Riverview Bancorp Reports First Fiscal Quarter 2025 Financial Results

On June 21, 2024, the Company announced that Nicole Sherman had been named President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Riverview Bank, (the “Bank”), effective July 1, 2024. In her new role, she also serves on the Boards of Directors for both the Company and the Bank. Dan Cox who served as the Company’s acting CEO/President will now focus full-time on his role as EVP, Chief Operating Officer.

“Loan growth was strong during the quarter, as we continue to maintain solid credit quality metrics. Further, the balance sheet restructuring that took place during the preceding quarter has already improved our net interest margin and helped stabilize our interest rate risk position,” said Dan Cox. “While we are still operating in a very challenging interest rate environment, we are encouraged as we look forward to the future,” stated Nicole Sherman. “We remain focused on improving our performance metrics, and ultimately increasing profitability in the year ahead.”

First Quarter Highlights (at or for the period ended June 30, 2024)

Net interest income was $8.8 million for the quarter, compared to $8.6 million in the preceding quarter and $10.4 million in the first fiscal quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.47% for the quarter, compared to 2.32% in the preceding quarter and 2.79% for the year ago quarter.

Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing assets at $461,000, or 0.03% of total assets at June 30, 2024.

Riverview recorded no provision for credit losses during the current quarter, the preceding quarter, or in the year ago quarter.

The allowance for credit losses was $15.4 million, or 1.47% of total loans.

Total loans increased $21.1 million during the quarter to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.02 billion at March 31, 2024, and increased $40.7 million compared to $1.00 billion at June 30, 2023.

Total deposits were $1.22 billion, compared to $1.23 billion three months earlier and $1.24 billion a year earlier.

Riverview has approximately $456.3 million in available liquidity at June 30, 2024, including $164.4 million of borrowing capacity from the FHLB and $291.9 million from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco (“FRB”). At June 30, 2024, the Bank had $113.5 million in outstanding FHLB borrowings.

The uninsured deposit ratio was 23.1% at June 30, 2024.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 16.18% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.67%.

Income Statement Review

Riverview’s net interest income was $8.8 million in the current quarter, compared to $8.6 million in the preceding quarter, and $10.4 million in the first fiscal quarter a year ago. The increase compared to the preceding quarter was driven by organic loan growth and higher interest earning asset yields and lower overall interest expense due to the utilization of the proceeds from the sale of investment securities in the prior quarter to paydown outstanding borrowings. The decrease in net interest income compared to the year ago quarter was driven primarily by an increase in interest expense on deposits due to higher interest rates and interest rate expense related to borrowings. Investment income decreased compared to the preceding quarter due to the strategic investment restructuring that was executed in the prior quarter. Additionally, Riverview sold a portion of its converted Visa A shares (formerly Visa B shares) during the first quarter which generated $193,000 of income.

Riverview’s NIM was 2.47% for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, a 15 basis-point increase compared to 2.32% in the preceding quarter and a 32 basis-point decrease compared to 2.79% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. “Our NIM is showing signs of stabilizing, expanding 15 basis points compared to the linked quarter, boosted by loan growth and higher interest earning asset yields,” said David Lam, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. “The decrease compared to the year ago quarter was primarily due to the increase in our cost of deposits and borrowings due to the high interest rate environment.”

Investment securities decreased $9.5 million during the quarter to $363.2 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $372.7 million at March 31, 2024, and decreased $81.0 million compared to $444.2 million at June 30, 2023. The average securities balances for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, were $391.3 million, $444.1 million, and $476.1 million, respectively. The weighted average yields on securities balances for those same periods were 2.11%, 2.02%, and 2.05%, respectively. The duration of the investment portfolio at June 30, 2024, was approximately 5.1 years. The anticipated investment cashflows over the next twelve months is approximately $52.9 million.

Riverview’s yield on loans improved to 4.70% during the first fiscal quarter, compared to 4.63% in the preceding quarter, and 4.50% in the first fiscal quarter a year ago. While loan yields improved during the current quarter, they remain under pressure due to the concentration of fixed-rate loans in the Company’s portfolio. Deposit costs increased to 1.14% during the first fiscal quarter compared to 1.00% in the preceding quarter, and 0.44% in the first fiscal quarter a year ago.

Non-interest income increased to $3.4 million during the first fiscal quarter of 2025 compared to $494,000 in the preceding quarter and $3.3 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. Non-interest income for the preceding quarter included the $2.7 million loss on sale of investment securities resulting from the strategic balance sheet restructuring that occurred. Excluding the securities loss, non-interest income for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 would have been $3.2 million. Higher fees and service charges related to interchange income and brokered loan fee income contributed to the increase during the quarter.

