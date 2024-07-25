SPS Commerce Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Company delivers 94th consecutive quarter of topline growth

Revenue and recurring revenue growth of 18% year-over-year

Announces new Share Repurchase Program

MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail supply chain cloud services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $153.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $130.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting 18% growth.

Recurring revenue grew 18% from the second quarter of 2023.

Net income was $18.0 million or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.7 million or $0.39 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.80, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.69 in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 increased 16% to $44.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Share repurchases in the second quarter of 2024 totaled $17.5 million.

“As the retail industry continues to evolve, SPS is uniquely positioned to help suppliers, large and small, digitize their trading partner connections to achieve efficiencies and scalability,” said Chad Collins, CEO of SPS Commerce. “The mission-critical nature of our solutions fuels consistent demand for our product portfolio, and we remain confident in the growth opportunity ahead of us as e-commerce and omnichannel retail continue to grow.”

“SPS Commerce delivered a strong second quarter performance and the 94th consecutive quarter of revenue growth,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce. “Retail dynamics continue to play a key role in the expansion of our addressable markets, and we believe our balanced growth approach is the right strategy to consistently deliver on our near-term and long-term financial targets.”

Share Repurchase Program

The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors of SPS Commerce authorized a new program to repurchase up to $100.0 million of common stock. Under the program, purchases may be made from time to time in the open market, in privately negotiated purchases, or both. The timing and number of shares to be purchased will be based on the price of the Company's common stock, general business and market conditions and other investment considerations and factors. The share repurchase program becomes effective on August 23, 2024, and expires on July 24, 2026. The Company’s August 2022 program that previously authorized repurchase of up to $50.0 million terminates on July 26, 2024. The program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time without prior notice. The Company had 37.0 million shares of outstanding common stock as of June 30, 2024. The Company intends to finance the share repurchase program with cash on hand.

Guidance

Third Quarter 2024 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $157.6 million to $158.6 million.

Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.53, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.9 million shares.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.83 to $0.84.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $46.9 million to $47.7 million.

Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $11.6 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $4.7 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $5.0 million.



Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $624.2 million to $626.0 million, representing 16% to 17% growth over 2023.

Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.03 to $2.05, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.8 million shares.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.63 to $3.66.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $185.5 to $187.0 million, representing 18% to 19% growth over 2023.

Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $55.6 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $19.2 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $19.2 million.



The forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary materially. The Company does not present a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and non-GAAP income per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting, within a reasonable range, the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized.

Quarterly Conference Call

To access the call, please dial 1-833-816-1382, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-0475 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. Please ask to join the SPS Commerce Q2 2024 conference call. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 120,000 companies in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, and logistics have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 94 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo and INFINITE RETAIL POWER are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with other SPS marks. Such marks may also be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, we provide investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP income per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our management, Board of Directors, and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to an investor as they are widely used in evaluating operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are used to measure operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our condensed consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. Investors should review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, investment income, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. Other adjustments included the expense impact from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software. Net income is the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP Income Per Share Measure:

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, including the expense impact from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software, and the corresponding tax impacts of the adjustments to net income, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. Net income per share, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period.

To quantify the tax effects, we recalculated income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments. The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the third quarter and full year of 2024, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except shares) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 240,232 $ 219,081 Short-term investments 31,554 56,359 Accounts receivable 59,355 50,160 Allowance for credit losses (3,958 ) (3,320 ) Accounts receivable, net 55,397 46,840 Deferred costs 64,318 62,403 Other assets 15,437 16,758 Total current assets 406,938 401,441 Property and equipment, net 35,083 36,043 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,076 7,862 Goodwill 268,872 249,176 Intangible assets, net 107,519 107,344 Other assets Deferred costs, non-current 20,610 20,347 Deferred income tax assets 7,347 505 Other assets, non-current 1,076 1,126 Total assets $ 854,521 $ 823,844 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,877 $ 7,420 Accrued compensation 32,236 41,588 Accrued expenses 9,446 8,014 Deferred revenue 76,393 69,187 Operating lease liabilities 4,594 4,460 Total current liabilities 128,546 130,669 Other liabilities Deferred revenue, non-current 7,111 6,930 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 7,751 9,569 Deferred income tax liabilities 7,012 8,972 Other liabilities, non-current 680 229 Total liabilities 151,100 156,369 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock 39 39 Treasury stock (162,187 ) (128,892 ) Additional paid-in capital 574,842 537,061 Retained earnings 295,080 259,045 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) (4,353 ) 222 Total stockholders’ equity 703,421 667,475 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 854,521 $ 823,844





SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 153,596 $ 130,416 $ 303,172 $ 256,284 Cost of revenues 52,018 44,544 103,505 87,508 Gross profit 101,578 85,872 199,667 168,776 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 35,691 30,349 72,123 59,433 Research and development 14,366 13,318 30,375 25,880 General and administrative 23,516 21,693 49,423 42,369 Amortization of intangible assets 4,840 3,479 9,178 7,330 Total operating expenses 78,413 68,839 161,099 135,012 Income from operations 23,165 17,033 38,568 33,764 Other income, net 4,056 1,882 7,188 3,157 Income before income taxes 27,221 18,915 45,756 36,921 Income tax expense 9,189 4,233 9,721 6,950 Net income $ 18,032 $ 14,682 $ 36,035 $ 29,971 Net income per share Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 0.97 $ 0.82 Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.39 $ 0.96 $ 0.80 Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share Basic 37,078 36,593 37,063 36,511 Diluted 37,683 37,426 37,690 37,327





SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 36,035 $ 29,971 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Deferred income taxes (8,172 ) (8,654 ) Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 9,377 9,289 Amortization of intangible assets 9,178 7,330 Provision for credit losses 3,646 2,491 Stock-based compensation 31,512 24,661 Other, net (907 ) 1,143 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions Accounts receivable (11,407 ) (9,937 ) Deferred costs (1,996 ) (5,136 ) Other assets and liabilities 1,899 3,614 Accounts payable (1,450 ) (4,414 ) Accrued compensation (10,763 ) (2,910 ) Accrued expenses 1,489 (728 ) Deferred revenue 5,965 9,909 Operating leases (900 ) (959 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 63,506 55,670 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (8,592 ) (9,769 ) Purchases of investments (78,994 ) (68,579 ) Maturities of investments 105,000 60,000 Acquisition of businesses, net (29,343 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (11,929 ) (18,348 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock (37,483 ) — Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 2,314 4,819 Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan activity 5,219 4,136 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (29,950 ) 8,955 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes (476 ) 94 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 21,151 46,371 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 219,081 162,893 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 240,232 $ 209,264





SPS COMMERCE, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; in thousands, except Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and per share amounts)

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 18,032 $ 14,682 $ 36,035 $ 29,971 Income tax expense 9,189 4,233 9,721 6,950 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 4,683 4,663 9,377 9,289 Amortization of intangible assets 4,840 3,479 9,178 7,330 Stock-based compensation expense 11,494 12,881 31,512 24,661 Realized gain from foreign currency on cash and investments held (1,255 ) (290 ) (1,559 ) (427 ) Investment income (2,794 ) (1,611 ) (5,673 ) (2,737 ) Other — 134 — 134 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,189 $ 38,171 $ 88,591 $ 75,171





Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 153,596 $ 130,416 $ 303,172 $ 256,284 Net income 18,032 14,682 36,035 29,971 Margin 12 % 11 % 12 % 12 % Adjusted EBITDA 44,189 38,171 88,591 75,171 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29 % 29 % 29 % 29 %





Non-GAAP Income per Share Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 18,032 $ 14,682 $ 36,035 $ 29,971 Stock-based compensation expense 11,494 12,881 31,512 24,661 Amortization of intangible assets 4,840 3,479 9,178 7,330 Realized gain from foreign currency on cash and investments held (1,255 ) (290 ) (1,559 ) (427 ) Other — 134 — 134 Income tax effects of adjustments (3,066 ) (5,199 ) (12,620 ) (11,108 ) Non-GAAP income $ 30,045 $ 25,687 $ 62,546 $ 50,561 Shares used to compute net income and non-GAAP income per share Basic 37,078 36,593 37,063 36,511 Diluted 37,683 37,426 37,690 37,327 Net income per share, basic $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 0.97 $ 0.82 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, basic 0.32 0.30 0.72 0.56 Non-GAAP income per share, basic $ 0.81 $ 0.70 $ 1.69 $ 1.38 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.39 $ 0.96 $ 0.80 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, diluted 0.32 0.30 0.70 0.55 Non-GAAP income per share, diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.69 $ 1.66 $ 1.35





