Gaming and Leisure Properties Reports Record Second Quarter 2024 Results and Increases 2024 Full Year Guidance

WYOMISSING, Pa., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (“GLPI” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Financial Highlights
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|(in millions, except per share data)
|2024
|2023
|Total Revenue
|$
|380.6
|$
|356.6
|Income from Operations
|$
|293.4
|$
|238.3
|Net Income
|$
|214.4
|$
|160.1
|FFO(1) (4)
|$
|279.2
|$
|225.4
|AFFO(2) (4)
|$
|264.4
|$
|250.4
|Adjusted EBITDA(3) (4)
|$
|340.4
|$
|325.5
|Net income, per diluted common share and OP units(4)
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.59
|FFO, per diluted common share and OP units(4)
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.83
|AFFO, per diluted common share and OP units(4)
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.92
________________________________
(1) Funds from Operations ("FFO") is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.
(2) Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is FFO, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense; the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts; other depreciation; amortization of land rights; accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; property transfer tax recoveries and impairment charges; straight-line rent adjustments; losses on debt extinguishment; and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net; income tax expense; real estate depreciation; other depreciation; (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax; stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; property transfer tax recoveries and impairment charges; losses on debt extinguishment and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net.
(4) Metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests.
Peter Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GLPI, commented, "GLPI again delivered record financial results in the 2024 second quarter as we continued to leverage our consistent cash flow generation and benefit from our unmatched roster of the gaming industry’s leading operators. Second quarter total revenue rose 6.7% year over year to $380.6 million and AFFO grew 5.6% as we benefited from the growth of our property portfolio and rent escalations along with our discipline around liquidity and our capital structure. Furthermore, our consistent successes in building our tenant base clearly demonstrate our opportunistic approach to portfolio expansion as well as our ability to work with existing tenants to find exciting new ways to expand our close relationships. As we look to the balance of 2024, we expect to continue to deliver on our promise to shareholders to be a strong steward of their investment capital.
“During the quarter and more recently, we again demonstrated our ability to pursue innovative avenues to create value for shareholders. First, we agreed to fund and oversee a landside development project and hotel renovation of the Belle of Baton Rouge for our tenant Casino Queen which follows on the success of our earlier agreement to fund their landside move of The Queen Baton Rouge.
“Earlier this month, we announced a $1.585 billion transaction with Bally’s that we believe is a clear win-win for both the Company and for Bally’s. Despite the volatile interest rate environment and challenging transaction environment which have combined to limit larger deals, our team structured an innovative, multi-faceted series of transactions that is expected to deliver an 8.3% blended initial cash yield to GLPI with conservative rent coverage. We would add two very attractive assets to our existing portfolio of 65 assets across 20 jurisdictions with the addition of Bally’s Kansas City and Bally’s Shreveport while participating in the very exciting greenfield development of Bally’s Chicago located in the heart of one of the country’s three largest cities. Furthermore, we’ve favorably amended the terms of our option to acquire Bally’s Lincoln by the end of 2026. We value our ongoing partnership with the team at Bally’s and are delighted to continue working with them to support the development and construction of a flagship asset on a very attractive site on the North Branch of the Chicago River in downtown Chicago.
“Our 2024 announced transactions bring GLPI's total year-to-date investment activity up to $1.98 billion at an attractive blended yield of 8.4%. GLPI's disciplined capital investment approach, combined with our focus on stable and resilient regional gaming markets, supports our confidence that the Company is well positioned to further grow our cash dividend and drive long-term shareholder value. We remain confident on the long-term health of the casino gaming industry and believe our unmatched gaming industry and real estate expertise and strong balance sheet position GLPI as a development funding and real estate partner of choice for operators of all sizes.”
Recent Developments
- Subsequent to June 30, 2024, the Company sold 2.9 million shares of its common stock under the Company's 2022 at the market program which raised net proceeds of $139.4 million.
- On July 12, 2024, the Company announced that it entered into a binding term sheet with Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) (“Bally’s”) pursuant to which the Company intends to acquire the real property assets of Bally’s Kansas City Casino and Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel as well as the land under Bally’s planned permanent Chicago casino site, and fund the construction of certain real property improvements of the Bally's Chicago Casino Resort, for aggregate consideration of approximately $1.585 billion. In addition to the development funding of hard costs, the Company also intends to acquire the Chicago land for approximately $250 million before development begins. The transaction would represent a blended 8.3% initial cash yield. Further, GLPI secured adjustments to the purchase price and related cap rate related to the existing, previously announced, contingent purchase option for Bally’s Lincoln gaming facility, as well as the addition of a right for GLPI to call the asset beginning in October 2026. The updated purchase price for Bally’s Lincoln is $735 million at an 8.0% cap rate.
