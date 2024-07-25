Menstrual Care Products Market Size, Growth & Trends 2024 | Global Size to Hit US$ 7.50 Billion By 2032, With a Growing CAGR of 5.89%, Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menstrual Care Products Market Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Menstrual Care Products Market Size was valued at US$ 24.80 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach US$ 40.71 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 5.89% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Significant governmental efforts to enhance menstrual hygiene are one of the major factors that are boosting the growth of this market in recent times. Recent data from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals over 500 million women and girls in every corner of the globe do not have access to clean water, soap, or private spaces with safety equipment during their period. Several governments rolled out effective initiatives to alleviate these woes and improve menstrual health. For example, in 2023, in India, the Menstrual Hygiene Management Scheme was announced, and women from rural and economically disadvantaged sections could avail themselves of subsidized sanitary napkins. This program also impacts approximately 60 million beneficiaries, representing a greater investment in menstrual health accessibility. The Plan is to expand a wider range of educational components to promote menstrual health.

The British government has been using this system to great success through the Tampon Tax fund, which is used in ways quite comparable. Two and a half million pounds of the funding in 2023 were allocated to charities that work on period poverty and menstrual health. In a bid to include all students and thus contribute further towards market development, the UK government has also announced that free menstrual products be made available in schools, colleges, and universities with an extended approach that is reinforced so that no student misses out on the required product.





The United Nations has been promoting its "Menstrual Health Management (MHM)" program globally which aims at providing better access to menstrual products and education in underdeveloped or developing countries. In the past year, other campaigns have targeted reaching another 10M women and girls: part of grave efforts by the UN to address period poverty.

In addition to vital resources delivered directly by governments, these government-led initiatives are growing the market by creating more options for products and also increasing consumer awareness. Together, all these public sector initiatives create an environment that spurs innovation and increased demand for menstrual care products leading to a better state of menstruation hygiene solutions in general.

Segmentation Dynamics

Tampons are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% over the forecast period, and key drivers for this growth include current government initiatives. The World Health Organization (WHO) revealed in a 2023 report that over 700 million women and girls globally use tampons, projecting an increase as access increases. The market growth can be largely attributed to government policies. As an example, the U.S. government has some legislation recently like the “Menstrual Products for All Act” which was introduced in 2022, requiring that tampons and other menstruation products be available at no cost in public schools to impact over 50 million students each year. Also in France, the government has recently pledged to subsidize access to menstrual products, including tampons; a move that should benefit up to around 10 million women living on low-income wages. These programs are expanding the reach of tampons, thus leading to heightened levels of consumer demand and supplementing a healthy economic growth trajectory set for 2024-2031.

Regional Insights

In 2023, Asia-Pacific (APAC) was the largest menstrual care products market accounted for 35% of market revenue, which is majorly supported by several factors. In 2023, India’s "Menstrual Hygiene Management Scheme" was rolled out nationally to deliver low-cost sanitary napkins for more than 60 million women and girls across the country -- a major state effort to boost access to menstrual products. Schools in China are offering free menstrual products reaching more than 30 million students. Rise in urbanization with higher revenues Big contribute to escalated demand for contemporary menstrual care products. Hence, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to stay as a market leader globally, supported by successful government initiatives and growing consumer tastes.

Recent Developments

In June 2023 , the Procter & Gamble Company invested USD 24 million towards the setup of a personal healthcare manufacturing facility in Gujarat, India (June 2023)

, the Company invested USD 24 million towards the setup of a personal healthcare manufacturing facility in Gujarat, India (June 2023) In April 2022, the Poise Ultra-Thin Pads with Wings was launched by Kimberly-Clark Corporation. The Poise thinnest pads ensure 100% clean, dry refresh protection from leaks.

