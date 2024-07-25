Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., July 25, 2024

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $9.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.22.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was $5.4 million and $9.2 million, respectively, compared to $4.2 million and $8.8 million for the same periods of 2023. Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2023 were impacted by a increase in net interest income of $1.1 million and $577,000 as the cost of funds has stabilized, which led to a 14 basis point increase in the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024. The disposal of assets related to two former branch properties resulted in a one time after-tax loss of $261,000 for the six month period ended June 30, 2024.

  • The allowance for credit losses was impacted for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 by negative provisions for credit losses of $1.2 million and $1.0 million, respectively, compared to negative provisions for credit losses of $1.2 million and $1.1 million for the 2023 periods. The recognition of negative provisions for credit losses for all periods is due primarily to recoveries during the second quarter of 2024 and 2023 on a commercial loan. In addition, a minimal level of loan charge-offs contributed to the recognition of the negative provisions for credit losses.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were $0.72 and $1.22, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.59 and $1.25 for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023.

  • Annualized return on average assets was 0.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.80% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized return on average assets was 0.83% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.86% for the corresponding period of 2023.

  • Annualized return on average equity was 11.12% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 9.53% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized return on average equity was 9.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 10.37% for the corresponding period of 2023.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $5.4 million and $9.2 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $4.2 million and $8.9 million for the same periods of 2023. Basic and diluted core earnings per share (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were $0.72 and $1.23, respectively, while basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same periods of 2023 were $0.60 and $1.26. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 0.98% and 11.15%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.80% and 9.60% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 0.83% and 9.72%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.86% and 10.44% for the corresponding period of 2023. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, core earnings per share and tangible book value per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was 2.83% and 2.75% respectively, compared to 2.77% and 2.92% for the corresponding periods of 2023. The increase in the net interest margin for the three month period was driven by an increase in the rate paid on interest-earning assets of 74 basis points ("bps"), while the decrease in the net interest margin for the six month period was driven by a 120 bps increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The FOMC rate increases enacted over the past several years contributed to the increase in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities as the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 86 bps and 120 bps for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023. Short-term borrowings decreased in volume, which offset the impact of an increase in rate paid, resulting in a decrease of $1.1 million and $580,000 in expense for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 115 bps and 137 bps or $4.0 million and $8.6 million in expense for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the corresponding periods of 2023 due to the FOMC rate actions, an increase in competition for deposits, and a migration of deposit balances from core deposits to higher rate time deposits. The rates paid on time deposits significantly contributed to the increase in funding costs as rates paid for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 increased 119 bps and 150 bps, respectively, or $2.8 million and $6.0 million in expense, as deposit gathering campaigns continued to focus on time deposits with a maturity of five months. In addition, brokered deposits have been utilized to assist with funding the loan portfolio growth and contributed to the increase in time deposit funding costs. Partially offsetting the increase in funding cost was an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets and growth in the average balance of the earning assets portfolio compared to the same periods in 2023. The average loan portfolio balance increased $120.8 million and $153.0 million for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 as the average yield on the portfolio increased 73 bps and 76 bps resulting in an increase in taxable equivalent interest income of $4.7 million and $10.5 million for the periods. The three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 were impacted by an increase of 78 bps and 79 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured with the funds reinvested at higher rates, which resulted in an increase of taxable equivalent interest income of $434,000 and $897,000, respectively.

Assets

Total assets increased to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $99.3 million compared to June 30, 2023.  Net loans increased $97.2 million to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023, as continued emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth coupled with growth in indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio increased $11.4 million from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Investment debt securities increased $13.1 million from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024 as fixed rate instruments with maturities of approximately ten years were added to the portfolio to lock in yields prior to anticipated FOMC actions to reduce interest rates. The decrease in total borrowings of $19.6 million to $363.5 million at June 30, 2024 was the result of increased utilization of brokered deposits which replaced short-term borrowings.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio increased to 0.36% at June 30, 2024 from 0.24% at June 30, 2023, as non-performing loans increased to $6.8 million at June 30, 2024 from $4.3 million at June 30, 2023. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have been classified as individually evaluated loans that have a specific allocation recorded within the allowance for credit losses. Net loan recoveries of $396,000 and $16,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, impacted the allowance for credit losses, which was 0.60% of total loans at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.66% at June 30, 2023. Exposure to non-owner occupied office space is minimal at $15.5 million at June 30, 2024 with none of these loans being delinquent.