- On June 3, 2024, the Company announced an agreement to fund and oversee a landside move and hotel renovation of the Belle of Baton Rouge ("The Belle") in Baton Rouge, LA for its tenant The Queen Casino and Entertainment Inc. ("Casino Queen"). GLPI has committed to provide up to approximately $111 million of funding for the project, which is expected to be completed by September 2025. The casino will continue to operate for the construction period except while gaming equipment is being moved to the new facility. GLPI will own the new facility and Casino Queen will pay an incremental rental yield of 9.0% on the development funding beginning a year from the initial disbursement of funds, which occurred on May 30, 2024.
- On May 16, 2024, the Company acquired the real estate assets of the Silverado Franklin Hotel & Gaming Complex, the Deadwood Mountain Grand casino, and Baldini's Casino, for $105.0 million. Simultaneous with the acquisition, GLPI and affiliates of Strategic Gaming Management, LLC ("Strategic") entered into two cross-defaulted triple-net lease agreements, each for an initial 25-year term with two ten-year renewal periods. GLPI also provided $5 million in capital improvement proceeds at the closing of the transactions for capital improvements for a total investment of $110 million. The initial aggregate annual cash rent for the new leases is $9.2 million, inclusive of capital improvement funding, and rent is subject to a fixed 2.0% annual escalation beginning in year three of the lease and a CPI based annual escalation beginning in year 11 of the lease, of the greater of 2.0% or CPI capped at 2.5%.
- During the first half of 2024, the Company funded an additional $53 million on the $150 million commitment for a development project in Rockford, Illinois that is expected to be completed in late August 2024. As of June 30, 2024, $93 million of the $150 million commitment has been funded which accrues interest at 10%.
- On February 6, 2024, the Company acquired the real estate assets of Tioga Downs Casino Resort ("Tioga Downs") in Nichols, NY from American Racing & Entertainment, LLC ("American Racing") for $175.0 million. Simultaneous with the acquisition, an affiliate of GLPI and American Racing entered into a triple-net lease agreement for an initial 30-year term. The initial rent is $14.5 million and is subject to annual fixed escalations of 1.75% beginning with the first anniversary which increases to 2% beginning in year fifteen of the lease through the remainder of the initial term.
Dividends
On May 20, 2024, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a second quarter dividend of $0.76 per share on the Company's common stock that was paid on June 21, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 7, 2024.
2024 Guidance
Reflecting recent acquisition activity, the Company is increasing its AFFO guidance for the full year 2024 based on the following assumptions and other factors:
- The guidance does not include the impact on operating results from any possible future acquisitions or dispositions, future capital markets activity, or other future non-recurring transactions.
- The guidance assumes there will be no material changes in applicable legislation, regulatory environment, world events, including weather, public health, recent consumer trends, economic conditions, oil prices, competitive landscape or other circumstances beyond our control that may adversely affect the Company's results of operations.
The Company estimates AFFO for the year ending December 31, 2024 will be between $1.054 billion and $1.059 billion, or between $3.74 and $3.76 per diluted share and OP units. GLPI's prior guidance contemplated AFFO for the year ending December 31, 2024 of between $1.042 billion and $1.051 billion, or between $3.71 and $3.74 per diluted share and OP units.
The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of various items that would impact net income, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, provision for credit losses, net, and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. In particular, the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount of the change in the provision for credit losses, net, under ASU No. 2016-13 - Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("ASC 326") in future periods. The non-cash change in the provision for credit losses under ASC 326 with respect to future periods is dependent upon future events that are entirely outside of the Company's control and may not be reliably predicted, including the performance and future outlook of our tenant's operations for our leases that are accounted for as investment in leases, financing receivables, as well as broader macroeconomic factors and future predictions of such factors. As a result, forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.
