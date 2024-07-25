Seacoast Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Well-Positioned Balance Sheet with Strong Capital and Liquidity



Continued Build in Loan Originations and Pipeline, Cost of Deposits Stabilizing

Growth in Noninterest Income, and Well-Managed Noninterest Expense

STUART, Fla., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the second quarter of 2024 of $30.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $26.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024 and $31.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income1 for the second quarter of 2024 was $30.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $31.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024 and $43.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $44.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 25% compared to the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 9% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $44.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 5% compared to the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 22% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

For the second quarter of 2024, return on average tangible assets was 1.00% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 10.75%, compared to 0.89% and 9.55%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.06% and 12.08%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 in the second quarter of 2024 was 1.00% and adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 10.76%, compared to 1.04% and 11.15%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.41% and 16.08%, respectively, in the prior year quarter.

Charles M. Shaffer, Chairman and CEO of Seacoast, stated, "This quarter marks the beginning of the shift we anticipated for mid-year 2024. We have seen emerging loan growth and stabilizing deposit costs, supporting an improved outlook for net interest income. We are also experiencing growth in noninterest income while managing our expenses carefully. Our investments in revenue-producing bankers across the state have led to stronger loan production and pipeline growth, and consistent positive results in service charges on deposits, including treasury management fees, wealth management revenue, and insurance agency income. I am very optimistic about the direction we are heading as our competitive transformation continues to take effect. We expect to continue to see positive results from recent talent acquisitions, which will drive further organic growth in the coming periods."

Shaffer concluded, "We remain committed to a disciplined approach to credit, and our balance sheet is one of the strongest in the industry, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 14.8% as of June 30, 2024. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets has increased to 9.30%. Our liquidity position is also robust, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 83%, providing us with balance sheet flexibility as we work towards stronger earnings in the coming periods."

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net income in the second quarter of 2024 was $30.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $26.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $31.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $56.3 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $43.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted net income 1 for the second quarter of 2024 was $30.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $31.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $43.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, adjusted net income 1 was $61.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $67.7 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

in the second quarter of 2024 was $30.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $26.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $31.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $56.3 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $43.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $30.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $31.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $43.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, adjusted net income was $61.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $67.7 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net revenues were $126.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.0 million, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $21.9 million, or 15%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net revenues were $252.2 million, a decrease of $50.0 million, or 17%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted net revenues 1 were $126.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.3 million, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $22.0 million, or 15%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, adjusted net revenues 1 were $252.5 million, a decrease of $48.0 million, or 16%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023.

were $126.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.0 million, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $21.9 million, or 15%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net revenues were $252.2 million, a decrease of $50.0 million, or 17%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted net revenues were $126.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.3 million, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $22.0 million, or 15%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, adjusted net revenues were $252.5 million, a decrease of $48.0 million, or 16%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings 1 were $44.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $8.9 million, or 25%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of $3.7 million, or 9%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, pre-tax pre-provision earnings 1 were $80.2 million, a decrease of $8.2 million, or 9%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings 1 were $44.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.0 million, or 5%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $12.7 million, or 22%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings 1 were $87.0 million, a decrease of $34.6 million, or 28%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023.

were $44.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $8.9 million, or 25%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of $3.7 million, or 9%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, pre-tax pre-provision earnings were $80.2 million, a decrease of $8.2 million, or 9%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings were $44.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.0 million, or 5%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $12.7 million, or 22%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings were $87.0 million, a decrease of $34.6 million, or 28%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net interest income totaled $104.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, a modest decrease of $0.7 million, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $22.5 million, or 18%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income was $209.5 million, a decrease of $48.6 million, or 19%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. The declines reflect higher interest expense on deposits resulting from growth in deposit balances and the impact of the continuing elevated rate environment. Included in loan interest income is accretion on acquired loans of $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, and $14.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, accretion on acquired loans totaled $20.8 million, compared to $30.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

totaled $104.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, a modest decrease of $0.7 million, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $22.5 million, or 18%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income was $209.5 million, a decrease of $48.6 million, or 19%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. The declines reflect higher interest expense on deposits resulting from growth in deposit balances and the impact of the continuing elevated rate environment. Included in loan interest income is accretion on acquired loans of $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, and $14.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, accretion on acquired loans totaled $20.8 million, compared to $30.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net interest margin decreased six basis points to 3.18% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.24% in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the effects of accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin decreased four basis points to 2.87% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.91% in the first quarter of 2024. Loan yields were 5.93%, an increase of three basis points from the prior quarter. Securities yields increased 22 basis points to 3.69%, compared to 3.47% in the prior quarter. The cost of deposits increased 12 basis points from 2.19% in the prior quarter, to 2.31% in the second quarter of 2024.

