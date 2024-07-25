Gaming and Leisure Properties Reports Record Second Quarter 2024 Results and Increases 2024 Full Year Guidance

WYOMISSING, Pa., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (“GLPI” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

  Three Months Ended June 30,
(in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023
Total Revenue $380.6 $356.6
Income from Operations $293.4 $238.3
Net Income $214.4 $160.1
FFO(1) (4) $279.2 $225.4
AFFO(2) (4) $264.4 $250.4
Adjusted EBITDA(3) (4) $340.4 $325.5
Net income, per diluted common share and OP units(4) $0.77 $0.59
FFO, per diluted common share and OP units(4) $1.00 $0.83
AFFO, per diluted common share and OP units(4) $0.94 $0.92
       

________________________________

(1)  Funds from Operations ("FFO") is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.

(2) Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is FFO, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense; the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts; other depreciation; amortization of land rights; accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; property transfer tax recoveries and impairment charges; straight-line rent adjustments; losses on debt extinguishment; and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.

(3)  Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net; income tax expense; real estate depreciation; other depreciation; (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax; stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; property transfer tax recoveries and impairment charges; losses on debt extinguishment and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net.

(4)  Metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests.

Peter Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GLPI, commented, "GLPI again delivered record financial results in the 2024 second quarter as we continued to leverage our consistent cash flow generation and benefit from our unmatched roster of the gaming industry’s leading operators. Second quarter total revenue rose 6.7% year over year to $380.6 million and AFFO grew 5.6% as we benefited from the growth of our property portfolio and rent escalations along with our discipline around liquidity and our capital structure. Furthermore, our consistent successes in building our tenant base clearly demonstrate our opportunistic approach to portfolio expansion as well as our ability to work with existing tenants to find exciting new ways to expand our close relationships. As we look to the balance of 2024, we expect to continue to deliver on our promise to shareholders to be a strong steward of their investment capital.

“During the quarter and more recently, we again demonstrated our ability to pursue innovative avenues to create value for shareholders. First, we agreed to fund and oversee a landside development project and hotel renovation of the Belle of Baton Rouge for our tenant Casino Queen which follows on the success of our earlier agreement to fund their landside move of The Queen Baton Rouge.

“Earlier this month, we announced a $1.585 billion transaction with Bally’s that we believe is a clear win-win for both the Company and for Bally’s. Despite the volatile interest rate environment and challenging transaction environment which have combined to limit larger deals, our team structured an innovative, multi-faceted series of transactions that is expected to deliver an 8.3% blended initial cash yield to GLPI with conservative rent coverage. We would add two very attractive assets to our existing portfolio of 65 assets across 20 jurisdictions with the addition of Bally’s Kansas City and Bally’s Shreveport while participating in the very exciting greenfield development of Bally’s Chicago located in the heart of one of the country’s three largest cities. Furthermore, we’ve favorably amended the terms of our option to acquire Bally’s Lincoln by the end of 2026. We value our ongoing partnership with the team at Bally’s and are delighted to continue working with them to support the development and construction of a flagship asset on a very attractive site on the North Branch of the Chicago River in downtown Chicago.

“Our 2024 announced transactions bring GLPI's total year-to-date investment activity up to $1.98 billion at an attractive blended yield of 8.4%. GLPI's disciplined capital investment approach, combined with our focus on stable and resilient regional gaming markets, supports our confidence that the Company is well positioned to further grow our cash dividend and drive long-term shareholder value. We remain confident on the long-term health of the casino gaming industry and believe our unmatched gaming industry and real estate expertise and strong balance sheet position GLPI as a development funding and real estate partner of choice for operators of all sizes.”

