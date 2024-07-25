Understanding and Drafting Exclusion and Limitation of Liability Clauses Training Course: Gain Essential Knowledge to Identify and Mitigate Against Risks and Responsibilities (ONLINE EVENT)

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding and Drafting Exclusion and Limitation of Liability Clauses Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This intense half-day will bring you right up to date with all you need to know about the specific issues and potential pitfalls related to these clauses. It also covers negotiating and drafting issues that can invalidate exclusion and limitation of liability clauses.

It's important to have a good understanding of exclusion and limitation of liability clauses when drafting contracts. Neither side in a contract will want to be unreasonably limited by these clauses but, on the other hand, neither side will want to leave themselves open to providing compensation for losses incurred.

The expert trainer will share his immense experience in this area, giving you the skills and knowledge to identify and mitigate against the risks and responsibilities related to these specific clauses. Working through drafting exercises will help embed the learning and ensure you get the most out of this course.

Benefits of attending

Understand exclusion and limitation of liability clauses in more depth

exclusion and limitation of liability clauses in more depth Get to grips with internationally accepted practice and jurisdictional differences

with internationally accepted practice and jurisdictional differences Learn about the economic rationale for this area of law

about the economic rationale for this area of law Master the ACE principle

the ACE principle Practice drafting techniques

drafting techniques Explore 2023/2024 changes you should be aware of

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Commercial and contracts directors and managers

Procurement personnel

Business development managers

Others whose work brings them into contact with contracts

Key Topics Covered:

Understanding exclusion and limitation clauses

International applicability and different practices

Myths about liability clauses

Internationally accepted practice

Economic rationale for this area of law

The liability protection spectrum

Jurisdictional differences

Factors affecting which do and factors which do not affect liability

A roadmap to drafting a clause: Evaluating risk 3 solutions to reduce risk before you get anywhere near a limitation or exclusion clause The ACE principle Acceptance of risk Capping of risk Exclusion of risk Drafting a clause



Negotiating liability clauses: risks and responsibilities

Arguments used by each side when negotiating

Indirect and consequential loss

A suggested approach

When you do your job but someone messes it up

UCTA, CRA

Drafting a liability clause: tips, tricks and techniques

Exercises in drafting

2023-2024 changes

Final questions

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/su2qwf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.