Deposits

Deposits increased $94.3 million to $1.6 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $14.8 million to $461.1 million at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023.  Core deposits declined as deposits migrated from core deposit accounts into time deposits as market rates increased due to the FOMC rate increases and increased competition for deposits. Core deposit gathering efforts remained focused on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking by our customers. Core deposits have remained stable at $1.2 billion over the past five quarters. Interest-bearing deposits increased $109.2 million from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024 primarily due to growth in the time deposit portfolio of $84.0 million as customers sought a higher rate of interest. Brokered deposit balances increased $41.3 million from June 20,2023 to June 30, 2024 as this funding source was utilized to supplement funding loan portfolio growth, while reducing the need to draw upon available borrowing lines. A campaign to attract time deposits with a maturity of five to twenty-four months commenced during the latter part of 2022 and has continued throughout 2023 and 2024 with current efforts centered on five months.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $22.7 million to $197.1 million at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023 due in part to a registered at-the-market offering that generated $8.3 million in capital during the second half of 2023.  During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 there were no shares issued as part of the registered at-the-market offering. A total of 11,036 and 21,976 shares for net proceeds of $222,000 and $427,000 were issued as part of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan during the three and six months ended June 30 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $9.1 million at June 30, 2024 decreased from a loss of $13.8 million at June 30, 2023 as a result of a decrease in net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $6.3 million at June 30, 2024 from a net unrealized loss of $9.8 million at June 30, 2023 coupled with a decrease in loss of $1.4 million in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $26.13 at June 30, 2024 compared to $24.69 at June 30, 2023, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.82% at June 30, 2024 and 8.17% at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $23.93 at June 30, 2024 compared to $22.32 at June 30, 2023. Dividends declared for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were $0.32 and $0.64 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates sixteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

NOTE:  This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).  Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact.  The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies.  For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A.  Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
 110 Reynolds Street
 Williamsport, PA 17702
 570-322-1111e-mail: pwod@pwod.com


 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
 
  June 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)  2024   2023  % Change
ASSETS:        
Noninterest-bearing balances         $        24,996  $        32,265          (22.53)%
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions                  10,100           12,596          (19.82)%
Total cash and cash equivalents                  35,096           44,861          (21.77)%
         
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value                  199,718           186,626          7.02 %
Investment equity securities, at fair value                  1,105           1,143          (3.32)%
Restricted investment in bank stock                  22,781           24,438         (6.78)%
Loans held for sale                  4,444           3,049          45.75 %
Loans                  1,866,288           1,769,403          5.48 %
Allowance for credit losses                  (11,234)          (11,592)         (3.09)%
Loans, net                  1,855,054           1,757,811          5.53 %
Premises and equipment, net                  28,966           31,180          (7.10)%
Accrued interest receivable                  11,281           9,498          18.77 %
Bank-owned life insurance                  33,024           33,524          (1.49)%
Investment in limited partnerships                  7,240           8,402          (13.83)%
Goodwill                  16,450           16,450          — %
Intangibles                  158           260          (39.23)%
Operating lease right of use asset                  2,911           2,586          12.57 %
Deferred tax asset                  4,433           6,332          (29.99)%
Other assets                  11,956           9,159          30.54 %
TOTAL ASSETS         $        2,234,617  $        2,135,319          4.65 %
         
LIABILITIES:        
Interest-bearing deposits         $        1,187,001  $        1,077,820          10.13 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits                  461,092           475,937          (3.12)%
Total deposits                  1,648,093           1,553,757          6.07 %
         
Short-term borrowings                  106,407           180,410          (41.02)%
Long-term borrowings                  257,111           202,692          26.85 %
Accrued interest payable                  5,474           2,129          157.12 %
Operating lease liability                  2,983           2,642          12.91 %
Other liabilities                  17,462           19,287          (9.46)%
TOTAL LIABILITIES                  2,037,530           1,960,917          3.91 %
         
