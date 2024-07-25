Protecting IP (Intellectual Property) on the Internet Training Course: Stay Up to Date with the Most Important Legislation and Case Law (ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protecting IP (Intellectual Property) on the Internet Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Are you fully up to date with what can be protected and do you know how to go about protecting your intellectual property online?
The world of intellectual property can be complex, especially when you're navigating the confusing area of protecting your rights on the internet. There are a multitude of laws relating to online copyright and brand protection. This webinar will bring you right up to date with the most important legislation and case law. This information packed session will also give you an invaluable opportunity to ask the expert trainer about any particular issues affecting your business.
Benefits of attending
- Understand what can be protected
- Learn about the laws affecting IP protection
- Get to grips with how to go about protecting your IP on the internet
- Consider what a database is and who the owner of the right is
- Appreciate the role of trade marks in protecting a brand
- Expand you knowledge of the latest law and practice
Certifications
- CPD: 3 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
- In-house lawyers
- Commercial managers and business executives
- Patent, IP, trademarks or licensing counsel
- Business development managers
Key Topics Covered:
The internet and copyright
Basics
Existence, ownership and infringement
- Is a work capable of copyright protection?
- Is the work in a 'fixed' form?
- Does the work qualify for UK copyright protection?
- Is the work still protected by copyright?
- Who is the owner of the copyright?
- Will copyright be infringed?
- Primary Infringement
- Secondary Infringement
- Are there any defences to infringement?
- What remedies are available?
- Civil remedies
- Criminal remedies
International considerations
- Berne Convention
- Universal Copyright Convention
Types of moral rights
Moral rights relating to copyright works
Exploiting copyright
- Assignment
- Licensing
The internet and database rights
- Is it a database?
- Does the database qualify for protection?
- Who is the owner of the right?
- How long does the right last?
- What protection does the right give the owner?
- Are there any defences to infringement?
- What remedies are available?
The internet and branding
- Branding
- Protecting branding with a mark
- Is a mark capable of registration?
- Registering a trade mark
- Protecting a trade mark
- Revocation and invalidity
- Dealing with trade marks
- Trade mark searches
- Other types of registrable marks
Final questions
