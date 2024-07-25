Entara Named to Prestigious MES Midmarket 100

Chicago, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entara, a security-first eXtended Service Provider (XSP), announced today that Midsize Enterprise Services (MES) Computing, a brand of The Channel Company, recognized Entara on its 2024 MES Midmarket 100 list for the third year in a row.

The MES Midmarket 100 recognizes top vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering products and services that support midmarket organizations and drive growth and innovation for those customers. MES Computing defines midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50 million-$2 billion and/or 100-2,500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected based on their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

Midmarket organizations have distinct structural characteristics in terms of setup of their environment, and Entara understands the critical need for tailored solutions that meet their specific technology and budgetary requirements. As an eXtended Service Provider (XSP), Entara offers comprehensive lifecycle management for security incidents, ensuring that midmarket companies can depend on them for all their IT and security operational needs. Partnering with Entara gives midsize businesses access to a team of IT and security experts dedicated to delivering innovative, customized technology solutions. These solutions are designed to support their current needs and adapt as the organizations evolve and grow.

“We are honored to be named to the MES Midmarket 100 list for the third year in a row,” said Entara CEO and President, Pamela Diaz. “At Entara, we recognize that each client’s needs are as unique as their business models. Our team of experts is committed to understanding these needs and crafts a strategic roadmap that aligns their technology goals with their business objectives. We take great pride in being honored alongside distinguished peers and are dedicated to supporting the ever-evolving needs of the midsize enterprise community.”

The MES Midmarket 100 list recognizes today’s biggest IT movers and shakers who’ve set themselves apart. Winners were selected based on their consistent commitment to helping the midmarket segment succeed and thrive in today’s fast-paced digital economy.

“We’re honored to support our midmarket clients with their IT and cybersecurity needs,” said Entara Director of Managed Services, Mike Mousavi. “The midmarket sector is a vital part of our community, housing essential businesses, a large percentage of our clients fall into this sector. Relieving them of the complexities of IT and cybersecurity is a mission we take seriously. This recognition underscores our commitment to our clients, and we look forward to expanding our support to more midmarket businesses looking for a technology partner.”

View the full MES Midmarket 100 list to learn more about the organizations recognized for their commitment to midmarket clients.

About Entara

Entara sets the standard as the world’s first eXtended Service Provider (XSP) and delivers exceptional, security-first IT solutions for their clients, including managed IT and cybersecurity services, incident response services, and other professional services. Founded in2001, the organization has evolved to provide the strategic vision, platforms, processes, and people to travel with their clients on the path to their best IT future.

Entara has been repeatedly recognized by CRN on the MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category as well as on the MES Midmarket 100 list. The organization acts as a true partner to their clients and has also been included on MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs list and is in the top 50 MSPs listed in Channel Future’s MSP 501 award. As a core values focused organization, Entara has proudly been recognized on lists for both the Chicago and National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. To learn more about how Entara can help you secure your future, please visit https://www.entaracorp.com/