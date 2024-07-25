NATION’S LARGEST FREE CHRISTIAN MUSIC FESTIVAL RETURNS FOR TWELFTH YEAR WITH SKILLET, TOP CHRISTIAN ARTISTS AND GLOBAL EVANGELIST NICK HALL

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Christian artists are set to take the stage at the two-day Amplify Music Festival, including Grammy-nominated band Skillet, hip-hop artist KB and Pulse Evangelism founder Nick Hall. Taking place Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10 just outside of Little Rock in Benton, Arkansas, Amplify is completely free to the public.

The highly-anticipated line-up of artists also features award-winning Christian music performers: Crowder, Jeremy Camp, Anne Wilson, Colton Dixon, Blessing Offor, Ben Fuller, Unspoken, Salt City Worship and Tru Serva. The wide range of artists and diverse musical styles will provide a powerful and unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages.

The family-friendly event will also feature kid zones, exciting prizes and giveaways and local food vendors for event-goers to enjoy. In addition, attendees at Amplify will have the opportunity to hear a message of hope from Nick Hall, evangelist and founder of Pulse Evangelism.

Furthermore, Nick Hall will lead the festival in singing the song Amazing Grace which will become part of a future Anthem of Grace broadcast. The most recent Anthem of Grace Good Friday broadcast reached millions all over the world and thousands responded to the Gospel.

“It’s an unbelievably moving experience to be surrounded by thousands of believers who are worshiping Jesus together through music that is both encouraging and uplifting,” said Hall. “We are grateful for all of the partners who share our vision for growing the Kingdom of God through this special event and look forward to equipping attendees with new ways to share their faith with others long after Amplify is over.”

Those looking to take their passion for Jesus a step further are invited to join one of six breakout sessions through Amplify’s Make Jesus Known training, which will be hosted throughout the two-day event at the River Center, just south of the festival grounds. Participants will learn how their conversations with friends and family all play an important role in evangelism, along with practical tools to share their faith. In addition, those who attend the breakout sessions will receive early-access wristbands to Amplify.

Since its inception in 2012, Amplify has existed to bring the Church and the world together for two days of inspiration where all are welcome. The mission is simple: to glorify God and create space for worship, evangelism and the power of God to move in the lives of those who attend. Now, Amplify is one of the country’s largest Christian music events, demonstrating the power of gathering as a community under the banner of Jesus.

“What began in 2012 as a way to expose as many individuals as possible to the Gospel through a welcoming, free event has turned into a massive gathering of God’s people that has changed thousands of lives,” said Josh Turner, founder of Amplify. “Each year, testimonies are shared of victories over addiction, depression, broken marriages and more that encourage festival-goers in their faith, spurring action once they leave. We can’t wait to see how this year’s event will impact His Kingdom and Make Jesus Known in this community and beyond.”

Amplify Music Festival is completely free for all who would like to attend, thanks to generous community sponsors, churches and donors who share the vision of growing the Kingdom of God. Registration is required and those interested in securing a free ticket or learning more about the event can visit amplifyfest.org .

About Pulse Evangelism

Founder and President Nick Hall started Pulse Evangelism in 2006. Since then, Pulse has seen over 330 million people reached by the Gospel and over two million people have responded to Jesus through their initiatives. Pulse is an evangelism movement on mission to empower the Church and Make Jesus Known. Since Pulse’s founding, they have linked arms with hundreds of ministries and churches around the world to fuel evangelistic movements. Whether hosting a big outreach event, providing the evangelistic voice at another organization’s event or training evangelists on American college campuses, the common goal of everything they do is to share the hope of Jesus. Learn more at www.pulse.org .