Ten Leading Blockchain Organizations Unite to Establish the DePIN Association

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DePIN Association is excited to announce its official formation, bringing together ten pioneering organizations dedicated to advancing the decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) ecosystem. The founding members— Acurast , peaq , DePINHub , PowerLedger , U2U Network , Impossible Cloud Network , POKT Network , SafeJunction , IoTeX , and Geodnet —are at the forefront of innovation in their respective fields, contributing to a collective vision for a more connected, decentralized world.

About the DePIN Association

The DePIN Association is a collaborative body focused on fostering innovation, setting industry standards, and promoting the development of decentralized physical infrastructure networks. These networks leverage blockchain technology to decentralize traditional infrastructure services, ensuring greater transparency, security, and efficiency.





Meet the Founding Members

1. Acurast: Enables developers with Unstoppable Compute through a decentaralized and mobile powered Cloud.

2. peaq: Provides DePINs a layer-1 blockchain tailored to their needs, including Modular DePIN Functions, DePIN-focused economics, grants for builders, and a vast network of enterprise partners and Web3 integrations.

3. DePINHub: A central hub for DePIN innovation, offering resources, support, and networking opportunities for projects and developers.

4. Powerledger: promotes democratization of energy through tracking, tracing and trading of energy in decentralized energy markets.

5. U2U Network: A pioneering Modular Layer-1 chain built on top of DAG and compatible with EVM. Boasting 17,000 TPS and 350-ms finality using the Helios Consensus, U2U Network is a perfect fit for DePIN

6. POKT (Pocket Network): The universal RPC Infra layer that enables our partners to connect applications with any open data source, with unbeatable scalability, uptime, and cost-effectiveness. The API to the open internet.

7. SafeJunction: A trustless database for provable facts, aiming to make proofs more accessible, secure, and ubiquitous.

8. IoTeX: Provides a modular infrastructure for DePIN projects to deploy in full or integrate modules into existing frameworks.

9. Geodnet: Leverages blockchain technology for geospatial data and services, improving the accuracy and availability of location-based information.

10. Impossible Cloud Network (ICN): The cloud platform that connects enterprise-grade hardware with cloud service providers while leveraging SLA oracles for uncompromised performance or service quality.

Vision and Mission

The Association aims to create a robust DePIN ecosystem:

-Establish industry standards and best practices for DePIN projects.

-Promote collaboration and knowledge sharing among members.

-Advocate for policies and regulations that support the growth of decentralized infrastructure.

-Foster an ecosystem that encourages innovation and sustainable development.

Future Plans

In the coming months, the DePIN Association will focus on several key initiatives:

Standardization: Developing and promoting industry standards to ensure interoperability and security across DePIN projects.

Research and Development: Supporting R&D efforts to advance the technology and applications of decentralized infrastructure.

Education and Outreach: Engaging with stakeholders, including policymakers, developers, and the public, to raise awareness about the benefits and potential of DePIN.

Events: Communication about the DePIN ecosystem with jointly-organized events.

Join the Movement

The DePIN Association invites other organizations, developers, and stakeholders interested in the future of decentralized infrastructure to join the movement. Together, we can build a more secure, efficient, and transparent world.

For more information, please visit www.depinassociation.com

Media Contact - contact@depinassociation.com