Asset management fees continue to perform well due to new client relationships and a strong equity market performance during the first quarter. Asset management fees were $1.6 million during the first fiscal quarter, compared to $1.4 million in both the preceding quarter, and in the first fiscal quarter a year ago. Riverview Trust Company’s assets under management were $897.9 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $961.8 million at March 31, 2024, and $901.6 million at June 30, 2023.

Non-interest expense was $11.0 million during the first quarter, compared to $13.1 million in the preceding quarter and $10.0 million in the first fiscal quarter a year ago. Included in other expenses for the preceding quarter included the $2.3 million litigation expense recorded in the prior quarter. Salary and employee benefits were up during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter, as a result of salary increases, higher health insurance costs and higher payroll taxes. Occupancy and depreciation costs increased during the quarter due to updates and modernization of Riverview’s facilities. The efficiency ratio was 90.0% for the first fiscal quarter. This compared to 144.9% for the previous quarter (91.8% excluding the securities loss and litigation) and 73.1% in the first fiscal quarter a year ago.

Riverview’s effective tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was 20.8%, compared to (27.0)% for the preceding quarter and 22.4% for the year ago quarter.

Balance Sheet Review

“We posted strong quarterly loan growth during the first quarter, which was due to a combination of organic growth and construction draws, as well as the purchase of $5.0 million in consumer loans,” said Mike Sventek, EVP and Chief Lending Officer. Total loans increased $21.1 million during the quarter to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.02 billion three months earlier and increased $40.7 million compared to $1.00 billion a year earlier. Riverview’s loan pipeline was $32.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $18.4 million at the end of the prior quarter. New loan originations during the quarter increased to $23.2 million, compared to $12.7 million in the preceding quarter and $20.3 million in the first quarter a year ago.

Undisbursed construction loans totaled $48.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $58.3 million at March 31, 2024, with the majority of the undisbursed construction loans expected to be funded over the next several quarters. Undisbursed homeowner association loans for the purpose of common area maintenance and repairs totaled $14.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $16.4 million at March 31, 2024. Revolving commercial business loan commitments totaled $50.7 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $50.4 million at March 31, 2024. Utilization on these loans totaled 32.07% at June 30, 2024, compared to 14.61% at March 31, 2024. The weighted average rate on loan originations during the quarter was 8.06% compared to 8.41% in the preceding quarter.

The office building loan portfolio totaled $113.4 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $114.7 million at March 31, 2024. The average loan balance of the office building loan portfolio was $1.5 million with an average loan-to-value ratio of 54.7% and an average debt service coverage ratio of 1.96%.

Total deposits decreased $12.0 million during the quarter to $1.22 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.23 billion at March 31, 2024, and decreased $23.6 million compared to $1.24 billion a year ago. The decrease during the current quarter was in part due to customers continuing to use up deposit balances instead of borrowing due to the higher interest rate environment.

Non-interest checking and interest checking accounts, as a percentage of total deposits, totaled 50.9% at June 30, 2024, compared to 51.9% at March 31, 2024, and 50.1% at June 30, 2023.

FHLB advances increased $25.2 million during the quarter to $113.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $88.3 million at March 31, 2024. Proceeds from the securities sale during the prior quarter were used to pay down borrowings. FHLB advances were utilized to partially offset the decrease in deposit balances and to fund the increase in loans receivable.

Shareholders’ equity was $155.9 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $155.6 million three months earlier and $154.1 million one year earlier. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $6.09 at June 30, 2024, compared to $6.07 at March 31, 2024, and $6.00 at June 30, 2023. Riverview paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share on July 22, 2024, to shareholders of record on July 10, 2024.

Credit Quality

Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing loans, excluding SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans (“government guaranteed loans”) (non-GAAP), at $160,000 or 0.02% of total loans as of June 30, 2024, compared to $173,000, or 0.02% of total loans at March 31, 2024, and $210,000, or 0.02% of total loans at June 30, 2023. There was one non-performing government guaranteed loan totaling $301,000 at June 30, 2024, and one non-performing government guaranteed loan totaling $5,000 at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, including government guaranteed loans, non-performing assets were $461,000, or 0.03% of total assets.

Riverview recorded zero net loan charge offs for the first fiscal quarter. This compared to net loan recoveries of $3,000 for the preceding quarter. Riverview recorded no provision for credit losses for the first fiscal quarter, or for the preceding quarter.