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:        
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued                  —           —  n/a
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 8,051,699 and 7,573,713 shares issued; 7,541,474 and 7,063,488 shares outstanding                  44,730           42,077          6.31 %
Additional paid-in capital                  62,608           54,869          14.10 %
Retained earnings                  111,622           104,104          7.22 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:        
Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities                  (6,328)          (9,753)         35.12 %
Defined benefit plan                  (2,730)          (4,080)         33.09 %
Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 shares                  (12,815)          (12,815)         — %
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  197,087           174,402          13.01 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY         $        2,234,617  $        2,135,319          4.65 %


 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)  2024   2023  % Change
  2024   2023  % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:                
Loans including fees         $        24,529  $        19,846          23.60 % $        48,389  $        37,851          27.84 %
Investment securities:                
Taxable                  1,745           1,287          35.59 %          3,339           2,505          33.29 %
Tax-exempt                  75           118          (36.44)%          172           296          (41.89)%
Dividend and other interest income                  680           642          5.92 %          1,359           1,105          22.99 %
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                  27,029           21,893          23.46 %          53,259           41,757          27.55 %
                 
INTEREST EXPENSE:                
Deposits                  8,877           4,851          82.99 %          16,840           8,223          104.79 %
Short-term borrowings                  1,087           2,232          (51.30)%          3,092           3,672          (15.80)%
Long-term borrowings                  2,550           1,424          79.07 %          5,066           2,178          132.60 %
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE                  12,514           8,507          47.10 %          24,998           14,073          77.63 %
                 
NET INTEREST INCOME                  14,515           13,386          8.43 %          28,261           27,684          2.08 %
                 
RECOVERY OF CREDIT LOSSES                   (1,177)          (1,180)         0.25 %          (1,039)          (1,109)         6.31 %
                 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER RECOVERY OF CREDIT LOSSES                  15,692           14,566          7.73 %          29,300           28,793          1.76 %
                 
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                
Service charges                  499           516          (3.29)%          1,014           1,012          0.20 %
Net debt securities losses, available for sale                  (12)          (19)         36.84 %          (35)          (80)         56.25 %
Net equity securities (losses) gains                  (7)          (20)         65.00 %          (17)          1  N/M
Bank-owned life insurance                  187           166          12.65 %          650           722          (9.97)%
Gain on sale of loans                  300           244          22.95 %.         605           475          27.37 %
Insurance commissions                  127           115          10.43 %          280           280          — %
Brokerage commissions                  171           141          21.28 %          357           306          16.67 %
Loan broker income                  268           317          (15.46)%          490           487          0.62 %
Debit card income                  368           340          8.24 %          697           675          3.26 %
Other                  124           222          (44.14)%          446           401          11.22 %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME                  2,025           2,022          0.15 %          4,487          4,279          4.86 %
                 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                
Salaries and employee benefits                  6,400           6,312          1.39 %          12,822           12,488          2.67 %
Occupancy                  758           772          (1.81)%          1,663           1,638          1.53 %
Furniture and equipment                  766           790          (3.04)%          1,705           1,636          4.22 %
Software amortization                  222           173          28.32 %          412           356          15.73 %
Pennsylvania shares tax                  351           279          25.81 %          671           527          27.32 %
Professional fees                  572           906          (36.87)%          1,124           1,594          (29.49)%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance                  421           452          (6.86)%          780           697          11.91 %
Marketing                  78           272          (71.32)%          149           427          (65.11)%
Intangible amortization                  25           32          (21.88)%          51           67          (23.88)%
Other                  1,403           1,441          (2.64)%          3,242           2,897          11.91 %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                  10,996           11,429          (3.79)%          22,619           22,327          1.31 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION                  6,721           5,159          30.28 %          11,168           10,745          3.94 %
INCOME TAX PROVISION                  1,331           988          34.72 %          1,970           1,916          2.82 %
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' $        5,390  $        4,171          29.23 % $        9,198  $        8,829          4.18 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC          $        0.72  $        0.59          22.03 % $        1.22  $        1.25          (2.40)%
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED         $        0.72  $        0.59          22.03 % $        1.22  $        1.25          (2.40)%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC                  7,529,239           7,062,018          6.62 %          7,520,880           7,060,218          6.52 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED                  7,529,239           7,062,018          6.62 %          7,520,880           7,060,218          6.52 %