decreased six basis points to 3.18% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.24% in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the effects of accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin decreased four basis points to 2.87% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.91% in the first quarter of 2024. Loan yields were 5.93%, an increase of three basis points from the prior quarter. Securities yields increased 22 basis points to 3.69%, compared to 3.47% in the prior quarter. The cost of deposits increased 12 basis points from 2.19% in the prior quarter, to 2.31% in the second quarter of 2024. Noninterest income totaled $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.7 million, or 8%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $0.6 million, or 3%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income totaled $42.7 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 3%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Durbin amendment became effective for Seacoast on July 1, 2023, limiting network interchange fees earned on debit card transactions. Results in the second quarter of 2024 included: Service charges on deposits increased $0.4 million, or 8%, compared to the prior quarter and $0.8 million, or 17%, compared to the prior year quarter. Our investments in talent and significant market expansion across the state have resulted in continued growth in treasury management services to commercial customers. Wealth management income increased $0.2 million, or 6%, compared to the prior quarter and $0.4 million, or 14%, compared to the prior year quarter. The wealth management division continues to demonstrate success in building relationships, with assets under management reaching $1.9 billion at June 30, 2024. Insurance agency income increased $0.1 million, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter and $0.2 million, or 17%, compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting continued growth and expansion of services. BOLI income increased $0.3 million, or 15%, compared to the prior quarter and $0.5 million, or 26%, compared to the prior year quarter, with policy exchanges executed in the first quarter of 2024 resulting in improved ongoing yields. Other income increased $0.7 million, or 14%, compared to the prior quarter and $1.2 million, or 25% compared to the prior year quarter. The second quarter of 2024 includes a gain on the sale of a single nonperforming commercial real estate loan.

totaled $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.7 million, or 8%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $0.6 million, or 3%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income totaled $42.7 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 3%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Durbin amendment became effective for Seacoast on July 1, 2023, limiting network interchange fees earned on debit card transactions. Results in the second quarter of 2024 included: The provision for credit losses was $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a net benefit of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

was $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a net benefit of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. Noninterest exp ense was $82.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $7.8 million, or 9%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $25.3 million, or 23%, compared to the prior year quarter. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $172.9 million, a decrease of $42.4 million, or 20% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. With significant cost-saving initiatives now complete, Seacoast has prudently managed expenses while strategically investing to support continued growth. Changes compared to the first quarter of 2024 included: Salaries and wages decreased $1.4 million, or 3%, to $38.9 million. The first quarter of 2024 included $2.1 million in severance-related expenses arising from a reduction in the workforce. Employee benefits decreased $1.0 million, or 13%, to $6.9 million as a result of higher seasonal payroll taxes and 401(k) contributions impacting the first quarter of 2024. Outsourced data processing costs decreased $3.9 million, or 32%, to $8.2 million, with the first quarter reflecting $4.1 million in charges associated with contract terminations and modifications to consolidate systems. Occupancy costs decreased $0.9 million, or 11%, to $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. The first quarter of 2024 included $0.8 million in charges associated with early lease terminations and consolidation of locations completed during the first quarter. Marketing expenses increased $0.6 million, or 23%, to $3.3 million, the result of a focused effort on branding across all of our markets, supporting strong results in customer acquisition. Other noninterest expenses decreased $0.7 million or 10%, to $5.9 million, benefiting from ongoing expense discipline.

