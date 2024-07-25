Acoustic Technology, Inc. Introduces the ATI IPAWS Alert Origination Tool—A Nationwide Public Alert and Warning System That Integrates Seamlessly with ATI’s Mass Notification Systems

BOSTON, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acoustic Technology, Inc. (ATI Systems), a global leader in designing, manufacturing, and installing reliable emergency warning and notification systems, is proud to introduce the ATI IPAWS Alert Origination Tool. This advanced solution is designed to enhance emergency communication capabilities for government agencies using the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS).



IPAWS is a vital nationwide alert system that enables government agencies at every level to communicate crucial, lifesaving information to the public. This system empowers agencies to ensure that residents receive timely and essential alerts during emergencies, utilizing various communication methods to ensure that information reaches the public efficiently.

Key Features of the ATI IPAWS Alert Origination Tool:

1. Emergency Alert System (EAS): Enables the sending of short text and audio messages to television and radio broadcasters.

2. Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA): Allows the delivery of one-way alerts to cellphones within specific geographic areas without requiring citizen opt-in. All cellular devices sold in the US after 2012 are WEA capable.

3. Non-Weather Emergency Messages (NWEM): Facilitates the dissemination of alert messages to NOAA Weather Radios within designated areas.

4. Supports communication between agencies with IPAWS alerting authority.

The ATI IPAWS Alert Origination Tool, which is FEMA-tested and approved, provides agencies with a reliable and trustworthy solution for alerting and warning their communities. This tool allows agencies to send targeted alerts using the four warning systems available through IPAWS, ensuring a comprehensive approach to alerting.

Additionally, the tool enhances coordination through direct communication capabilities, facilitating faster and more effective collaboration with other IPAWS alerting authorities. Additionally, the tool supports a test environment within the IPAWS Lab, allowing teams to prepare for real-life situations effectively without alerting the public.

Integration with ATI Mass Notification Systems:

The ATI IPAWS Alert Origination Tool seamlessly integrates with ATI’s Mass Notification Systems, allowing for synchronized and efficient dissemination of alerts across multiple platforms. This integration assures that alerts are broadcast not only through IPAWS channels but also through ATI’s Giant Voice Systems, providing comprehensive coverage and ensuring that all communities are adequately informed during emergencies.

“Our goal is to empower government agencies with the tools they need to keep their communities safe and informed during emergencies,” said Tarek Bassiouni, Business Development Manager at ATI Systems. “The ATI IPAWS Alert Origination Tool is a testament to our commitment to innovation and public safety.”

About ATI Systems

Acoustic Technology, Inc. (ATI Systems) is a global leader in designing, manufacturing, and installing reliable emergency warning and notification systems for diverse markets, including campuses, communities, industrial sectors, and military installations. With a focus on innovation, ATI Systems develops wireless solutions that deliver clear and intelligible voice and visual warnings.

ATI Systems’ solutions are characterized by their simple and compact hardware design, user-friendly software interfaces, and cutting-edge communication technologies, such as radio frequency (RF), IP, and satellite technology. These advanced systems seamlessly integrate with other warning platforms like IPAWS and the National Weather Service (NWS), offering comprehensive alerting solutions that enhance emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

As an ISO 9001 certified company, ATI Systems is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable, and effective emergency communication solutions tailored to the specific needs of its clients across various industries and sectors.

For more information about the ATI Mass Notification Systems and the ATI IPAWS Alert Origination Tool, visit www.atisystems.com or contact info@atisystems.com.