Portfolio Update
GLPI's primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. As of June 30, 2024, GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in 65 gaming and related facilities, including, the real property associated with 34 gaming and related facilities operated by PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) ("PENN"), the real property associated with 6 gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) ("Boyd"), the real property associated with 9 gaming and related facilities operated by Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) ("Bally's"), the real property associated with 3 gaming and related facilities operated by The Cordish Companies, the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by Casino Queen, 1 gaming and related facility operated by American Racing, 3 gaming and related facilities operated by Strategic and 1 facility under development that is intended to be managed by a subsidiary of Hard Rock International ("Hard Rock"). These facilities are geographically diversified across 20 states and contain approximately 29.3 million square feet of improvements.
|GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Revenues
|Rental income
|$
|332,815
|$
|319,236
|$
|663,397
|$
|637,204
|Income from investment in leases, financing receivables
|45,974
|37,353
|90,279
|74,599
|Interest income from real estate loans
|1,837
|—
|2,914
|—
|Total income from real estate
|380,626
|356,589
|756,590
|711,803
|Operating expenses
|Land rights and ground lease expense
|11,870
|11,892
|23,688
|23,906
|General and administrative
|13,851
|12,639
|31,737
|29,089
|Depreciation
|65,262
|65,731
|130,622
|131,285
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses, net
|(3,786
|)
|28,052
|19,508
|22,399
|Total operating expenses
|87,197
|118,314
|205,555
|206,679
|Income from operations
|293,429
|238,275
|551,035
|505,124
|Other income (expenses)
|Interest expense
|(86,670
|)
|(79,371
|)
|(173,345
|)
|(160,731
|)
|Interest income
|8,065
|1,273
|17,297
|5,528
|Losses on debt extinguishment
|—
|—
|—
|(556
|)
|Total other expenses
|(78,605
|)
|(78,098
|)
|(156,048
|)
|(155,759
|)
|Income before income taxes
|214,824
|160,177
|394,987
|349,365
|Income tax expense
|412
|40
|1,049
|558
|Net income
|$
|214,412
|$
|160,137
|$
|393,938
|$
|348,807
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership
|(6,162
|)
|(4,507
|)
|$
|(11,224
|)
|(9,826
|)
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|208,250
|$
|155,630
|$
|382,714
|$
|338,981
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.59
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.29
|Diluted earnings attributable to common shareholders
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.59
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.29
|GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Current Year Revenue Detail
|(in thousands) (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Building
base rent
|Land base
rent
|Percentage
rent and
other
rental
revenue
|Interest
income on
real estate
loans
|Total
cash income
|Straight-line
rent
adjustments (1)
|Ground
rent in
revenue
|Accretion
on
financing
leases
|Total
income
from
real
estate
|Amended PENN Master Lease
|$
|53,090
|$
|10,759
|$
|6,500
|$
|—
|$
|70,349
|$
|4,952
|$
|612
|$
|—
|$
|75,913
|PENN 2023 Master Lease
|58,913
|—
|(115
|)
|—
|58,798
|5,621
|—
|—
|64,419
|Amended Pinnacle Master Lease
|61,081
|17,814
|7,802
|—
|86,697
|1,858
|2,055
|—
|90,610
|PENN Morgantown Lease
|—
|784
|—
|—
|784
|—
|—
|—
|784
|Caesars Master Lease
|16,021
|5,932
|—
|—
|21,953
|2,196
|330
|—
|24,479
|Horseshoe St. Louis Lease
|5,917
|—
|—
|—
|5,917
|398
|—
|—
|6,315
|Boyd Master Lease
|20,336
|2,947
|2,886
|—
|26,169
|574
|433
|—
|27,176
|Boyd Belterra Lease
|719
|474
|491
|—
|1,684
|152
|—
|—
|1,836
|Bally's Master Lease
|26,054
|—
|—
|—
|26,054
|—
|2,642
|—
|28,696
|Maryland Live! Lease
|19,078
|—
|—
|—
|19,078
|—
|2,206
|3,422
|24,706
|Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease
|12,719
|—
|—
|—
|12,719
|—
|320
|2,174
|15,213
|Casino Queen Master Lease
|7,904
|—
|—
|—
|7,904
|39
|—
|—
|7,943
|Tropicana Las Vegas Lease
|—
|2,677
|—
|—
|2,677
|—
|—
|—
|2,677
|Rockford Lease
|—
|2,000
|—
|—
|2,000
|—
|—
|511
|2,511
|Rockford Loan
|—
|—
|—
|1,837
|1,837
|—
|—
|—
|1,837
|Tioga Lease
|3,631
|—
|—
|—
|3,631
|—
|1
|573
|4,205
|Strategic Gaming Leases
|1,175
|—
|—
|—
|1,175
|—