Recent Developments

  • Subsequent to June 30, 2024, the Company sold 2.9 million shares of its common stock under the Company's 2022 at the market program which raised net proceeds of $139.4 million.
  • On July 12, 2024, the Company announced that it entered into a binding term sheet with Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) (“Bally’s”) pursuant to which the Company intends to acquire the real property assets of Bally’s Kansas City Casino and Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel as well as the land under Bally’s planned permanent Chicago casino site, and fund the construction of certain real property improvements of the Bally's Chicago Casino Resort, for aggregate consideration of approximately $1.585 billion. In addition to the development funding of hard costs, the Company also intends to acquire the Chicago land for approximately $250 million before development begins. The transaction would represent a blended 8.3% initial cash yield. Further, GLPI secured adjustments to the purchase price and related cap rate related to the existing, previously announced, contingent purchase option for Bally’s Lincoln gaming facility, as well as the addition of a right for GLPI to call the asset beginning in October 2026. The updated purchase price for Bally’s Lincoln is $735 million at an 8.0% cap rate.
  • On June 3, 2024, the Company announced an agreement to fund and oversee a landside move and hotel renovation of the Belle of Baton Rouge ("The Belle") in Baton Rouge, LA for its tenant The Queen Casino and Entertainment Inc. ("Casino Queen"). GLPI has committed to provide up to approximately $111 million of funding for the project, which is expected to be completed by September 2025. The casino will continue to operate for the construction period except while gaming equipment is being moved to the new facility. GLPI will own the new facility and Casino Queen will pay an incremental rental yield of 9.0% on the development funding beginning a year from the initial disbursement of funds, which occurred on May 30, 2024.
  • On May 16, 2024, the Company acquired the real estate assets of the Silverado Franklin Hotel & Gaming Complex, the Deadwood Mountain Grand casino, and Baldini's Casino, for $105.0 million. Simultaneous with the acquisition, GLPI and affiliates of Strategic Gaming Management, LLC ("Strategic") entered into two cross-defaulted triple-net lease agreements, each for an initial 25-year term with two ten-year renewal periods. GLPI also provided $5 million in capital improvement proceeds at the closing of the transactions for capital improvements for a total investment of $110 million. The initial aggregate annual cash rent for the new leases is $9.2 million, inclusive of capital improvement funding, and rent is subject to a fixed 2.0% annual escalation beginning in year three of the lease and a CPI based annual escalation beginning in year 11 of the lease, of the greater of 2.0% or CPI capped at 2.5%.
  • During the first half of 2024, the Company funded an additional $53 million on the $150 million commitment for a development project in Rockford, Illinois that is expected to be completed in late August 2024. As of June 30, 2024, $93 million of the $150 million commitment has been funded which accrues interest at 10%.
  • On February 6, 2024, the Company acquired the real estate assets of Tioga Downs Casino Resort ("Tioga Downs") in Nichols, NY from American Racing & Entertainment, LLC ("American Racing") for $175.0 million. Simultaneous with the acquisition, an affiliate of GLPI and American Racing entered into a triple-net lease agreement for an initial 30-year term. The initial rent is $14.5 million and is subject to annual fixed escalations of 1.75% beginning with the first anniversary which increases to 2% beginning in year fifteen of the lease through the remainder of the initial term.

Dividends

On May 20, 2024, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a second quarter dividend of $0.76 per share on the Company's common stock that was paid on June 21, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 7, 2024.

2024 Guidance

Reflecting recent acquisition activity, the Company is increasing its AFFO guidance for the full year 2024 based on the following assumptions and other factors:

  • The guidance does not include the impact on operating results from any possible future acquisitions or dispositions, future capital markets activity, or other future non-recurring transactions.
  • The guidance assumes there will be no material changes in applicable legislation, regulatory environment, world events, including weather, public health, recent consumer trends, economic conditions, oil prices, competitive landscape or other circumstances beyond our control that may adversely affect the Company's results of operations.