was $82.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $7.8 million, or 9%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $25.3 million, or 23%, compared to the prior year quarter. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $172.9 million, a decrease of $42.4 million, or 20% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. With significant cost-saving initiatives now complete, Seacoast has prudently managed expenses while strategically investing to support continued growth. Changes compared to the first quarter of 2024 included: Seacoast recorded $8.9 million of income tax expense in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, and $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Tax expense related to stock-based compensation was $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, nominal in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, and $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Tax expense related to stock-based compensation was $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, nominal in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 60.21% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 66.78% in the first quarter of 2024 and 67.34% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 60.21% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 61.13% in the first quarter of 2024 and 56.44% in the prior year quarter. The Company continues to remain keenly focused on disciplined expense control, while making investments for growth.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2024, the Company had total assets of $15.0 billion and total shareholders' equity of $2.1 billion. Book value per share was $24.98 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $24.93 as of March 31, 2024, and $24.14 as of June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share increased to $15.41 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $15.26 as of March 31, 2024, and $14.24 as of June 30, 2023.

of $15.0 billion and of $2.1 billion. was $24.98 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $24.93 as of March 31, 2024, and $24.14 as of June 30, 2023. increased to $15.41 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $15.26 as of March 31, 2024, and $14.24 as of June 30, 2023. Debt securities totaled $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $5.9 million compared to March 31, 2024. Debt securities include approximately $2.0 billion in securities classified as available for sale and recorded at fair value. The unrealized loss on these securities is fully reflected in the value presented on the balance sheet. The portfolio also includes $658.1 million in securities classified as held to maturity with a fair value of $527.3 million. Held-to-maturity securities consist solely of mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, each of which is expected to recover any price depreciation over its holding period as the debt securities move to maturity. The Company has significant liquidity and available borrowing capacity and has the intent and ability to hold these investments to maturity.

totaled $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $5.9 million compared to March 31, 2024. Debt securities include approximately $2.0 billion in securities classified as available for sale and recorded at fair value. The unrealized loss on these securities is fully reflected in the value presented on the balance sheet. The portfolio also includes $658.1 million in securities classified as held to maturity with a fair value of $527.3 million. Held-to-maturity securities consist solely of mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, each of which is expected to recover any price depreciation over its holding period as the debt securities move to maturity. The Company has significant liquidity and available borrowing capacity and has the intent and ability to hold these investments to maturity. Loans increased $60.5 million, or 2.4% annualized from the first quarter of 2024, totaling $10.0 billion as of June 30, 2024. Loan originations increased 37% to $538.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $394.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to lending, carefully underwriting loans to strict underwriting guidelines and setting high expectations for risk adjusted returns.

increased $60.5 million, or 2.4% annualized from the first quarter of 2024, totaling $10.0 billion as of June 30, 2024. Loan originations increased 37% to $538.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $394.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to lending, carefully underwriting loans to strict underwriting guidelines and setting high expectations for risk adjusted returns. Loan pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $834.4 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 46% from March 31, 2024, and an increase of 193% from June 30, 2023. Commercial pipelines were $743.8 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 49% from $498.6 million at March 31, 2024, and an increase of 274% from $199.0 million at June 30, 2023. The Company is benefiting from the investment made in recent years to attract talent from regional banks across its markets. This talent is onboarding significant new relationships, resulting in growing pipelines. SBA pipelines were $29.3 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 87% from $15.6 million at March 31, 2024, and an increase of 58% from $18.6 million at June 30, 2023. Consumer pipelines were $24.5 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 2%, from $25.1 million at March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $3.9 million, or 14%, from $28.4 million at June 30, 2023. Residential saleable pipelines were $12.1 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 30% from $9.3 million at March 31, 2024, and an increase of 5% from $11.5 million at June 30, 2023. Retained residential pipelines were $24.7 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 1% from $24.4 million at March 31, 2024, and a decrease of 9% from $27.1 million at June 30, 2023.

(loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $834.4 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 46% from March 31, 2024, and an increase of 193% from June 30, 2023. Total deposits were $12.1 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $100.3 million, or 3.4% annualized, when compared to March 31, 2024. Seacoast’s granular, longstanding deposit base is a hallmark of our franchise and serves as a significant source of strength. At June 30, 2024, customer transaction account balances represented 50% of total deposits. The Company benefits from a granular deposit franchise, with the top ten depositors representing approximately 4% of total deposits. Average deposits per banking center were $157 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $156 million at March 31, 2024. Uninsured deposits represented only 34% of overall deposit accounts as of June 30, 2024. This includes public funds under the Florida Qualified Public Depository program, which provides loss protection to depositors beyond FDIC insurance limits. Excluding such balances, the uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 29% of total deposits. The Company has liquidity sources including cash and lines of credit with the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank that represent 154% of uninsured deposits, and 181% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. Consumer deposits represent 42% of overall deposit funding with an average consumer customer balance of $25 thousand. Commercial deposits represent 58% of overall deposit funding with an average business customer balance of $109 thousand. Federal Home Loan Bank advances totaled $180.0 million at June 30, 2024 with a weighted average interest rate of 4.18%.

were $12.1 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $100.3 million, or 3.4% annualized, when compared to March 31, 2024. Seacoast’s granular, longstanding deposit base is a hallmark of our franchise and serves as a significant source of strength.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans were $59.9 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $77.2 million at March 31, 2024, and $48.3 million at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.60% at June 30, 2024, 0.77% at March 31, 2024, and 0.48% at June 30, 2023.

were $59.9 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $77.2 million at March 31, 2024, and $48.3 million at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.60% at June 30, 2024, 0.77% at March 31, 2024, and 0.48% at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.45% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.57% at March 31, 2024, and 0.37% at June 30, 2023.

were 0.45% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.57% at March 31, 2024, and 0.37% at June 30, 2023. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.41% at June 30, 2024, 1.47% at March 31, 2024, and 1.58% at June 30, 2023.

was 1.41% at June 30, 2024, 1.47% at March 31, 2024, and 1.58% at June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs were $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Charge-offs during the quarter primarily reflect reserves previously established in the allowance for credit losses.

were $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Charge-offs during the quarter primarily reflect reserves previously established in the allowance for credit losses. Portfolio diversification , in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average loan size is $345 thousand, and the average commercial loan size is $758 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.

, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average loan size is $345 thousand, and the average commercial loan size is $758 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio. Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 36% and 235% of total bank-level risk-based capital, respectively, compared to 39% and 236%, respectively, at March 31, 2024. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 34% and 222%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company continues to operate with a fortress balance sheet with a Tier 1 capital ratio at June 30, 2024 of 14.8% compared to 14.7% at March 31, 2024, and 13.5% at June 30, 2023. The Total capital ratio was 16.2%, the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.1%, and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.1% at June 30, 2024. The Company is considered “well capitalized” based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements.

at June 30, 2024 of 14.8% compared to 14.7% at March 31, 2024, and 13.5% at June 30, 2023. The was 16.2%, the was 14.1%, and the was 11.1% at June 30, 2024. The Company is considered “well capitalized” based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements. Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2024 totaled $749.5 million.

at June 30, 2024 totaled $749.5 million. The Company’s loan to deposit ratio was 82.9% at June 30, 2024, which should provide liquidity and flexibility moving forward.

was 82.9% at June 30, 2024, which should provide liquidity and flexibility moving forward. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.30% at June 30, 2024, compared to 9.25% at March 31, 2024, and 8.53% at June 30, 2023. If all held-to-maturity securities were adjusted to fair value, the tangible common equity ratio would have been 8.64%.

was 9.30% at June 30, 2024, compared to 9.25% at March 31, 2024, and 8.53% at June 30, 2023. If all held-to-maturity securities were adjusted to fair value, the tangible common equity ratio would have been 8.64%. At June 30, 2024, in addition to $749.5 million in cash, the Company had $5.6 billion in available borrowing capacity , including $4.3 billion in available collateralized lines of credit, $944.3 million of unpledged debt securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings, and available unsecured lines of credit of $0.3 billion. These liquidity sources as of June 30, 2024, represented 181% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

, including $4.3 billion in available collateralized lines of credit, $944.3 million of unpledged debt securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings, and available unsecured lines of credit of $0.3 billion. These liquidity sources as of June 30, 2024, represented 181% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. Our Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $100 million in shares of the Company’s common stock. During the second quarter of 2024, 39,892 shares of the Company’s common stock were repurchased under the program.