|35
|96
|1,306
|Total
|$
|286,638
|$
|43,387
|$
|17,564
|$
|1,837
|$
|349,426
|$
|15,790
|$
|8,634
|$
|6,776
|$
|380,626
|GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Current Year Revenue Detail
|(in thousands) (unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Building
base rent
|Land base
rent
|Percentage
rent and
other
rental
revenue
|Interest
income on
real estate
loans
|Total
cash income
|Straight-line
rent
adjustments (1)
|Ground
rent in
revenue
|Accretion
on
financing
leases
|Total
income
from
real
estate
|Amended PENN Master Lease
|$
|106,180
|$
|21,518
|$
|13,019
|$
|—
|$
|140,717
|$
|9,904
|$
|1,181
|$
|—
|$
|151,802
|PENN 2023 Master Lease
|117,826
|—
|(222
|)
|—
|117,604
|11,243
|—
|—
|128,847
|Amended Pinnacle Master Lease
|121,358
|35,628
|14,966
|—
|171,952
|3,716
|4,118
|—
|179,786
|PENN Morgantown Lease
|—
|1,568
|—
|—
|1,568
|—
|—
|—
|1,568
|Caesars Master Lease
|32,043
|11,864
|—
|—
|43,907
|4,392
|660
|—
|48,959
|Horseshoe St. Louis Lease
|11,835
|—
|—
|—
|11,835
|797
|—
|—
|12,632
|Boyd Master Lease
|40,404
|5,893
|5,452
|—
|51,749
|1,148
|865
|—
|53,762
|Boyd Belterra Lease
|1,428
|947
|963
|—
|3,338
|303
|—
|—
|3,641
|Bally's Master Lease
|51,947
|—
|—
|—
|51,947
|—
|5,331
|—
|57,278
|Maryland Live! Lease
|38,156
|—
|—
|—
|38,156
|—
|4,366
|7,951
|50,473
|Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease
|25,292
|—
|—
|—
|25,292
|—
|631
|4,447
|30,370
|Casino Queen Master Lease
|15,809
|—
|—
|—
|15,809
|77
|—
|—
|15,886
|Tropicana Las Vegas Lease
|—
|5,355
|—
|—
|5,355
|—
|—
|—
|5,355
|Rockford Lease
|—
|4,000
|—
|—
|4,000
|—
|—
|1,009
|5,009
|Rockford Loan
|—
|—
|—
|2,914
|2,914
|—
|—
|—
|2,914
|Tioga Lease
|5,843
|—
|—
|—
|5,843
|—
|2
|1,157
|7,002
|Strategic Gaming Leases
|1,175
|—
|—
|—
|1,175
|—
|35
|96
|1,306
|Total
|$
|569,296
|$
|86,773
|$
|34,178
|$
|2,914
|$
|693,161
|$
|31,580
|$
|17,189
|$
|14,660
|$
|756,590
(1) Includes $0.1 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
|Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA
|Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|CONSOLIDATED
|(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net income
|$
|214,412
|$
|160,137
|$
|393,938
|$
|348,807
|Gains from dispositions of property, net of tax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Real estate depreciation
|64,777
|65,255
|129,654
|130,339
|Funds from operations
|$
|279,189
|$
|225,392
|$
|523,592
|$
|479,146
|Straight-line rent adjustments(1)
|(15,790
|)
|(8,751
|)
|(31,580
|)
|(17,503
|)
|Other depreciation
|485
|476
|968
|946
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses, net
|(3,786
|)
|28,052
|19,508
|22,399
|Amortization of land rights
|3,276
|3,289
|6,552
|6,579
|Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
|2,685
|2,405
|5,369
|4,906
|Stock based compensation
|5,425
|5,013
|13,547
|12,820
|Losses on debt extinguishment
|—
|—
|—
|556
|Accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables
|(6,776
|)
|(5,549
|)
|(14,660
|)
|(10,993
|)
|Non-cash adjustment to financing lease liabilities
|129
|116
|246
|225
|Capital maintenance expenditures(2)
|(462
|)
|—
|(552
|)
|(8
|)
|Adjusted funds from operations
|$
|264,375
|$
|250,443
|$
|522,990
|$
|499,073
|Interest, net(3)
|77,882
|77,428
|154,650
|153,872
|Income tax expense
|412
|40
|1,049
|558
|Capital maintenance expenditures(2)
|462
|—
|552
|8
|Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
|(2,685
|)
|(2,405
|)
|(5,369
|)
|(4,906
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|340,446
|$
|325,506
|$
|673,872
|$
|648,605
|Net income, per diluted common share and OP units
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.59
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.29
|FFO, per diluted common share and OP units
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.83
|$
|1.87
|$
|1.77
|AFFO, per diluted common share and OP units
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.92
|$
|1.87
|$
|1.84
|Weighted average number of common shares and OP units outstanding
|Diluted common shares
|272,065,460
|263,400,006
|272,042,042
|263,029,150
|OP units
|8,087,630
|7,653,326
|8,001,724
|7,650,159
|Diluted common shares and OP units
|280,153,090
|271,053,332
|280,043,766
|270,679,309
________________________________________
|(1)
|The three and six months periods ended June 30, 2024 include $0.1 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization.