The Company estimates AFFO for the year ending December 31, 2024 will be between $1.054 billion and $1.059 billion, or between $3.74 and $3.76 per diluted share and OP units. GLPI's prior guidance contemplated AFFO for the year ending December 31, 2024 of between $1.042 billion and $1.051 billion, or between $3.71 and $3.74 per diluted share and OP units.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort.   This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of various items that would impact net income, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, provision for credit losses, net, and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.   For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.   In particular, the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount of the change in the provision for credit losses, net, under ASU No. 2016-13 - Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("ASC 326") in future periods. The non-cash change in the provision for credit losses under ASC 326 with respect to future periods is dependent upon future events that are entirely outside of the Company's control and may not be reliably predicted, including the performance and future outlook of our tenant's operations for our leases that are accounted for as investment in leases, financing receivables, as well as broader macroeconomic factors and future predictions of such factors. As a result, forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Portfolio Update

GLPI's primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. As of June 30, 2024, GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in 65 gaming and related facilities, including, the real property associated with 34 gaming and related facilities operated by PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) ("PENN"), the real property associated with 6 gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) ("Boyd"), the real property associated with 9 gaming and related facilities operated by Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) ("Bally's"), the real property associated with 3 gaming and related facilities operated by The Cordish Companies, the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by Casino Queen, 1 gaming and related facility operated by American Racing, 3 gaming and related facilities operated by Strategic and 1 facility under development that is intended to be managed by a subsidiary of Hard Rock International ("Hard Rock"). These facilities are geographically diversified across 20 states and contain approximately 29.3 million square feet of improvements.

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2024
 2023
 2024
 2023
Revenues       
Rental income$332,815  $319,236  $663,397  $637,204 
Income from investment in leases, financing receivables 45,974   37,353   90,279   74,599 
Interest income from real estate loans 1,837      2,914    
Total income from real estate 380,626   356,589   756,590   711,803 
        
Operating expenses       
Land rights and ground lease expense 11,870   11,892   23,688   23,906 
General and administrative 13,851   12,639   31,737   29,089 
Depreciation 65,262   65,731   130,622   131,285 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses, net (3,786)  28,052   19,508   22,399 
Total operating expenses 87,197   118,314   205,555   206,679 
Income from operations 293,429   238,275   551,035   505,124 
        
Other income (expenses)       
Interest expense (86,670)  (79,371)  (173,345)  (160,731)
Interest income 8,065   1,273   17,297   5,528 
Losses on debt extinguishment          (556)
Total other expenses (78,605)  (78,098)  (156,048)  (155,759)
        
Income before income taxes 214,824   160,177   394,987   349,365 
Income tax expense 412   40   1,049   558 
Net income$214,412  $160,137  $393,938  $348,807 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership (6,162)  (4,507) $(11,224)  (9,826)
Net income attributable to common shareholders$208,250  $155,630  $382,714  $338,981 
        
Earnings per common share:       
Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders$0.77  $0.59  $1.41  $1.29 
Diluted earnings attributable to common shareholders$0.77  $0.59  $1.41  $1.29 
                


GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Current Year Revenue Detail
(in thousands) (unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024Building
base rent		Land base
rent		Percentage
rent and
other
rental
revenue		Interest
income on
real estate
loans		Total
cash income		Straight-line
rent
adjustments (1)		Ground
rent in
revenue		Accretion
on
financing
leases		Total
income
from
real
estate
Amended PENN Master Lease$53,090$10,759$6,500 $$70,349$4,952$612$$75,913
PENN 2023 Master Lease 58,913  (115)  58,798 5,621   64,419
Amended Pinnacle Master Lease 61,081 17,814 7,802   86,697 1,858 2,055  90,610
PENN Morgantown Lease  784    784    784
Caesars Master Lease 16,021 5,932    21,953 2,196 330  24,479
Horseshoe St. Louis Lease 5,917     5,917 398   6,315
Boyd Master Lease 20,336 2,947 2,886   26,169 574 433  27,176
Boyd Belterra Lease 719 474 491   1,684 152   1,836
Bally's Master Lease 26,054     26,054  2,642  28,696
Maryland Live! Lease 19,078     19,078  2,206 3,422 24,706
Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease 12,719     12,719  320 2,174 15,213
Casino Queen Master Lease 7,904     7,904 39   7,943
Tropicana Las Vegas Lease  2,677    2,677    2,677
Rockford Lease  2,000    2,000   511 2,511
Rockford Loan     1,837 1,837    1,837
Tioga Lease 3,631     3,631  1 573 4,205
Strategic Gaming Leases 1,175     1,175  35 96 1,306
Total$286,638$43,387$17,564 $1,837$349,426$15,790$8,634$6,776$380,626
                    


GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Current Year Revenue Detail
(in thousands) (unaudited)
 
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024Building
base rent		Land base
rent		Percentage
rent and
other
rental
revenue		Interest
income on
real estate
loans		Total
cash income		Straight-line
rent
adjustments (1)		Ground
rent in
revenue		Accretion
on
financing
leases		Total
income
from
real
estate
Amended PENN Master Lease$106,180$21,518$13,019 $$140,717$9,904$1,181$$151,802
PENN 2023 Master Lease 117,826  (222)  117,604 11,243   128,847
Amended Pinnacle Master Lease 121,358 35,628 14,966   171,952 3,716 4,118  179,786
PENN Morgantown Lease  1,568    1,568    1,568
Caesars Master Lease 32,043 11,864    43,907 4,392 660  48,959
Horseshoe St. Louis Lease 11,835     11,835 797   12,632
Boyd Master Lease 40,404 5,893 5,452   51,749 1,148 865  53,762
Boyd Belterra Lease 1,428 947 963   3,338 303   3,641
Bally's Master Lease 51,947     51,947  5,331  57,278
Maryland Live! Lease 38,156     38,156  4,366 7,951 50,473
Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease 25,292     25,292  631 4,447 30,370
Casino Queen Master Lease 15,809     15,809 77   15,886
Tropicana Las Vegas Lease  5,355    5,355    5,355
Rockford Lease  4,000    4,000   1,009 5,009
Rockford Loan     2,914 2,914    2,914
Tioga Lease 5,843     5,843  2 1,157 7,002
Strategic Gaming Leases 1,175     1,175  35 96 1,306
Total$569,296$86,773$34,178 $2,914$693,161$31,580$17,189$14,660$756,590
                    

(1) Includes $0.1 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.                  

Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED
(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2024
 2023
 2024
 2023
Net income$214,412  $160,137  $393,938  $348,807 
Gains from dispositions of property, net of tax           
Real estate depreciation 64,777   65,255   129,654   130,339 
Funds from operations$279,189  $225,392  $523,592  $479,146 
Straight-line rent adjustments(1) (15,790)  (8,751)  (31,580)  (17,503)
Other depreciation 485   476   968   946 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses, net (3,786)  28,052   19,508   22,399 
Amortization of land rights 3,276   3,289   6,552   6,579 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 2,685   2,405   5,369   4,906 
Stock based compensation 5,425   5,013   13,547   12,820 
Losses on debt extinguishment          556 
Accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables (6,776)  (5,549)  (14,660)  (10,993)
Non-cash adjustment to financing lease liabilities 129   116   246   225 
Capital maintenance expenditures(2) (462)     (552)  (8)
Adjusted funds from operations$264,375  $250,443  $522,990  $499,073 
Interest, net(3) 77,882   77,428   154,650   153,872 
Income tax expense 412   40   1,049   558 
Capital maintenance expenditures(2) 462      552   8 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (2,685)  (2,405)  (5,369)  (4,906)
Adjusted EBITDA$340,446  $325,506  $673,872  $648,605 
        
Net income, per diluted common share and OP units$0.77  $0.59  $1.41  $1.29 
FFO, per diluted common share and OP units$1.00  $0.83  $1.87  $1.77 
AFFO, per diluted common share and OP units$0.94  $0.92  $1.87  $1.84 
        
Weighted average number of common shares and OP units outstanding       
Diluted common shares 272,065,460   263,400,006   272,042,042   263,029,150 
OP units 8,087,630   7,653,326   8,001,724   7,650,159 
Diluted common shares and OP units 280,153,090   271,053,332   280,043,766   270,679,309 
                

________________________________________

(1)The three and six months periods ended June 30, 2024 include $0.1 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization.
  
(2)Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.
  
(3)Excludes a non-cash interest expense gross up related to certain ground leases.
  

