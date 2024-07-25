Hong Kong's Best Caviar Shop - Nomad Caviar Launches Online Store With Caviar Delivery And Subscription in HK

Hong Kong Island, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

NOMAD Caviar, a company based in Hong Kong, has launched a new product in the sustainable and luxurious caviar market. The Caviar Tart is a delicious new offering made in collaboration with Le Bec Fin and Toto Private Chef. For more information, visit https://www.nomadcaviar.com/collections/all

At NOMAD Caviar, the goal is to change how people think about enjoying caviar. The company focuses on high quality products that come from sustainable farms, which allows it to avoid middlemen and offer better prices. With stores in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines, the products are widely accessible.

The new Caviar Tart reflects NOMAD Caviar's mission to make caviar an everyday luxury. In addition to the tart, the company's offerings also feature collaborations like the NOMAD x Crewkies Oversized Blini, made specifically to be paired with caviar.

"Caviar has long been seen as an exclusive treat, but we want to change that perception," said Jason Cohen, CEO of NOMAD Caviar. "By working directly with sustainable farms, we provide our customers with accessible and premium quality caviar that can be enjoyed more generously."

NOMAD Caviar's main products include Kaluga Hybrid caviar, known for its rich, buttery taste, and Ossetra caviar, which is valued for its firm texture and nutty flavour. Both are sourced responsibly to meet high standards of quality and sustainability.

NOMAD Caviar also has a special membership programme for caviar fans. The membership is a 12-month subscription that provides caviar lovers with monthly deliveries of either 500g or 1kg of Kaluga Hybrid Caviar, or 250g of Ossetra Caviar. The caviar is delivered fresh from their farm to your table every month. This programme shows the company's commitment to building a community around enjoying caviar.

NOMAD Caviar places a strong emphasis on delivery service, ensuring that its products arrive fresh at the customer's doorstep. The company delivers Monday to Friday from 11 am to 2 pm in Hong Kong, making it convenient for caviar lovers to receive their orders on time.

To provide better value, NOMAD Caviar Hong Kong offers bulk order sizes. This allows customers to select the quantity that best suits their occasions and preferences, without compromising on quality.

The company is challenging the idea that caviar should be enjoyed sparingly with a tiny spoon. It promotes caviar as something that can be enjoyed generously and even as a main course.

In addition to the retail and delivery services, NOMAD Caviar has grown through partnerships with renowned chefs and brands. The work with Le Bec Fin and Crewkies highlights the brand's commitment to culinary innovation and exploring new ways to enjoy caviar.

"Our collaboration with renowned chefs and brands allows us to offer unique products that showcase the versatility of caviar," said Cohen.

For those interested in the Caviar Tart and other offerings, visit https://www.nomadcaviar.com/. Consumers can explore the full range of products, learn more about the company's commitment to sustainable sourcing practices, and discover how to incorporate caviar into everyday dining.

By maintaining high sourcing standards and constantly innovating, NOMAD Caviar aims to make fine caviar available to a wider audience.

