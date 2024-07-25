Global Jiu-Jitsu Academy Gracie Barra Spearheading Inclusive, High-Quality Classes in Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchises of global Brazilian jiu-jitsu academy Gracie Barra are reshaping the sport’s presence in Utah with several locations. Since the brand’s first franchise opened in Salt Lake City, Andrea Warner and Rodrigo Ziser, two passionate entrepreneurs and jiu-jitsu instructors have been transforming students’ lives. Their path to owning and operating several jiu-jitsu gyms was slightly unexpected, but the pair’s dedication to supporting student development is unparalleled. A third location owned by Andrea and Rodrigo is scheduled to open, providing more people the opportunity to practice jiu-jitsu in a safe, fun, and welcoming environment.

Andrea Warner and Rodrigo Ziser

Founded by Master Carlos Gracie Jr. in 1986, Gracie Barra has spread the benefits of this ancient sport across the globe by offering students standardized curriculums. Built on the pillars of brotherhood, integrity, and development, Gracie Barra has become a community of instructors, students, and athletes in over 1000 schools across six continents. The cornerstone of Gracie Barra’s methodology is its transparency and student-centered approach. No matter the instructor, every Gracie Barra student is empowered to achieve their personal best.

Andrea Warner, a Black Belt jiu-jitsu coach, has been studying this ‘gentle art’ for over a decade. Inspired to learn self-defense, she unexpectedly found refuge in her learning journey. Contrary to popular belief, jiu-jitsu is about mental fortitude not physical strength. Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which focuses more on ground grappling and submissions than the Japanese counterpart, taught her the importance of self-love, confidence, and community. Learning the craft was deeply fulfilling, but finding the right school was difficult.

“Most jiu-jitsu academies operate with a military-like culture that is intimidating, especially for women and young children,” says Andrea. “After studying jiu-jitsu for several years, I knew I wanted to open my own school and in Gracie Barra I found the right framework for supporting my students. At our locations in Salt Lake City and West Jordan, we go beyond winning-losing mentalities to teach children and adults the value of personal development, community, and integrity.”

Andrea opened her first Gracie Barra franchise in 2019, unaware of the complexities she would encounter. Several business partners and instructors later, Andrea clicked with Rodrigo, a Brazilian entrepreneur experienced with operating Gracie Barra schools, teaching students, and implementing leadership development initiatives. Rodrigo relocated to Salt Lake City shortly after meeting with Andrea to become the head professor of the new Gracie Barra location there.

Rodrigo, who was originally a pharmacist before becoming a Second Degree Black Belt jiu-jitsu instructor and entrepreneur, was drawn to Gracie Barra because of the school’s unique nature. Compared to other gyms, they centered students, prioritized transparency, and embraced change. “Gracie Barra was not named after Master Carlos Gracie Jr. but the neighborhood Barra da Tijuca in Rio de Janeiro where it was first established,” says Rodrigo. “Although Gracie Barra was a competition-focused team in the past, Master Carlos realized he could help more people by adopting a different approach: jiu-jitsu for everyone.”

Despite initial challenges with the Salt Lake City gym, Andrea and Rodrigo decided to open another location in West Jordan to serve more students. The academy was immediately successful, filling a gap in the local market for quality jiu-jitsu training. Rodrigo and Andrea will be opening their third Gracie Barra franchise in the fall. Located in Riverton, a suburb of Salt Lake City, the school will expand the legacy of both instructors and the Gracie Barra ethos.

Andrea and Rodrigo aim to continue meeting students where they’re at, offering inclusive and tailored instruction support to anyone interested in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. By cultivating their love for the sport, they are enabling students to push past blockages and discover their inner strength.

Media Contact

Name: Andrea Warner

Email: info@gbslc.com



