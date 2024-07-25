CrowdStrike (CRWD) Faces Investor Scrutiny After Flawed Falcon Sensor Update - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now . The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on the propriety of certain statements made by cybersecurity company, CrowdStrike Holdings, about its AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

CrowdStrike has recently attributed its growth to the “technical superiority of the Falcon platform.”

The company’s claims came into question on July 19, 2024, when CrowdStrike issued an automatic update for its flagship Falcon Sensor security product that contained a bug and resulted in a massive overnight outage that affected 8.5 million Windows computers around the world, disrupting businesses, airports, train stations, banks, broadcasters, and the healthcare sector. Many affected machines were unable to restart, instead showing a blue error screen sometimes called “the blue screen of death.”

During the weekend, on July 20, 2024, CrowdStrike warned that hackers are trying to exploit the situation, saying that it observed “threat actors leveraging the event to distribute a malicious Zip archive.”

As the market digested this news, the price of CrowdStrike shares fell $79.14, or about 23%, over two trading days ended July 22, 2024. The news was accompanied by several analyst downgrades with one at Guggenheim downgrading CrowdStrike from buy to neutral, reportedly writing that “[t]he restoration of its reputation may take more time and will likely affect new business signings at least in the near-term.”