Classified assets were $228,000 at June 30, 2024, compared to $723,000 at March 31, 2024, and $1.1 million at June 30, 2023. The classified asset to total capital ratio was 0.1% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.4% at March 31, 2024, and 0.6% a year earlier. Criticized assets were $37.7 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $36.7 million at March 31, 2024, and $24.5 million at June 30, 2023. The increase in criticized assets compared to a year ago was mainly due to one relationship downgrade which has plans in place to pay off outstanding loans or meet certain loan covenants. The Company does not believe this is a systemic credit issue.

The allowance for credit losses was $15.4 million at June 30, 2024, which was unchanged compared to March 31, 2024, and an increase compared to $15.3 million one year earlier. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.47% of total loans at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.50% at March 31, 2024, and 1.53% a year earlier. The allowance for credit losses to loans, net of government guaranteed loans (non-GAAP), was 1.54% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.58% at March 31, 2024, and 1.62% a year earlier.

Capital

Riverview continues to maintain capital levels well in excess of the regulatory requirements to be categorized as “well capitalized” with a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.18% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.67% at June 30, 2024. Tangible common equity to average tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.51% at June 30, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Riverview's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below.

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share: (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 155,908 $ 155,588 $ 154,066 Exclude: Goodwill (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) Exclude: Core deposit intangible, net (246 ) (271 ) (352 ) Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 128,586 $ 128,241 $ 126,638 Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,538,260 $ 1,521,529 $ 1,582,817 Exclude: Goodwill (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) Exclude: Core deposit intangible, net (246 ) (271 ) (352 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,510,938 $ 1,494,182 $ 1,555,389 Shareholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 10.14 % 10.23 % 9.73 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.51 % 8.58 % 8.14 % Shares outstanding 21,111,043 21,111,043 21,115,919 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 7.39 $ 7.37 $ 7.30 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 6.09 $ 6.07 $ 6.00 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 966 $ (2,968 ) $ 2,843 Include: Provision (credit) for income taxes 253 (1,095 ) 823 Include: Provision for credit losses - - - Pre-tax, pre-provision income (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 1,219 $ (4,063 ) $ 3,666 Net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share excluding securities restructure and litigation expense Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 966 $ (2,968 ) $ 2,843 Exclude impact of securities loss restructure, net of tax - 2,074 - Exclude impact of litigation expense, net of tax - 1,748 - Net income excluding securities restructure and litigation expense (non-GAAP) $ 966 $ 854 $ 2,843 Basic earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 0.05 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.13 Exclude impact of securities loss restructure, net of tax - 0.10 - Exclude impact of litigation expense, net of tax - 0.08 - Basic earnings per share excluding securities restructure and litigation expense (non-GAAP) $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.13 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 0.05 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.13 Exclude impact of securities loss restructure, net of tax - 0.10 - Exclude impact of litigation expense, net of tax - 0.08 - Diluted earnings per share excluding securities restructure and litigation expense (non-GAAP) $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.13 Allowance for credit losses reconciliation, excluding Government Guaranteed loans (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Allowance for credit losses $ 15,364 $ 15,364 $ 15,343 Loans receivable (GAAP) $ 1,045,065 $ 1,024,013 $ 1,004,407 Exclude: Government Guaranteed loans (50,438 ) (51,013 ) (54,963 ) Loans receivable excluding Government Guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) $ 994,627 $ 973,000 $ 949,444 Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable (GAAP) 1.47 % 1.50 % 1.53 % Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable excluding Government Guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) 1.54 % 1.58 % 1.62 % Non-performing loans reconciliation, excluding Government Guaranteed Loans Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Non-performing loans (GAAP) $ 461 $ 178 $ 1,025 Less: Non-performing Government Guaranteed loans (301 ) (5 ) (815 ) Adjusted non-performing loans excluding Government Guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) $ 160 $ 173 $ 210 Non-performing loans to total loans (GAAP) 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.10 % Non-performing loans, excluding Government Guaranteed loans to total loans (non-GAAP) 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Non-performing loans to total assets (GAAP) 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.06 % Non-performing loans, excluding Government Guaranteed loans to total assets (non-GAAP) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 %

