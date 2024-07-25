F5 Multi-Cloud Security and Application Security Tools Now Available Through Carahsoft’s U.S. Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative Blanket Purchase Agreement

RESTON, Va., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F5, today announced that it has been named a vendor on the Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) awarded to Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. The BPA is signed for a four-year period of performance through September 4, 2027.



Under the agreement, Carahsoft will facilitate access to cybersecurity software products, which include software licenses, subscriptions, maintenance, support, and services from F5 to support Information Technology (IT) operations across the DoD enterprise.

“We are pleased to achieve this milestone of being added to Carahsoft’s DoD ESI BPA. This BPA will provide the DoD, as well as other Federal agencies that fall within scope, an alternative contracting approach to acquiring F5’s application delivery and security solutions and services with better discounts relative to GSA and faster procurement cycles to deliver our technology. In fact, we have already witnessed the benefits of this BPA with a couple of USAF acquisitions last Government Fiscal Year-End and are currently working on other DoD procurements leveraging the BPA.” Tim Clark, F5, Director, US Defense.

The BPA aligns with the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act and with IT Category Management best practices, with the aim of minimizing the costs associated with traditional procurement processes. These processes include sourcing, technical document and solicitation development, contract term negotiations, and offer evaluations.

F5 software solutions are readily accessible under Blanket Purchase Agreement N66001-23-A-0049 through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F. For detailed procurement information, please contact Rob Trimber at (703) 673-3577 or Rob.Trimber@carahsoft.com. To learn more about F5 ESI offerings, reach out to the F5 team at 703-230-7568 or F5ESI@carahsoft.com.

About the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (DoD ESI)

DoD ESI is an official DoD initiative sponsored by the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) to lead in the establishment and management of enterprise COTS IT agreements, assets, and policies. DoD ESI lowers the total cost of ownership across the DoD, Coast Guard and Intelligence Communities for commercial software, IT hardware, and services. Additional information about the DoD ESI can be found at www.esi.mil.

About F5

F5 is a multi-cloud application services and security company committed to bringing a better digital world to life. F5 partners with the world’s largest, most advanced public sector agencies to secure and optimize apps and APIs anywhere—on premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. F5 enables organizations to safeguard their data and constituent trust, maximize performance and profitability, and meet digital demands at scale. For more information, go to f5.com/federal. (NASDAQ: FFIV). You can also follow @F5 on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn about F5, its partners, and technologies.

