STIX Teams Up with Coinbase for Special Mint

New York City, NY, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STIX, the Web3 platform for meme promotions and competitions, has announced that it will be onboarding Coinbase’s Onchain Summer in August.



STIX to introduce special mint on Base protocol

The activation, co-promoted by Coinbase and STIX, will consist of a gasless NFT mint on the Ethereum Layer 2 chain Base. The NFTs will serve as access passes to the early beta version of STIX that will be launched in the coming weeks, prior to the official product launch.

With the passes, users will be able to try out the beta version of STIX that features meme competitions leveraging UGC from select partners. Such partners range from top NFT projects to memecoin communities, the details of which will be shared soon.

STIX is a derivative project of Stickerly, one of the world’s largest Web2 User-generated content sticker publishing platforms with 30 million monthly active users and over 400 million lifetime users. The Stickerly app provides an easy-to-use interface for creating and publishing memes that are then immediately usable as stickers in messenger apps like Telegram and Whatsapp. The global user base of Stickerly features heavy presence from regions such as Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and also Europe.

Unlike its Web2 legacy product, however, the Web3 STIX does not focus only on the publishing of UGC but also the gamification of it via popularity competitions. Through regular competitions, creators submit memes on STIX that are then voted on by the STIX community. Winning memes with the most votes are then promoted on Stickerly, available to a global audience to download and use.

The STIX team revealed that strong meme-driven culture and organic rise of UGC in the Base community was a decisive factor that led to working with Base. News of the commemorative NFT mint will be shared in social media channels of Base as well as the STIX account on X.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

https://wallet.coinbase.com/ocs



