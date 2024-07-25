Understanding and Drafting Exclusion and Limitation of Liability Clauses Training Course: Gain Essential Knowledge to Identify and Mitigate Against Risks and Responsibilities (ONLINE EVENT)

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding and Drafting Exclusion and Limitation of Liability Clauses Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This intense half-day will bring you right up to date with all you need to know about the specific issues and potential pitfalls related to these clauses. It also covers negotiating and drafting issues that can invalidate exclusion and limitation of liability clauses.
It's important to have a good understanding of exclusion and limitation of liability clauses when drafting contracts. Neither side in a contract will want to be unreasonably limited by these clauses but, on the other hand, neither side will want to leave themselves open to providing compensation for losses incurred.
The expert trainer will share his immense experience in this area, giving you the skills and knowledge to identify and mitigate against the risks and responsibilities related to these specific clauses. Working through drafting exercises will help embed the learning and ensure you get the most out of this course.
Benefits of attending
- Understand exclusion and limitation of liability clauses in more depth
- Get to grips with internationally accepted practice and jurisdictional differences
- Learn about the economic rationale for this area of law
- Master the ACE principle
- Practice drafting techniques
- Explore 2023/2024 changes you should be aware of
Certifications:
- CPD: 3 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
- In-house lawyers
- Private practice lawyers
- Commercial and contracts directors and managers
- Procurement personnel
- Business development managers
- Others whose work brings them into contact with contracts
Key Topics Covered:
Understanding exclusion and limitation clauses
- International applicability and different practices
- Myths about liability clauses
- Internationally accepted practice
- Economic rationale for this area of law
- The liability protection spectrum
- Jurisdictional differences
- Factors affecting which do and factors which do not affect liability
- A roadmap to drafting a clause:
- Evaluating risk
- 3 solutions to reduce risk before you get anywhere near a limitation or exclusion clause
- The ACE principle
- Acceptance of risk
- Capping of risk
- Exclusion of risk
- Drafting a clause
Negotiating liability clauses: risks and responsibilities
- Arguments used by each side when negotiating
- Indirect and consequential loss
- A suggested approach
- When you do your job but someone messes it up
- UCTA, CRA
Drafting a liability clause: tips, tricks and techniques
- Exercises in drafting
- 2023-2024 changes
Final questions