|(2)
|Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.
|(3)
|Excludes a non-cash interest expense gross up related to certain ground leases.
|Reconciliation of Cash Net Operating Income
|Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|CONSOLIDATED
|(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
|Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|340,446
|$
|673,872
|General and administrative expenses
|13,851
|31,737
|Stock based compensation
|(5,425
|)
|(13,547
|)
|Cash net operating income(1)
|$
|348,872
|$
|692,062
_________________________________________
(1) Cash net operating income is cash rental income and interest on real estate loans less cash property level expenses.
|Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|June 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Assets
|Real estate investments, net
|$
|8,045,884
|$
|8,168,792
|Investment in leases, financing receivables, net
|2,312,021
|2,023,606
|Real estate loans, net
|90,372
|39,036
|Right-of-use assets and land rights, net
|828,098
|835,524
|Cash and cash equivalents
|94,494
|683,983
|Held to maturity investment securities (1)
|347,782
|—
|Other assets
|58,517
|55,717
|Total assets
|$
|11,777,168
|$
|11,806,658
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|4,455
|$
|7,011
|Accrued interest
|82,091
|83,112
|Accrued salaries and wages
|3,621
|7,452
|Operating lease liabilities
|195,918
|196,853
|Financing lease liabilities
|60,561
|54,261
|Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
|6,632,842
|6,627,550
|Deferred rental revenue
|253,171
|284,893
|Other liabilities
|39,584
|36,572
|Total liabilities
|7,272,243
|7,297,704
|Equity
|Preferred stock ($.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023)
|—
|—
|Common stock ($.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 271,500,584 and 270,922,719 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)
|2,715
|2,709
|Additional paid-in capital
|6,059,956
|6,052,109
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,928,360
|)
|(1,897,913
|)
|Total equity attributable to Gaming and Leisure Properties
|4,134,311
|4,156,905
|Noncontrolling interests in GLPI's Operating Partnership 8,087,630 units and 7,653,326 units outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)
|370,614
|352,049
|Total equity
|4,504,925
|4,508,954
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|11,777,168
|$
|11,806,658
(1) Represents zero coupon treasury bill that at maturity in August 2024 will total $350 million.
Debt Capitalization
The Company’s debt structure as of June 30, 2024 was as follows:
|Years to
Maturity
|Interest Rate
|Balance
|(in thousands)
|Unsecured $1,750 Million Revolver Due May 2026
|1.9
|—
|%
|—
|Term Loan Credit Facility due September 2027
|3.2
|6.731
|%
|600,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2024
|0.2
|3.350
|%
|400,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2025
|0.9
|5.250
|%
|850,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2026
|1.8
|5.375
|%
|975,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2028
|3.9
|5.750
|%
|500,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2029
|4.5
|5.300
|%
|750,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2030
|5.5
|4.000
|%
|700,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2031
|6.5
|4.000
|%
|700,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2032
|7.5
|3.250
|%
|800,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 2033
|9.4
|6.750
|%
|400,000
|Other
|2.2
|4.780
|%
|357
|Total long-term debt
|6,675,357
|Less: unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
|(42,515
|)
|Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
|6,632,842
|Weighted average
|4.2
|4.919
|%
_________________________________________
Rating Agency - Issue Rating
|Rating Agency
|Rating
|Standard & Poor's
|BBB-
|Fitch
|BBB-
|Moody's
|Ba1
Properties
|Description
|Location
|Date Acquired
|Tenant/Operator
|Amended PENN Master Lease (14 Properties)
|Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Argosy Casino Alton
|Alton, IL
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
|Charles Town, WV
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
|Grantville, PA
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino Bangor
|Bangor, ME
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Zia Park Casino
|Hobbs, NM
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast
|Bay St. Louis, MS