1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Trends 2Q'24 1Q'24 4Q'23 3Q'23 2Q'23 Selected balance sheet data: Gross loans $ 10,038,508 $ 9,978,052 $ 10,062,940 $ 10,011,186 $ 10,117,919 Total deposits 12,116,118 12,015,840 11,776,935 12,107,834 12,283,267 Total assets 14,952,613 14,830,015 14,580,249 14,823,007 15,041,932 Performance measures: Net income $ 30,244 $ 26,006 $ 29,543 $ 31,414 $ 31,249 Net interest margin 3.18 % 3.24 % 3.36 % 3.57 % 3.86 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 $ 44,555 $ 35,674 $ 42,006 $ 43,383 $ 40,864 Average diluted shares outstanding 84,816 85,270 85,336 85,666 85,536 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) 0.36 0.31 0.35 0.37 0.37 Return on (annualized): Average assets (ROA) 0.82 % 0.71 % 0.80 % 0.84 % 0.84 % Average tangible assets (ROTA)2 1.00 0.89 0.99 1.04 1.06 Average tangible common equity (ROTCE)2 10.75 9.55 11.22 11.90 12.08 Tangible common equity to tangible assets2 9.30 9.25 9.31 8.68 8.53 Tangible book value per share2 $ 15.41 $ 15.26 $ 15.08 $ 14.26 $ 14.24 Efficiency ratio 60.21 % 66.78 % 60.32 % 62.60 % 67.34 % Adjusted operating measures1: Adjusted net income4 $ 30,277 $ 31,132 $ 31,363 $ 34,170 $ 43,489 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings4 44,490 42,513 45,016 47,349 57,202 Adjusted diluted EPS4 0.36 0.37 0.37 0.40 0.51 Adjusted ROTA2 1.00 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.12 % 1.41 % Adjusted ROTCE2 10.76 11.15 11.80 12.79 16.08 Adjusted efficiency ratio 60.21 61.13 60.32 60.19 56.44 Net adjusted noninterest expense as a percent of average tangible assets2 2.19 % 2.23 % 2.25 % 2.34 % 2.40 % Other data: Market capitalization3 $ 2,016,472 $ 2,156,529 $ 2,415,158 $ 1,869,891 $ 1,880,407 Full-time equivalent employees 1,449 1,445 1,541 1,570 1,670 Number of ATMs 95 95 96 97 96 Full-service banking offices 77 77 77 77 78 1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period. 4As of 1Q’24, amortization of intangibles is excluded from adjustments to noninterest expense; prior periods have been updated to reflect the change.

OTHER INFORMATION

Conference Call Information

Seacoast will host a conference call July 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the second quarter of 2024 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (800) 715-9871 (Conference ID: 5967990). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast’s website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting “Presentations” under the heading “News/Events.” Additionally, a recording of the call will be made available to individuals shortly after the conference call and can be accessed via a link at www.SeacoastBanking.com under the heading “Corporate Information.” The recording will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $15.0 billion in assets and $12.1 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2024. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at 77 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Tracey L. Dexter