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.54 billion at June 30, 2024, it is the parent company of the 101-year-old Riverview Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail clients through 17 branches, including 13 in the Portland-Vancouver area, and 3 lending centers. For the past 10 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 ASSETS Cash (including interest-earning accounts of $13,526, $12,164, $ 27,804 $ 23,642 $ 29,947 and $15,771) Investment securities: Available for sale, at estimated fair value 137,371 143,196 204,319 Held to maturity, at amortized cost 225,817 229,510 239,853 Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $15,364, $15,364 and $15,343) 1,029,701 1,008,649 989,064 Prepaid expenses and other assets 14,170 14,469 14,147 Accrued interest receivable 4,798 4,415 4,765 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 6,061 4,927 7,360 Premises and equipment, net 21,290 21,718 21,692 Financing lease right-of-use assets 1,182 1,202 1,259 Deferred income taxes, net 9,857 9,778 10,998 Goodwill 27,076 27,076 27,076 Core deposit intangible, net 246 271 352 Bank owned life insurance 32,887 32,676 31,985 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,538,260 $ 1,521,529 $ 1,582,817 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 1,219,679 $ 1,231,679 $ 1,243,322 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,441 16,205 19,631 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 551 581 574 Junior subordinated debentures 27,026 27,004 26,940 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 113,504 88,304 136,069 Finance lease liability 2,151 2,168 2,215 Total liabilities 1,382,352 1,365,941 1,428,751 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Serial preferred stock, $.01 par value; 250,000 authorized, issued and outstanding, none - - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 authorized, June 30, 2024 – 21,111,043 issued and outstanding; March 31, 2024 – 21,111,043 issued and outstanding; 211 211 211 June 30, 2023 – 21,115,919 issued and outstanding; Additional paid-in capital 55,031 55,005 55,016 Retained earnings 117,043 116,499 119,351 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,377 ) (16,127 ) (20,512 ) Total shareholders’ equity 155,908 155,588 154,066 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,538,260 $ 1,521,529 $ 1,582,817

RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 12,052 $ 11,743 $ 11,210 Interest on investment securities - taxable 1,972 2,145 2,334 Interest on investment securities - nontaxable 65 65 66 Other interest and dividends 310 338 347 Total interest and dividend income 14,399 14,291 13,957 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 3,447 3,021 1,373 Interest on borrowings 2,131 2,718 2,225 Total interest expense 5,578 5,739 3,598 Net interest income 8,821 8,552 10,359 Provision for credit losses - - - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 8,821 8,552 10,359 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and service charges 1,540 1,398 1,600 Asset management fees 1,558 1,408 1,381 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 211 222 200 Loss on sale of investment securities - (2,729 ) - Other, net 58 195 104 Total non-interest income, net 3,367 494 3,285 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 6,388 6,225 6,043 Occupancy and depreciation 1,895 1,942 1,583 Data processing 764 686 674 Amortization of core deposit intangible 25 27 27 Advertising and marketing 310 326 313 FDIC insurance premium 178 178 177 State and local taxes 216 196 226 Telecommunications 47 50 53 Professional fees 490 414 343 Other 656 3,065 539 Total non-interest expense 10,969 13,109 9,978 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,219 (4,063 ) 3,666 PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR INCOME TAXES 253 (1,095 ) 823 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 966 $ (2,968 ) $ 2,843 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.13 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 21,111,043 21,111,043 21,136,097 Diluted 21,111,043 21,111,043 21,141,184

(Dollars in thousands) At or for the three months ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 AVERAGE BALANCES Average interest–earning assets $ 1,437,245 $ 1,484,628 $ 1,496,201 Average interest-bearing liabilities 1,000,190 1,047,712 1,013,649 Net average earning assets 437,055 436,916 482,552 Average loans 1,027,777 1,020,457 1,001,103 Average deposits 1,212,018 1,210,818 1,250,358 Average equity 155,548 158,776 156,460 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 128,212 131,413 129,015 ASSET QUALITY June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Non-performing loans $ 461 $ 178 $ 1,025 Non-performing loans excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) $ 160 $ 173 $ 210 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.10 % Non-performing loans to total loans excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Real estate/repossessed assets owned $ - $ - $ - Non-performing assets $ 461 $ 178 $ 1,025 Non-performing assets excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) $ 160 $ 173 $ 210 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.06 % Non-performing assets to total assets excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) in the quarter $ - $ (3 ) $ 8 Net charge-offs (recoveries) in the quarter/average net loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses $ 15,364 $ 15,364 $ 15,343 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 143.70 % 141.70 % 147.61 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 3332.75 % 8631.46 % 1496.88 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.47 % 1.50 % 1.53 % Shareholders’ equity to assets 10.14 % 10.23 % 9.73 % CAPITAL RATIOS Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.18 % 16.32 % 16.82 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 14.93 % 15.06 % 15.56 % Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets) 14.93 % 15.06 % 15.56 % Tier 1 capital (to average tangible assets) 10.67 % 10.29 % 10.54 % Tangible common equity (to average tangible assets) (non-GAAP) 8.51 % 8.58 % 8.14 % DEPOSIT MIX June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Interest checking $ 281,477 $ 289,824 $ 240,942 Regular savings 179,634 192,638 231,838 Money market deposit accounts 214,874 209,164 242,558 Non-interest checking 339,271 349,081 381,834 Certificates of deposit 204,423 190,972 146,150 Total deposits $ 1,219,679 $ 1,231,679 $ 1,243,322