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Argosy Casino Riverside
|Riverside, MO
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino Tunica
|Tunica, MS
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Boomtown Biloxi
|Biloxi, MS
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino St. Louis
|Maryland Heights, MO
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Gaming Casino at Dayton Raceway
|Dayton, OH
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Gaming Casino at Mahoning Valley Race Track
|Youngstown, OH
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|1st Jackpot Casino
|Tunica, MS
|5/1/2017
|PENN
|PENN 2023 Master Lease (7 Properties)
|Hollywood Casino Aurora
|Aurora, IL
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino Joliet
|Joliet, IL
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino Toledo
|Toledo, OH
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino Columbus
|Columbus, OH
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|M Resort
|Henderson, NV
|11/1/2013
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino at the Meadows
|Washington, PA
|9/9/2016
|PENN
|Hollywood Casino Perryville
|Perryville, MD
|7/1/2021
|PENN
|Amended Pinnacle Master Lease (12 Properties)
|Ameristar Black Hawk
|Black Hawk, CO
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|Ameristar East Chicago
|East Chicago, IN
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|Ameristar Council Bluffs
|Council Bluffs, IA
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|L'Auberge Baton Rouge
|Baton Rouge, LA
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|Boomtown Bossier City
|Bossier City, LA
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|L'Auberge Lake Charles
|Lake Charles, LA
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|Boomtown New Orleans
|New Orleans, LA
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|Ameristar Vicksburg
|Vicksburg, MS
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|River City Casino & Hotel
|St. Louis, MO
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|Jackpot Properties (Cactus Petes and Horseshu)
|Jackpot, NV
|4/28/2016
|PENN
|Plainridge Park Casino
|Plainridge, MA
|10/15/2018
|PENN
|Caesars Master Lease (5 Properties)
|Tropicana Atlantic City
|Atlantic City, NJ
|10/1/2018
|CZR
|Tropicana Laughlin
|Laughlin, NV
|10/1/2018
|CZR
|Trop Casino Greenville
|Greenville, MS
|10/1/2018
|CZR
|Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf
|Bettendorf, IA
|12/18/2020
|CZR
|Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo
|Waterloo, IA
|12/18/2020
|CZR
|Boyd Master Lease (3 Properties)
|Belterra Casino Resort
|Florence, IN
|4/28/2016
|BYD
|Ameristar Kansas City
|Kansas City, MO
|4/28/2016
|BYD
|Ameristar St. Charles
|St. Charles, MO
|4/28/2016
|BYD
|Bally's Master Lease (8 Properties)
|Tropicana Evansville
|Evansville, IN
|6/3/2021
|BALY
|Bally's Dover Casino Resort
|Dover, DE
|6/3/2021
|BALY
|Black Hawk (Black Hawk North, West and East casinos)
|Black Hawk, CO
|4/1/2022
|BALY
|Quad Cities Casino & Hotel
|Rock Island, IL
|4/1/2022
|BALY
|Bally's Tiverton Hotel & Casino
|Tiverton, RI
|1/3/2023
|BALY
|Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Biloxi
|Biloxi, MS
|1/3/2023
|BALY
|Casino Queen Master Lease (4 Properties)
|DraftKings at Casino Queen
|East St. Louis, IL
|1/23/2014
|Casino Queen
|The Queen Baton Rouge
|Baton Rouge, LA
|12/17/2021
|Casino Queen
|Casino Queen Marquette
|Marquette, IA
|9/6/2023
|Casino Queen
|Belle of Baton Rouge
|Baton Rouge, LA
|10/1/2018
|Casino Queen
|Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease (2 Properties)
|Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
|Philadelphia, PA
|3/1/2022
|Cordish
|Live! Casino Pittsburgh
|Greensburg, PA
|3/1/2022
|Cordish
|Strategic Gaming Leases (3 Properties)(1)
|Silverado Franklin Hotel & Gaming Complex
|Deadwood, SD
|5/16/2024
|Strategic
|Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino
|Deadwood, SD
|5/16/2024
|Strategic
|Baldini's Casino
|Sparks, NV
|5/16/2024
|Strategic
|Single Asset Leases
|Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment Center
|Cincinnati, OH
|10/15/2018
|BYD
|Horseshoe St Louis
|St. Louis, MO
|10/1/2018
|CZR
|Hollywood Casino Morgantown
|Morgantown, PA
|10/1/2020
|PENN
|Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland
|Hanover, MD
|12/29/2021
|Cordish
|Tropicana Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, NV
