



Meet Maria Burciaga: Dedicated Attorney at Melmed Law Group

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group , a leading advocate for employee rights and workplace justice, proudly announces the achievements and contributions of Attorney Maria Burciaga . With a strong educational background, extensive professional experience, and dedication to labor and employment law, Maria Burciaga is a vital member of the Melmed Law Group team.

About Maria Burciaga

Maria Burciaga holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Mount St. Mary's University and a Juris Doctor from Whittier Law School. During her undergraduate studies, she was an active member of the Mock Trial team, and in law school, she served on the Trial Advocacy Honors Board, showcasing her early dedication to legal advocacy.

Professional Memberships and Affiliations

California Employment Lawyers Association (CELA)

Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA)

Professional Journey

Maria's professional journey in the legal field began immediately after high school, starting as a legal assistant at the age of 18. Over the course of 18 years, she has gained comprehensive experience, gradually advancing her career until deciding to attend law school. She has worked in the labor and employment sector for eight years and has been practicing as an attorney in this field for 3.5 years.

Areas of Expertise

Maria Burciaga focuses on:

Her focus within employment and labor law is on representing employees in various workplace-related issues, ensuring their rights are upheld and they receive fair treatment.

Professional Achievements

During her undergraduate and law school years, Maria demonstrated her legal prowess as a member of the Mock Trial team and the Trial Advocacy Honors Board. These experiences laid a strong foundation for her successful career in labor and employment law.

Client Testimonials

Clients consistently praise Maria for her professionalism, dedication, and empathetic approach. Her ability to navigate complex legal challenges and provide comprehensive support underscores her role as a trusted advocate in employment law .

Personal Quote

“I'm excited to be part of the dedicated team at Melmed Law Group. My passion lies in standing up for employees who face unfair treatment, and I look forward to making a real difference in their lives” - Maria Burciaga .

Connect with Maria Burciaga

For more information or to connect with Maria Burciaga, visit her LinkedIn profile .

About Melmed Law Group

Founded in 2015, Melmed Law Group has become a beacon of hope for employees facing workplace harassment , discrimination , and wage theft. Under the leadership of Jonathan Melmed , the firm has successfully litigated and settled over 100 class actions, earning recognition as a top law firm for employee rights.