 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
(UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
(Dollars in Thousands) Average 
Balance (1)		 Interest Average 
Rate		 Average 
Balance (1)		 Interest Average 
Rate
ASSETS:            
Tax-exempt loans (3)         $        68,826  $        493          2.88 % $        66,613  $        461          2.78 %
All other loans                  1,790,712           24,140          5.42 %          1,672,111           19,482          4.67 %
Total loans (2)                  1,859,538           24,633          5.33 %          1,738,724           19,943          4.60 %
             
Taxable securities                  203,687           2,296          4.58 %          190,862           1,807          3.84 %
Tax-exempt securities (3)                  12,896           95          3.00 %          23,310           150          2.61 %
Total securities                  216,583           2,391          4.49 %          214,172           1,957          3.71 %
             
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions                  10,783           129          4.81 %          9,961           122          4.91 %
             
Total interest-earning assets                  2,086,904           27,153          5.24 %          1,962,857           22,022          4.50 %
             
Other assets                  129,783               133,239     
             
TOTAL ASSETS         $        2,216,687      $        2,096,096     
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Savings         $        218,430           261          0.48 % $        232,889           155          0.27 %
Super Now deposits                  218,200           1,086          2.00 %          271,438           913          1.35 %
Money market deposits                  310,323           2,594          3.36 %          293,682           1,665          2.27 %
Time deposits                  448,571           4,936          4.43 %          261,947           2,118          3.24 %
Total interest-bearing deposits                  1,195,524           8,877          2.99 %          1,059,956           4,851          1.84 %
             
Short-term borrowings                  79,190           1,087          5.52 %          169,723           2,232          5.27 %
Long-term borrowings                  260,312           2,550          3.94 %          182,719           1,424          3.13 %
Total borrowings                  339,502           3,637          4.31 %          352,442           3,656          4.16 %
             
Total interest-bearing liabilities                  1,535,026           12,514          3.28 %          1,412,398           8,507          2.42 %
             
Demand deposits                  459,876               484,607     
Other liabilities                  27,880               24,059     
Shareholders’ equity                  193,905               175,032     
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY         $        2,216,687      $        2,096,096     
Interest rate spread (3)                     1.96 %             2.08 %
Net interest income/margin (3)           $        14,639          2.83 %   $        13,515          2.77 %
 
  1. Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
  2. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
  3. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%.

 Three Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023 
Total interest income        $        27,029  $        21,893 
Total interest expense                 12,514           8,507 
Net interest income (GAAP)                 14,515           13,386 
Tax equivalent adjustment                 124           129 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)        $        14,639  $        13,515 


 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
(UNAUDITED)
 
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
(Dollars in Thousands) Average 
Balance (1)		 Interest Average 
Rate		 Average 
Balance (1)		 Interest Average 
Rate
ASSETS:            
Tax-exempt loans (3)         $        69,026  $        956          2.78 % $        65,669  $        909          2.79 %
All other loans                  1,786,399           47,634          5.36 %          1,636,798           37,133          4.57 %
Total loans (2)                  1,855,425           48,590          5.27 %          1,702,467           38,042          4.51 %
             
Taxable securities                  201,981           4,440          4.42 %          186,168           3,386          3.67 %
Tax-exempt securities (3)                  14,712           218          2.98 %          28,409           375          2.66 %
Total securities                  216,693           4,658          4.32 %          214,577           3,761          3.53 %
             
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions                  10,491           258          4.95 %          9,985           224          4.52 %
             
Total interest-earning assets                  2,082,609           53,506          5.17 %          1,927,029           42,027          4.20 %
             
