Applied Optoelectronics Confirms No Material Impact to Operations from Typhoon Gaemi

SUGAR LAND, Texas and TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today confirmed that its facilities suffered no known damage from Typhoon Gaemi.



In the early morning hours of Thursday, Jul. 25, 2024, local time in Taiwan, Typhoon Gaemi came ashore in northeastern Taiwan. AOI operates an R&D, manufacturing, and administration facility in Taipei, TW, approximately 75 miles north of the location of the storm’s landfall. AOI’s facility suffered no known damage during the storm, and production operations are expected to continue as usual.

“We are fortunate that Taipei was spared the worst of the storm’s destruction, and are pleased to report that our operations were not materially affected. However, our deepest sympathies go out to those affected in Taiwan and throughout Asia as the storm continues to be a menace,” commented Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. founder, president and CEO.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

