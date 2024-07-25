KAMA (Kamala Horris), a Meme Coin, Will Be Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform , will list KAMA, a meme coin inspired by Kamala Horris, on the MEME Zone. For all CoinW users, the KAMA/USDT will be officially available for trading on July 24th 2024, at 9:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of KAMA, we are launching the "KAMA bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.

A Hot Topic in U.S. Political Elections

Kamala Dovo Harris, an American politician and lawyer, served as the 49th Vice President of the United States under President Joe Biden. Widely regarded as Biden's successor, her political journey and influence have inspired the creation of KAMA, a token that resonates with her supporters and the broader community.

Since its launch on March 29, KAMA has gained considerable attention, reflecting the growing interest in political-themed cryptocurrencies. The token has already garnered over 10,000 holders and boasts a liquidity pool of $800,000. The market capitalization of KAMA has surged to $36.9 million, demonstrating a steady increase in value from its inception to July 23.

Recent Market Dynamics

The entry of Kamala Harris into the presidential race has further fueled the momentum behind KAMA. As speculation around the U.S. election intensifies, the meme coin has seen significant upward trends. While domestic consensus largely views Trump as the likely next president, young Americans are showing strong support for Harris, providing a unique angle for KAMA's growth.

KAMA has a total supply of 995,520,736 tokens, all of which were fairly launched. This structure ensures a transparent and equitable distribution, appealing to a wide range of investors and supporters. It has quickly built a vibrant community with 3,771 Twitter followers and 3,700 Telegram group members, reflecting strong and growing interest in the token.

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent KAMA prize pool will be up for grabs from July 24th, 2024, at 9:00 to July 31st, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About KAMA