|4/16/2020
|BALY
|Tioga Downs
|Nichols, NY
|2/6/2024
|American Racing
|Hard Rock Casino Rockford
|Rockford, IL
|8/29/2023
|815 ENT Lessee(2)
|(1) Represents two cross-defaulted, co-terminus leases
|(2) Managed by a subsidiary of Hard Rock
Lease Information
|Master Leases
|PENN 2023
Master Lease
|Amended
PENN Master
Lease
|PENN
Amended
Pinnacle
Master Lease
|Caesars
Amended and
Restated
Master Lease
|BYD
Master Lease
|Property Count
|7
|14
|12
|5
|3
|Number of States Represented
|5
|9
|8
|4
|2
|Commencement Date
|1/1/2023
|11/1/2013
|4/28/2016
|10/1/2018
|10/15/2018
|Lease Expiration Date
|10/31/2033
|10/31/2033
|4/30/2031
|9/30/2038
|04/30/2026
|Remaining Renewal Terms
|15 (3x5 years)
|15 (3x5 years)
|20 (4x5 years)
|20 (4x5 years)
|25 (5x5 years)
|Corporate Guarantee
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Master Lease with Cross Collateralization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Technical Default Landlord Protection
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage
|1.1
|1.1
|1.2
|1.2
|1.4
|Competitive Radius Landlord Protection
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Escalator Details
|Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum
|1.5%(1)
|2%
|2%
|1.75%(2)
|2%
|Coverage ratio at March 31, 2024(3)
|1.96
|2.21
|1.94
|2.03
|2.66
|Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor
|N/A
|1.8
|1.8
|N/A
|1.8
|Yearly Anniversary for Realization
|November
|November
|May
|October
|May
|Percentage Rent Reset Details
|Reset Frequency
|N/A
|5 years
|2 years
|N/A
|2 years
|Next Reset
|N/A
|November 2028
|May 2026
|N/A
|May 2026
|(1)
|In addition to the annual escalation, a one-time annualized increase of $1.4 million occurs on November 1, 2027.
|(2)
|Building base rent will be increased by 1.25% annually in the 5th and 6th lease year, 1.75% in the 7th and 8th lease year, and 2% in the 9th lease year and each year thereafter.
|(3)
|Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of March 31, 2024. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.
Lease Information
|Master Leases
|Bally's Master
Lease
|Casino Queen
Master Lease
|Pennsylvania
Live! Master
Lease operated
by Cordish
|Strategic
Gaming Lease
(1)
|Property Count
|8
|4
|2
|3
|Number of States Represented
|6
|3
|1
|2
|Commencement Date
|6/3/2021
|12/17/2021
|3/1/2022
|5/16/2024
|Lease Expiration Date
|06/02/2036
|12/31/2036
|2/28/2061
|5/31/2049
|Remaining Renewal Terms
|20 (4x5 years)
|20 (4X5 years)
|21 (1 x 11 years, 1 x 10 years)
|20 (2X10 years)
|Corporate Guarantee
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Master Lease with Cross Collateralization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Technical Default Landlord Protection
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage
|1.2
|1.4
|1.4
|1.4 (4)
|Competitive Radius Landlord Protection
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Escalator Details
|Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum
|(2)
|(3)
|1.75%
|2% (4)
|Coverage ratio at March 31, 2024(5)
|2.07
|2.16
|2.31
|N/A
|Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Yearly Anniversary for Realization
|June
|December
|March
|June 2026
|Percentage Rent Reset Details
|Reset Frequency
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Next Reset
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|(1)
|Consists of two leases that are cross collateralized and co-terminus with each other.
|(2)
|If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.
|(3)
|Rent increases by 0.5% for the first six years. Beginning in the seventh lease year through the remainder of the lease term, if the CPI increases by at least 0.25% for any lease year then annual rent shall be increased by 1.25%, and if the CPI is less than 0.25% then rent will remain unchanged for such lease year.
|(4)
|The default adjusted revenue to rent coverage declines to 1.25 if the tenants adjusted revenues totals $75 million. Annual rent escalates at 2% beginning in year three of the lease and in year 11 escalates based on the greater of 2% or CPI, capped at 2.5%.
|(5)
|Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of March 31, 2024. Due to the recent additions to the Casino Queen Master Lease the coverage ratio is calculated on a proforma basis. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.
Lease Information
|Single Property Leases
|Belterra Park
Lease operated
by BYD
|Horseshoe St.