 

Reconciliation of Cash Net Operating Income
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED
(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024		 Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
Adjusted EBITDA$340,446  $673,872 
General and administrative expenses 13,851   31,737 
Stock based compensation (5,425)  (13,547)
Cash net operating income(1)$348,872  $692,062 
        

_________________________________________

(1) Cash net operating income is cash rental income and interest on real estate loans less cash property level expenses.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Assets   
Real estate investments, net$8,045,884  $8,168,792 
Investment in leases, financing receivables, net 2,312,021   2,023,606 
Real estate loans, net 90,372   39,036 
Right-of-use assets and land rights, net 828,098   835,524 
Cash and cash equivalents 94,494   683,983 
Held to maturity investment securities (1) 347,782    
Other assets 58,517   55,717 
Total assets$11,777,168  $11,806,658 
    
Liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$4,455  $7,011 
Accrued interest 82,091   83,112 
Accrued salaries and wages 3,621   7,452 
Operating lease liabilities 195,918   196,853 
Financing lease liabilities 60,561   54,261 
Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 6,632,842   6,627,550 
Deferred rental revenue 253,171   284,893 
Other liabilities 39,584   36,572 
Total liabilities 7,272,243   7,297,704 
    
Equity   
Preferred stock ($.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023)     
Common stock ($.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 271,500,584 and 270,922,719 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 2,715   2,709 
Additional paid-in capital 6,059,956   6,052,109 
Accumulated deficit (1,928,360)  (1,897,913)
Total equity attributable to Gaming and Leisure Properties 4,134,311   4,156,905 
Noncontrolling interests in GLPI's Operating Partnership 8,087,630 units and 7,653,326 units outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 370,614   352,049 
Total equity 4,504,925   4,508,954 
Total liabilities and equity$11,777,168  $11,806,658 
        

(1) Represents zero coupon treasury bill that at maturity in August 2024 will total $350 million.

Debt Capitalization

The Company’s debt structure as of June 30, 2024 was as follows:

   
 Years to
Maturity		Interest Rate Balance
    (in thousands)
Unsecured $1,750 Million Revolver Due May 20261.9%  
Term Loan Credit Facility due September 20273.26.731% 600,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 20240.23.350% 400,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 20250.95.250% 850,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 20261.85.375% 975,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 20283.95.750% 500,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 20294.55.300% 750,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 20305.54.000% 700,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 20316.54.000% 700,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 20327.53.250% 800,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 20339.46.750% 400,000 
Other2.24.780% 357 
Total long-term debt   6,675,357 
Less: unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts   (42,515)
Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts   6,632,842 
Weighted average4.24.919%  
     

_________________________________________

 

