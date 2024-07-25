Apprio CEO Named to Tampa Titan 100 List

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apprio’s Kali Durgampudi is named by Titan 100 as one of the top CEOs and executives in the Tampa region.



Durgampudi serves as president and CEO for Apprio’s healthcare automation division, where he is responsible for scaling the Apprio IA™ - Intelligent Automation platform to address key challenges facing the healthcare industry.

“It is a huge honor to be named to Tampa’s Titan 100 list,” said Durgampudi. “The healthcare industry is ripe for transformation via automation and AI, and I’m fortunate to be able to work with amazing people and an amazing company to make sure that transformation benefits providers and patients alike.”

The Titan 100 program recognizes the top 100 private- and public-sector CEOs and C-level executives in eight regions. Titans are nominated and selected annually based on their leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their fields.

Durgampudi joined Apprio, a leading provider of specialized healthcare technology and automation solutions, in 2023 to scale the company’s innovation platform, expand the use of AI, and solve key industry challenges. He has more than 20 years of experience in leadership, operations, and healthcare technology.

“I’d like to congratulate Kali on this tremendous recognition,” said Darryl Britt, Apprio president and founder. “We’ve known for a long time what a tremendous asset Kali is, and it’s great that the larger market is recognizing his talents as well.”

Durgampudi and his fellow Tampa Titan 100 award honorees will be recognized on Oct. 24.

About Apprio

Apprio provides specialized healthcare technology solutions and services for hospitals, health systems, and federal agencies. With the rigor of a large consultancy and the cost structure and client focus of a nimble partner, we deliver value by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and optimizing care delivery. Founded in 1998, Apprio has completed automation projects and technology implementations for America’s largest federal healthcare agencies and more than 45 private hospitals.

Media Contact:

Jane Bryant

Spire Communications

571-235-4822

jbryant@spirecomm.com