Other assets                  130,370               132,561     
             
TOTAL ASSETS         $        2,212,979      $        2,059,590     
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Savings         $        218,576           529          0.49 % $        238,067           275          0.23 %
Super Now deposits                  217,035           2,170          2.01 %          318,669           1,852          1.17 %
Money market deposits                  301,515           4,953          3.30 %          291,719           2,945          2.04 %
Time deposits                  427,870           9,188          4.32 %          225,414           3,151          2.82 %
Total interest-bearing deposits                  1,164,996           16,840          2.91 %          1,073,869           8,223          1.54 %
             
Short-term borrowings                  111,770           3,092          5.60 %          145,871           3,672          5.09 %
Long-term borrowings                  260,004           5,066          3.92 %          151,169           2,178          2.91 %
Total borrowings                  371,774           8,158          4.42 %          297,040           5,850          3.98 %
             
Total interest-bearing liabilities                  1,536,770           24,998          3.27 %          1,370,909           14,073          2.07 %
             
Demand deposits                  455,877               491,356     
Other liabilities                  30,178               27,050     
Shareholders’ equity                  190,154               170,275     
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY         $        2,212,979      $        2,059,590     
Interest rate spread (3)                     1.90 %             2.13 %
Net interest income/margin (3)           $        28,508          2.75 %   $        27,954          2.92 %
 
  1. Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
  2. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
  3. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%.

 Six months ended June 30,
  2024   2023 
Total interest income        $        53,259  $        41,757 
Total interest expense                 24,998           14,073 
Net interest income (GAAP)                 28,261           27,684 
Tax equivalent adjustment                 247           270 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)        $        28,508  $        27,954 


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended
  6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023
Operating Data          
Net income         $        5,390   $        3,808   $        5,555   $        2,224   $        4,171  
Net interest income                  14,515            13,746            13,948            13,332            13,386  
(Recovery) provision for credit losses                  (1,177)           138            (1,742)           1,372            (1,180) 
Net security losses                  (19)           (33)           (18)           (81)           (39) 
Non-interest income, excluding net security losses                  2,044            2,495            2,239            1,956            2,061  
Non-interest expense                  10,996            11,623            10,997            11,172            11,429  
           
Performance Statistics          
Net interest margin                  2.83 %          2.69 %          2.73 %          2.65 %          2.77 %
Annualized cost of total deposits                  2.14 %          2.01 %          1.89 %          1.64 %          1.26 %
Annualized non-interest income to average assets                  0.37 %          0.45 %          0.41 %          0.35 %          0.39 %
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets                  1.98 %          2.10 %          2.02 %          2.07 %          2.18 %
Annualized return on average assets                  0.97 %          0.69 %          1.02 %          0.41 %          0.80 %
Annualized return on average equity                  11.12 %          8.03 %          12.60 %          5.06 %          9.53 %
Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans  (0.09)%  0.08 %  (0.05)%  0.01 %  (0.11)%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs                   (396)           380            (209)           33            (472) 
Efficiency ratio                  66.25 %          71.41 %          67.78 %          72.76 %          73.78 %
           
Per Share Data          
Basic earnings per share         $        0.72   $        0.51   $        0.77   $        0.31   $        0.59  
Diluted earnings per share                  0.72            0.51            0.77            0.31            0.59  
Dividend declared per share                  0.32            0.32            0.32            0.32            0.32  
Book value                  26.13            25.72            25.51            24.55            24.69  
Tangible book value                  23.93            23.50            23.29            22.20            22.32  
Common stock price:          
High                  21.08            22.64            23.64            27.17            27.34  
Low                  17.17            18.44            20.05            20.70            21.95  
Close                  20.55            19.41            22.51            21.08            25.03  
Weighted average common shares:          
Basic                  7,529            7,513            7,255            7,072            7,062  
Fully Diluted                  7,529            7,513            7,255            7,229            7,062  
End-of-period common shares:          
Issued                  8,052            8,036            8,019            7,620            7,574  
Treasury                  (510)           (510)           (510)           (510)           (510) 