Chief Financial Officer

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

(772) 403-0461

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in the Company’s markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that the Company has acquired, or expects to acquire, as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, strategic plans, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company’s control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the “Company”) or its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank (“Seacoast Bank”), to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect the Company to update any forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the impact of current and future economic and market conditions generally (including seasonality) and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Seacoast’s primary market areas, including the effects of inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, slowdowns in economic growth, and the potential for high unemployment rates, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior and credit risk as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry, including those highlighted by high-profile bank failures, and including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto (including increases in the cost of our deposit insurance assessments), the Company's ability to effectively manage its liquidity risk and any growth plans, and the availability of capital and funding; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes including proposed overdraft and late fee caps, including those that impact the money supply and inflation; the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits (as well as the cost of, and competition for, deposits), loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks (including the impacts of interest rates on macroeconomic conditions, customer and client behavior, and on our net interest income), sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices; changes in retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior generally and as a result of economic factors, including heightened inflation; changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting the Company’s loans; the Company’s concentration in commercial real estate loans and in real estate collateral in Florida; Seacoast’s ability to comply with any regulatory requirements and the risk that the regulatory environment may not be conducive to or may prohibit or delay the consummation of future mergers and/or business combinations, may increase the length of time and amount of resources required to consummate such transactions, and may reduce the anticipated benefit; inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models, including the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of Seacoast’s investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk, as well as the effect of a decline in stock market prices on our fee income from our wealth management business; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including Seacoast’s ability to continue to identify acquisition targets, successfully acquire and integrate desirable financial institutions and realize expected revenues and revenue synergies; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; the Company’s ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks, including those impacting vendors and other third parties which may be exacerbated by developments in generative artificial intelligence; fraud or misconduct by internal or external parties, which Seacoast may not be able to prevent, detect or mitigate; inability of Seacoast’s risk management framework to manage risks associated with the Company’s business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for the business on acceptable terms; reduction in or the termination of Seacoast’s ability to use the online- or mobile-based platform that is critical to the Company’s business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, including hurricanes in the Company’s footprint, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions and/or increase costs, including, but not limited to, property and casualty and other insurance costs; Seacoast’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from the Company’s operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated, the results of tax audit findings, challenges to our tax positions, or adverse changes or interpretations of tax laws; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, non-bank financial technology providers, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for expected credit losses; risks related to, and the costs associated with, environmental, social and governance matters, including the scope and pace of related rulemaking activity and disclosure requirements; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the federal budget and economic policy; the risk that balance sheet, revenue growth, and loan growth expectations may differ from actual results; and other factors and risks described under “Risk Factors” herein and in any of the Company's subsequent reports filed with the SEC and available on its website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in other periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at www.sec.gov.