Rating Agency - Issue Rating

Rating Agency Rating
Standard & Poor's BBB-
Fitch BBB-
Moody's Ba1

Properties

DescriptionLocationDate AcquiredTenant/Operator
Amended PENN Master Lease (14 Properties)   
Hollywood Casino LawrenceburgLawrenceburg, IN11/1/2013PENN
Argosy Casino AltonAlton, IL11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino at Charles Town RacesCharles Town, WV11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race CourseGrantville, PA11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino BangorBangor, ME11/1/2013PENN
Zia Park CasinoHobbs, NM11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino Gulf CoastBay St. Louis, MS11/1/2013PENN
Argosy Casino RiversideRiverside, MO11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino TunicaTunica, MS11/1/2013PENN
Boomtown BiloxiBiloxi, MS11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino St. LouisMaryland Heights, MO11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Gaming Casino at Dayton RacewayDayton, OH11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Gaming Casino at Mahoning Valley Race TrackYoungstown, OH11/1/2013PENN
1st Jackpot CasinoTunica, MS5/1/2017PENN
PENN 2023 Master Lease (7 Properties)   
Hollywood Casino AuroraAurora, IL11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino JolietJoliet, IL11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino ToledoToledo, OH11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino ColumbusColumbus, OH11/1/2013PENN
M ResortHenderson, NV11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino at the MeadowsWashington, PA9/9/2016PENN
Hollywood Casino PerryvillePerryville, MD7/1/2021PENN
Amended Pinnacle Master Lease (12 Properties)   
Ameristar Black HawkBlack Hawk, CO4/28/2016PENN
Ameristar East ChicagoEast Chicago, IN4/28/2016PENN
Ameristar Council BluffsCouncil Bluffs, IA4/28/2016PENN
L'Auberge Baton RougeBaton Rouge, LA4/28/2016PENN
Boomtown Bossier CityBossier City, LA4/28/2016PENN
L'Auberge Lake CharlesLake Charles, LA4/28/2016PENN
Boomtown New OrleansNew Orleans, LA4/28/2016PENN
Ameristar VicksburgVicksburg, MS4/28/2016PENN
River City Casino & HotelSt. Louis, MO4/28/2016PENN
Jackpot Properties (Cactus Petes and Horseshu)Jackpot, NV4/28/2016PENN
Plainridge Park CasinoPlainridge, MA10/15/2018PENN
Caesars Master Lease (5 Properties)   
Tropicana Atlantic CityAtlantic City, NJ10/1/2018CZR
Tropicana LaughlinLaughlin, NV10/1/2018CZR
Trop Casino GreenvilleGreenville, MS10/1/2018CZR
Isle Casino Hotel BettendorfBettendorf, IA12/18/2020CZR
Isle Casino Hotel WaterlooWaterloo, IA12/18/2020CZR
Boyd Master Lease (3 Properties)   
Belterra Casino ResortFlorence, IN4/28/2016BYD
Ameristar Kansas CityKansas City, MO4/28/2016BYD
Ameristar St. CharlesSt. Charles, MO4/28/2016BYD
Bally's Master Lease (8 Properties)   
Tropicana EvansvilleEvansville, IN6/3/2021BALY
Bally's Dover Casino ResortDover, DE6/3/2021BALY
Black Hawk (Black Hawk North, West and East casinos)Black Hawk, CO4/1/2022BALY
Quad Cities Casino & HotelRock Island, IL4/1/2022BALY
Bally's Tiverton Hotel & CasinoTiverton, RI1/3/2023BALY
Hard Rock Casino and Hotel BiloxiBiloxi, MS1/3/2023BALY
Casino Queen Master Lease (4 Properties)   
DraftKings at Casino QueenEast St. Louis, IL1/23/2014Casino Queen
The Queen Baton RougeBaton Rouge, LA12/17/2021Casino Queen
Casino Queen MarquetteMarquette, IA9/6/2023Casino Queen
Belle of Baton RougeBaton Rouge, LA10/1/2018Casino Queen
Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease (2 Properties)   
Live! Casino & Hotel PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia, PA3/1/2022Cordish
Live! Casino PittsburghGreensburg, PA3/1/2022Cordish
Strategic Gaming Leases (3 Properties)(1)   
Silverado Franklin Hotel & Gaming ComplexDeadwood, SD5/16/2024Strategic
Deadwood Mountain Grand CasinoDeadwood, SD5/16/2024Strategic
Baldini's CasinoSparks, NV5/16/2024Strategic
Single Asset Leases   
Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment CenterCincinnati, OH10/15/2018BYD
Horseshoe St LouisSt. Louis, MO10/1/2018CZR
Hollywood Casino MorgantownMorgantown, PA10/1/2020PENN
Live! Casino & Hotel MarylandHanover, MD12/29/2021Cordish
Tropicana Las VegasLas Vegas, NV4/16/2020BALY
Tioga DownsNichols, NY2/6/2024American Racing
Hard Rock Casino RockfordRockford, IL8/29/2023815 ENT Lessee(2)
(1) Represents two cross-defaulted, co-terminus leases   
(2) Managed by a subsidiary of Hard Rock   
    

