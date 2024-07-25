Coherent Corp. Reaches Milestone in Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) Project





PITTSBURGH, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a key partner in the development of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT), is proud to announce the completion of its 100th polished mirror segment. This significant milestone was celebrated with a visit from TMT representatives, who commended Coherent for its outstanding contribution to the project and highlighted the performance expectations of the TMT’s primary mirror.

The TMT primary mirror, consisting of 492 hexagonal segments forming a 30-meter mirror, relies on Coherent to polish these segments using the advanced stress mirror polishing (SMP) technique. This sophisticated method allows Coherent to transform meniscus mirror blanks into off-axis aspheric roundels with minimal high spatial residual error, achieving an impressive polishing completion rate of one segment per week.

The market has long awaited such innovation, and the Coherent SMP equipment and metrology, specifically engineered for the TMT, represent a groundbreaking advancement in the field. This technique not only speeds up the production process but also ensures high precision, making the Coherent solution an exemplary match for the TMT’s stringent requirements. Coherent brings well-established expertise in precision large-format optics, further solidifying its position as a leader in this domain.

“Coherent recently completed the installation of an advanced ultrasonic CNC machine capable of addressing two-meter-sized optics. This marks the next major phase of the TMT program. This machine will be instrumental in machining the roundels into their final hexagonal shapes,” stated Brandon Turk, Vice President & General Manager, Optical Systems Division. “The Thirty Meter Telescope is an awe-inspiring project, and we are very proud to play a major role in the manufacturing of its primary mirror, just as we did for the James Webb Space Telescope. Reaching the milestone of our 100th polished roundel for the TMT is a testament to our proven track record in ultraprecision optics and high-volume manufacturing.”

Dr. Robert P. Kirshner, Executive Director of TMT International Observatory, added, “We are delighted to be working with Coherent on the all-important primary mirror for the Thirty Meter Telescope. Coherent polished the Keck mirrors and the JWST mirrors -- we know we are working with the A-Team when we work with Coherent. The facility and the machines are impressive, but the most important component is the people: I was very happy to meet them and to tell them about the Thirty Meter Telescope.”

As Coherent continues to advance in the TMT project, it remains dedicated to providing complementary products and services within the same division and from other divisions to support various applications. With the product’s maturity level and general availability on the horizon, Coherent is committed to maintaining its leadership in the field of precision optics.