COMPOSITION OF COMMERCIAL AND CONSTRUCTION LOANS Other Commercial Commercial Real Estate Real Estate & Construction Business Mortgage Construction Total June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 238,493 $ - $ - $ 238,493 Commercial construction - - 25,462 25,462 Office buildings - 113,354 - 113,354 Warehouse/industrial - 100,632 - 100,632 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 89,432 - 89,432 Assisted living facilities - 373 - 373 Single purpose facilities - 274,324 - 274,324 Land - 6,322 - 6,322 Multi-family - 79,278 - 79,278 One-to-four family construction - - 14,496 14,496 Total $ 238,493 $ 663,715 $ 39,958 $ 942,166 March 31, 2024 Commercial business $ 229,404 $ - $ - $ 229,404 Commercial construction - - 20,388 20,388 Office buildings - 114,714 - 114,714 Warehouse/industrial - 106,649 - 106,649 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 89,448 - 89,448 Assisted living facilities - 378 - 378 Single purpose facilities - 272,312 - 272,312 Land - 5,693 - 5,693 Multi-family - 70,771 - 70,771 One-to-four family construction - - 16,150 16,150 Total $ 229,404 $ 659,965 $ 36,538 $ 925,907 LOAN MIX June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Commercial and construction (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 238,493 $ 229,404 $ 244,725 Other real estate mortgage 663,715 659,965 617,346 Real estate construction 39,958 36,538 43,940 Total commercial and construction 942,166 925,907 906,011 Consumer Real estate one-to-four family 96,083 96,366 96,607 Other installment 6,816 1,740 1,789 Total consumer 102,899 98,106 98,396 Total loans 1,045,065 1,024,013 1,004,407 Less: Allowance for credit losses 15,364 15,364 15,343 Loans receivable, net $ 1,029,701 $ 1,008,649 $ 989,064 DETAIL OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Southwest Washington Other Total June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 53 $ - $ 53 Commercial real estate 73 - 73 Consumer 34 - 34 Government Guaranteed Loans - 301 301 Total non-performing assets $ 160 $ 301 $ 461

At or for the three months ended SELECTED OPERATING DATA June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Efficiency ratio (4) 90.00 % 144.91 % 73.13 % Coverage ratio (6) 80.42 % 65.24 % 103.82 % Return on average assets (1) 0.25 % (0.76 )% 0.72 % Return on average equity (1) 2.49 % (7.52 )% 7.31 % Return on average tangible equity (1) (non-GAAP) 3.02 % (9.08 )% 8.86 % NET INTEREST SPREAD Yield on loans 4.70 % 4.63 % 4.50 % Yield on investment securities 2.11 % 2.02 % 2.05 % Total yield on interest-earning assets 4.02 % 3.88 % 3.76 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.61 % 1.41 % 0.65 % Cost of FHLB advances and other borrowings 6.07 % 5.87 % 5.61 % Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.24 % 2.20 % 1.43 % Spread (7) 1.78 % 1.68 % 2.33 % Net interest margin 2.47 % 2.32 % 2.79 % PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings (loss) per share (2) $ 0.05 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.13 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (3) 0.05 (0.14 ) 0.13 Book value per share (5) 7.39 7.37 7.30 Tangible book value per share (5) (non-GAAP) 6.09 6.07 6.00 Market price per share: High for the period $ 4.69 $ 6.40 $ 5.55 Low for the period 3.64 4.53 4.17 Close for period end 3.99 4.72 5.04 Cash dividends declared per share 0.0200 0.0600 0.0600 Average number of shares outstanding: Basic (2) 21,111,043 21,111,043 21,136,097 Diluted (3) 21,111,043 21,111,043 21,141,184





(1) Amounts for the periods shown are annualized. (2) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released. (3) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released and include common stock equivalents. (4) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Amounts calculated based on shareholders’ equity and include ESOP shares not committed to be released. (6) Net interest income divided by non-interest expense. (7) Yield on interest-earning assets less cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.