Lease Information

 Master Leases
 PENN 2023
Master Lease		Amended
PENN Master
Lease		PENN
Amended
Pinnacle
Master Lease		Caesars
Amended and
Restated
Master Lease		BYD
Master Lease
Property Count7141253
Number of States Represented59842
Commencement Date1/1/202311/1/20134/28/201610/1/201810/15/2018
Lease Expiration Date10/31/203310/31/20334/30/20319/30/203804/30/2026
Remaining Renewal Terms15 (3x5 years)15 (3x5 years)20 (4x5 years)20 (4x5 years)25 (5x5 years)
Corporate GuaranteeYesYesYesYesNo
Master Lease with Cross CollateralizationYesYesYesYesYes
Technical Default Landlord ProtectionYesYesYesYesYes
Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage1.11.11.21.21.4
Competitive Radius Landlord ProtectionYesYesYesYesYes
Escalator Details     
Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum1.5%(1)2%2%1.75%(2)2%
Coverage ratio at March 31, 2024(3)1.962.211.942.032.66
Minimum Escalator Coverage GovernorN/A1.81.8N/A1.8
Yearly Anniversary for RealizationNovemberNovemberMayOctoberMay
Percentage Rent Reset Details     
Reset FrequencyN/A5 years2 yearsN/A2 years
Next ResetN/ANovember 2028May 2026N/AMay 2026
      

 

(1) In addition to the annual escalation, a one-time annualized increase of $1.4 million occurs on November 1, 2027.
  
(2) Building base rent will be increased by 1.25% annually in the 5th and 6th lease year, 1.75% in the 7th and 8th lease year, and 2% in the 9th lease year and each year thereafter.
  
(3) Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of March 31, 2024. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.
  

Lease Information

 Master Leases
 Bally's Master
Lease		Casino Queen
Master Lease		Pennsylvania
Live! Master
Lease operated
by Cordish		Strategic
Gaming Lease
(1)
Property Count8423
Number of States Represented6312
Commencement Date6/3/202112/17/20213/1/20225/16/2024
Lease Expiration Date06/02/203612/31/20362/28/20615/31/2049
Remaining Renewal Terms20 (4x5 years)20 (4X5 years)21 (1 x 11 years, 1 x 10 years)20 (2X10 years)
Corporate GuaranteeYesYesNoYes
Master Lease with Cross CollateralizationYesYesYesYes
Technical Default Landlord ProtectionYesYesYesYes
Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage1.21.41.41.4 (4)
Competitive Radius Landlord ProtectionYesYesYesYes
Escalator Details    
Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum(2)(3)1.75%2% (4)
Coverage ratio at March 31, 2024(5)2.072.162.31N/A
Minimum Escalator Coverage GovernorN/AN/AN/AN/A
Yearly Anniversary for RealizationJuneDecemberMarchJune 2026
Percentage Rent Reset Details    
Reset FrequencyN/AN/AN/AN/A
Next ResetN/AN/AN/AN/A
     


(1)Consists of two leases that are cross collateralized and co-terminus with each other.
  
(2)If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.
  
(3)Rent increases by 0.5% for the first six years. Beginning in the seventh lease year through the remainder of the lease term, if the CPI increases by at least 0.25% for any lease year then annual rent shall be increased by 1.25%, and if the CPI is less than 0.25% then rent will remain unchanged for such lease year.
  
(4)The default adjusted revenue to rent coverage declines to 1.25 if the tenants adjusted revenues totals $75 million. Annual rent escalates at 2% beginning in year three of the lease and in year 11 escalates based on the greater of 2% or CPI, capped at 2.5%.
  
(5)Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of March 31, 2024. Due to the recent additions to the Casino Queen Master Lease the coverage ratio is calculated on a proforma basis. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.
  

