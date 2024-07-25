Tribble Receives High Performer Status for RFPs in G2 Summer 2024 Report

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribble, an AI-native company out to automate the entire Request for Proposal (RFP) process, has been recognized as a "High Performer" in G2’s Summer 2024 report. This distinction reflects Tribble’s exceptional customer satisfaction scores and efficiency effectiveness, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI technology that meets the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.



G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, evaluates products and vendors based on authentic reviews from verified users. In the G2 Summer 2024 report, Tribble achieved impressive results, with 99% of customers stating that they would recommend Tribble to others and 100% believing the company is headed in the right direction.

Tribble’s suite of AI-powered tools is designed to automate and streamline complex business processes, significantly reducing manual effort and enhancing productivity for customers. Recent innovations include:

The Tribble AI Agent: Seamlessly integrates into existing workflows, acting as a proactive and intelligent digital teammate for sales teams. The agent provides real-time updates and accurate information retrieval, utilizing the latest multimodal LLMs to accurately understand, analyze, and generate comprehensive responses to complex RFPs and InfoSec questionnaires.

Tribblytics: Takes Tribble's commitment to transparency, security, and privacy and increases overall capabilities to include insight into overall performance, ensuring proper checks and balances are in place to understand what the Tribble AI Agent is doing, how they're doing it, and why they've answered a question in a specific way.

“Being named a High Performer by G2 at this nascent stage in our company’s lifecycle is both incredibly rewarding and highly motivating. Since day one, our team has continuously pursued innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Sunil Rao, CEO and co-founder of Tribble. “We’re constantly listening to and engaging with our customers, which has, in turn, allowed us to continue building the leading AI tool for sales engineers and enterprises. Being recognized because of those efforts by our customers carries significant meaning to us, and we couldn’t be more excited by the road ahead.”

For more information about Tribble, visit Tribble.ai.