(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Quarter Ended
  6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023
Financial Condition Data:          
General          
Total assets         $        2,234,617   $        2,210,116   $        2,204,809   $        2,176,468   $        2,135,319  
Loans, net                  1,855,054            1,843,805            1,828,318            1,805,571            1,757,811  
Goodwill                  16,450            16,450            16,450            16,450            16,450  
Intangibles                  158            184            210            235            260  
Total deposits                  1,648,093            1,618,562            1,589,493            1,567,267            1,553,757  
Noninterest-bearing                  461,092            471,451            471,173            471,507            475,937  
Savings                  218,354            220,932            219,287            226,897            229,108  
NOW                  209,906            208,073            214,888            220,730            238,353  
Money Market                  320,101            299,916            299,353            291,889            296,957  
Time Deposits                  310,187            292,372            260,067            249,550            226,224  
Brokered Deposits                  128,453            125,818            124,725            106,694            87,178  
Total interest-bearing deposits                  1,187,001            1,147,111            1,118,320            1,095,760            1,077,820  
           
Core deposits*                  1,209,453            1,200,372            1,204,701            1,211,023            1,240,355  
Shareholders’ equity                  197,087            193,517            191,556            174,540            174,402  
           
Asset Quality          
Non-performing loans         $        6,784   $        7,958   $        3,148   $        3,683   $        4,276  
Non-performing loans to total assets                  0.30 %          0.36 %          0.14 %          0.17 %          0.20 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans                  11,234            11,542            11,446            12,890            11,592  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans                  0.60 %          0.62 %          0.62 %          0.71 %          0.66 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans                  165.60 %          145.04 %          363.60 %          349.99 %          271.09 %
Non-performing loans to total loans                  0.36 %          0.43 %          0.17 %          0.20 %          0.24 %
           
Capitalization          
Shareholders’ equity to total assets                  8.82 %          8.76 %          8.69 %          8.02 %          8.17 %
                          

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits and brokered deposits.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)  2024  2023  2024  2023
GAAP net income         $        5,390   $        4,171   $        9,198   $        8,829  
Net securities losses, net of tax                  15            31            41            62  
Non-GAAP core earnings         $        5,405   $        4,202   $        9,239   $        8,891  
         
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
   2024  2023  2024  2023
Return on average assets (ROA)                  0.97 %          0.80 %          0.83 %          0.86 %
Net securities losses, net of tax                  0.01 %          — %          — %          — %
Non-GAAP core ROA                  0.98 %          0.80 %          0.83 %          0.86 %
         
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
   2024  2023  2024  2023
Return on average equity (ROE)                  11.12 %          9.53 %          9.67 %          10.37 %
Net securities losses, net of tax                  0.03 %          0.07 %          0.05 %          0.07 %
Non-GAAP core ROE                  11.15 %          9.60 %          9.72 %          10.44 %
         
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
   2024  2023  2024  2023
Basic earnings per share (EPS)         $        0.72   $        0.59   $        1.22   $        1.25  
Net securities losses, net of tax                  —            0.01            0.01            0.01  
Non-GAAP basic core EPS         $        0.72   $        0.60   $        1.23   $        1.26  
     
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
   2024  2023  2024  2023
Diluted EPS         $        0.72   $        0.59   $        1.22   $        1.25  
Net securities losses, net of tax                  —            0.01            0.01            0.01  
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS         $        0.72   $        0.60   $        1.23   $        1.26  


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended
  6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023
Total shareholders' equity         $        197,087  $        193,517  $        191,556  $        174,540  $        174,402 
Goodwill                  (16,450)          (16,450)          (16,450)          (16,450)          (16,450)
Intangibles                  (158)          (184)          (210)          (235)          (260)
Tangible shareholders' equity         $        180,479  $        176,883  $        174,896  $        157,855  $        157,692 
           
Shares outstanding                  7,541,474           7,525,372           7,508,994           7,110,025           7,063,488 
           
Book value per share         $        26.13  $        25.72  $        25.51  $        24.55  $        24.69 
Tangible book value per share         $        23.93  $        23.50  $        23.29  $        22.20  $        22.32 
                     