Lease Information

 Single Property Leases  
 Belterra Park
Lease operated
by BYD		Horseshoe St.
Louis Lease
operated by
CZR		Morgantown
Ground Lease
operated by
PENN		Live! Casino &
Hotel
Maryland
operated by
Cordish		Tropicana Las
Vegas Ground
Lease operated
by BALY		Tioga Downs
Lease operated
by American
Racing		Hard Rock
Rockford
Ground Lease
managed by
Hard Rock
Commencement Date10/15/20189/29/202010/1/202012/29/20219/26/20222/6/20248/29/2023
Lease Expiration Date04/30/202610/31/203310/31/204012/31/20609/25/20722/28/20548/31/2122
Remaining Renewal Terms25 (5x5 years)20 (4x5 years)30 (6x5 years)21 (1 x 11 years, 1 x 10 years)49 (1 x 24 years, 1 x 25 years)32 years and 10 months (2 x 10 years, 1 x 12 years and 10 months)None
Corporate GuaranteeNoYesYesNoYesYesNo
Technical Default Landlord ProtectionYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage1.41.2N/A1.41.41.41.4
Competitive Radius Landlord ProtectionYesYesN/AYesYesYesYes
Escalator Details       
Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum2%1.25%(1)1.5%(2)1.75%(3)1.75%(4)2%
Coverage ratio at March 31, 2024(5)3.732.23N/A3.49N/AN/AN/A
Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor1.8N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Yearly Anniversary for RealizationMayOctoberDecemberJanuaryOctoberMarchSeptember
Percentage Rent Reset Details       
Reset Frequency2 yearsN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Next ResetMay 2026N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
        


(1)For the second through fifth lease years, after which time the annual escalation becomes 1.75% for the 6th and 7th lease years and then 2% for the remaining term of the lease.
  
(2)Increases by 1.5% on the opening date (which occurred on December 22, 2021) and for the first three lease years. Commencing on the fourth anniversary of the opening date and for each anniversary thereafter, if the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, the rent for such lease year shall increase by 1.25% of rent as of the immediately preceding lease year, and if the CPI increase is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.
  
(3)If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.
  
(4)Increases by 1.75% beginning with the first anniversary which increases to 2% beginning in year fifteen of the lease through the remainder of the initial term.
  
(5)Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of March 31, 2024. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.
  

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Net Operating Income ("Cash NOI"), which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company’s peers and as internal measures of business operating performance, which is used for a bonus metric. These metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests. The Company believes FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI provide a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of the Company’s current business.  This is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and we believe that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. Cash NOI is rental and other property income, less cash property level expenses. Cash NOI excludes depreciation, the amortization of land rights, real estate general and administrative expenses, other non-routine costs and the impact of certain generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) adjustments to rental revenue, such as straight-line rent adjustments and non-cash ground lease income and expense. It is management's view that Cash NOI is a performance measure used to evaluate the operating performance of the Company’s real estate operations and provides investors relevant and useful information because it reflects only income and operating expense items that are incurred at the property level and presents them on an unleveraged basis.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are non-GAAP financial measures that are considered supplemental measures for the real estate industry and a supplement to GAAP measures. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax and real estate depreciation.  We have defined AFFO as FFO excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, property transfer tax recoveries and impairment charges, straight-line rent adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures. We have defined Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net, income tax expense, real estate depreciation, other depreciation, (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, property transfer tax recoveries and impairment charges, losses on debt extinguishment, and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net. Finally, we have defined Cash NOI as Adjusted EBITDA excluding general and administrative expenses and including, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense and (gains) or losses from dispositions of property.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures: (i) do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these measures should not be viewed as an indication of our ability to fund all of our cash needs, including to make cash distributions to our shareholders, to fund capital improvements, or to make interest payments on our indebtedness. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other real estate companies, including REITs, due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. Our presentation of these measures does not replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including our expectations regarding our 2024 AFFO guidance and the Company benefiting from recently announced transactions, including the cash and rental yields. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about GLPI and its subsidiaries, including risks related to the following: GLPI's expectations regarding continued growth and dividend increases, GLPI's expectation that it will continue to be a strong steward of its shareholders' investment capital, the effect of pandemics, such as COVID-19, on GLPI as a result of the impact such pandemics may have on the business operations of GLPI’s tenants and their continued ability to pay rent in a timely manner or at all; the potential negative impact of ongoing high levels of inflation (which have been exacerbated by the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine and may be further impacted by events in the Middle East) on our tenants' operations, the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to own and/or operate its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing acquisitions or projects; GLPI's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; our ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to GLPI; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in GLPI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GLPI or persons acting on GLPI’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. GLPI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur as presented or at all.