Louis Lease
operated by
CZR
|Morgantown
Ground Lease
operated by
PENN
|Live! Casino &
Hotel
Maryland
operated by
Cordish
|Tropicana Las
Vegas Ground
Lease operated
by BALY
|Tioga Downs
Lease operated
by American
Racing
|Hard Rock
Rockford
Ground Lease
managed by
Hard Rock
|Commencement Date
|10/15/2018
|9/29/2020
|10/1/2020
|12/29/2021
|9/26/2022
|2/6/2024
|8/29/2023
|Lease Expiration Date
|04/30/2026
|10/31/2033
|10/31/2040
|12/31/2060
|9/25/2072
|2/28/2054
|8/31/2122
|Remaining Renewal Terms
|25 (5x5 years)
|20 (4x5 years)
|30 (6x5 years)
|21 (1 x 11 years, 1 x 10 years)
|49 (1 x 24 years, 1 x 25 years)
|32 years and 10 months (2 x 10 years, 1 x 12 years and 10 months)
|None
|Corporate Guarantee
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Technical Default Landlord Protection
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage
|1.4
|1.2
|N/A
|1.4
|1.4
|1.4
|1.4
|Competitive Radius Landlord Protection
|Yes
|Yes
|N/A
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Escalator Details
|Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum
|2%
|1.25%(1)
|1.5%(2)
|1.75%
|(3)
|1.75%(4)
|2%
|Coverage ratio at March 31, 2024(5)
|3.73
|2.23
|N/A
|3.49
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor
|1.8
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Yearly Anniversary for Realization
|May
|October
|December
|January
|October
|March
|September
|Percentage Rent Reset Details
|Reset Frequency
|2 years
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Next Reset
|May 2026
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|(1)
|For the second through fifth lease years, after which time the annual escalation becomes 1.75% for the 6th and 7th lease years and then 2% for the remaining term of the lease.
|(2)
|Increases by 1.5% on the opening date (which occurred on December 22, 2021) and for the first three lease years. Commencing on the fourth anniversary of the opening date and for each anniversary thereafter, if the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, the rent for such lease year shall increase by 1.25% of rent as of the immediately preceding lease year, and if the CPI increase is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.
|(3)
|If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.
|(4)
|Increases by 1.75% beginning with the first anniversary which increases to 2% beginning in year fifteen of the lease through the remainder of the initial term.
|(5)
|Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of March 31, 2024. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.
Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Net Operating Income ("Cash NOI"), which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company’s peers and as internal measures of business operating performance, which is used for a bonus metric. These metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests. The Company believes FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI provide a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of the Company’s current business. This is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and we believe that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. Cash NOI is rental and other property income, less cash property level expenses. Cash NOI excludes depreciation, the amortization of land rights, real estate general and administrative expenses, other non-routine costs and the impact of certain generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) adjustments to rental revenue, such as straight-line rent adjustments and non-cash ground lease income and expense. It is management's view that Cash NOI is a performance measure used to evaluate the operating performance of the Company’s real estate operations and provides investors relevant and useful information because it reflects only income and operating expense items that are incurred at the property level and presents them on an unleveraged basis.
FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are non-GAAP financial measures that are considered supplemental measures for the real estate industry and a supplement to GAAP measures. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax and real estate depreciation. We have defined AFFO as FFO excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, property transfer tax recoveries and impairment charges, straight-line rent adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures. We have defined Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net, income tax expense, real estate depreciation, other depreciation, (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, property transfer tax recoveries and impairment charges, losses on debt extinguishment, and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net. Finally, we have defined Cash NOI as Adjusted EBITDA excluding general and administrative expenses and including, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense and (gains) or losses from dispositions of property.
FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures: (i) do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these measures should not be viewed as an indication of our ability to fund all of our cash needs, including to make cash distributions to our shareholders, to fund capital improvements, or to make interest payments on our indebtedness. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other real estate companies, including REITs, due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. Our presentation of these measures does not replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.
About Gaming and Leisure Properties
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including our expectations regarding our 2024 AFFO guidance and the Company benefiting from recently announced transactions, including the cash and rental yields. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about GLPI and its subsidiaries, including risks related to the following: GLPI's expectations regarding continued growth and dividend increases, GLPI's expectation that it will continue to be a strong steward of its shareholders' investment capital, the effect of pandemics, such as COVID-19, on GLPI as a result of the impact such pandemics may have on the business operations of GLPI’s tenants and their continued ability to pay rent in a timely manner or at all; the potential negative impact of ongoing high levels of inflation (which have been exacerbated by the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine and may be further impacted by events in the Middle East) on our tenants' operations, the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to own and/or operate its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing acquisitions or projects; GLPI's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; our ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to GLPI; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in GLPI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GLPI or persons acting on GLPI’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. GLPI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur as presented or at all.
