air Treatment Product Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031

7. Europe Air Treatment Product Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031

8. Asia Pacific Air Treatment Product Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031

9. Latin America Air Treatment Product Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031

10. Middle East & Africa Air Treatment Product Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

11.2. Competitive Dashboard

11.3. Company Profiles

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Atlas Copco AB

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Honeywell International

De'Longhi S.p.A.

Winix Inc.

Daikin Corporation

AMFAH Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k0kms6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.