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 2Q'24 1Q'24 4Q'23 3Q'23 2Q'23 2Q'24 2Q'23 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 30,244 $ 26,006 $ 29,543 $ 31,414 $ 31,249 $ 56,250 $ 43,076 Adjusted net income1,6 30,277 31,132 31,363 34,170 43,489 61,408 67,708 Net interest income2 104,657 105,298 111,035 119,505 127,153 209,954 258,504 Net interest margin2,3 3.18 % 3.24 % 3.36 % 3.57 % 3.86 % 3.21 % 4.09 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 44,555 35,674 42,006 43,383 40,864 80,228 88,424 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1,6 44,490 42,513 45,016 47,349 57,202 87,002 121,556 Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 0.82 % 0.71 % 0.80 % 0.84 % 0.84 % 0.77 % 0.60 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 1.00 0.89 0.99 1.04 1.06 0.94 0.80 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.00 1.04 1.04 1.12 1.41 1.02 1.16 Pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4,6 1.45 1.22 1.39 1.43 1.39 1.33 1.52 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.45 1.42 1.48 1.55 1.85 1.43 2.01 Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4 2.19 2.23 2.25 2.34 2.40 2.21 2.44 Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 5.74 4.94 5.69 6.01 6.05 5.34 4.38 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 10.75 9.55 11.22 11.90 12.08 10.15 9.14 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 10.76 11.15 11.80 12.79 16.08 10.95 13.32 Efficiency ratio5 60.21 66.78 60.32 62.60 67.34 63.48 66.37 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 60.21 61.13 60.32 60.19 56.44 60.67 54.76 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses) 17.55 16.17 15.14 13.22 14.63 16.86 14.59 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 9.30 9.25 9.31 8.68 8.53 9.30 8.53 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 83.11 84.50 83.38 82.63 83.48 83.80 82.98 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 82.90 83.12 85.48 82.71 82.42 82.90 82.42 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.66 $ 0.52 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.36 0.31 0.35 0.37 0.37 0.67 0.52 Adjusted earnings1,6 0.36 0.37 0.37 0.40 0.51 0.72 0.81 Book value per share common 24.98 24.93 24.84 24.06 24.14 24.98 24.14 Tangible book value per share 15.41 15.26 15.08 14.26 14.24 15.41 14.24 Cash dividends declared 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.36 0.35 1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost. 3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods. 4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses). 6As of 1Q'24, amortization of intangibles is excluded from adjustments to noninterest expense; prior periods have been updated to reflect the change.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2Q'24 1Q'24 4Q'23 3Q'23 2Q'23 2Q'24 2Q'23 Interest on securities: Taxable $ 24,155 $ 22,393 $ 21,383 $ 21,401 $ 20,898 $ 46,548 $ 40,142 Nontaxable 33 34 55 97 97 67 202 Interest and fees on loans 147,292 147,095 147,801 149,871 148,265 294,387 283,433 Interest on interest bearing deposits and other investments 8,328 6,184 7,616 8,477 5,023 14,512 8,497 Total Interest Income 179,808 175,706 176,855 179,846 174,283 355,514 332,274 Interest on deposits 51,319 47,534 44,923 38,396 27,183 98,853 43,216 Interest on time certificates 17,928 17,121 15,764 16,461 14,477 35,049 20,029 Interest on borrowed money 6,137 5,973 5,349 5,683 5,660 12,110 10,914 Total Interest Expense 75,384 70,628 66,036 60,540 47,320 146,012 74,159 Net Interest Income 104,424 105,078 110,819 119,306 126,963 209,502 258,115 Provision for credit losses 4,918 1,368 3,990 2,694 (764 ) 6,286 30,834 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 99,506 103,710 106,829 116,612 127,727 203,216 227,281 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 5,342 4,960 4,828 4,648 4,560 10,302 8,802 Interchange income 1,940 1,888 2,433 1,684 5,066 3,828 9,760 Wealth management income 3,766 3,540 3,261 3,138 3,318 7,306 6,381 Mortgage banking fees 582 381 378 410 576 963 1,002 Insurance agency income 1,355 1,291 1,066 1,183 1,160 2,646 2,261 SBA gains 694 739 921 613 249 1,433 571 BOLI income 2,596 2,264 2,220 2,197 2,068 4,860 3,984 Other 5,953 5,205 4,668 4,307 4,755 11,158 11,329 22,228 20,268 19,775 18,180 21,752 42,496 44,090 Securities (losses) gains, net (44 ) 229 (2,437 ) (387 ) (176 ) 185 (69 ) Total Noninterest Income 22,184 20,497 17,338 17,793 21,576 42,681 44,021 Noninterest expense: Salaries and wages 38,937 40,304 38,435 46,431 45,155 79,241 92,771 Employee benefits 6,861 7,889 6,678 7,206 7,472 14,750 16,034 Outsourced data processing costs 8,210 12,118 8,609 8,714 20,222 20,328 34,775 Occupancy 7,180 8,037 7,512 7,758 8,583 15,217 16,602 Furniture and equipment 1,956 2,011 2,028 2,052 2,345 3,967 4,612 Marketing 3,266 2,655 2,995 1,876 2,047 5,921 4,285 Legal and professional fees 1,982 2,151 3,294 2,679 4,062 4,133 11,541 FDIC assessments 2,131 2,158 2,813 2,258 2,116 4,289 3,559 Amortization of intangibles 6,003 6,292 6,888 7,457 7,654 12,295 14,381 Other real estate owned expense and net (gain) loss on sale (109 ) (26 ) 573 274 (57 ) (135 ) 138 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 251 250 — — — 501 1,239 Other 5,869 6,532 6,542 7,210 8,266 12,401 15,403 Total Noninterest Expense 82,537 90,371 86,367 93,915 107,865 172,908 215,340 Income Before Income Taxes 39,153 33,836 37,800 40,490 41,438 72,989 55,962 Provision for income taxes 8,909 7,830 8,257 9,076 10,189 16,739 12,886 Net Income $ 30,244 $ 26,006 $ 29,543 $ 31,414 $ 31,249 $ 56,250 $ 43,076 Share Data Net income per share of common stock Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.66 $ 0.52 Basic 0.36 0.31 0.35 0.37 0.37 0.67 0.52 Cash dividends declared 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.36 0.35 Average common shares outstanding Diluted 84,816 85,270 85,336 85,666 85,536 84,799 83,260 Basic 84,341 84,908 84,817 85,142 85,022 84,260 82,600





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 168,738 $ 137,850 $ 167,511 $ 182,036 $ 164,193 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 580,787 544,874 279,671 513,946 563,690 Total cash and cash equivalents 749,525 682,724 447,182 695,982 727,883 Time deposits with other banks 7,856 7,856 5,857 4,357 2,987 Debt Securities: Securities available for sale (at fair value) 1,967,204 1,949,463 1,836,020 1,841,845 1,916,231 Securities held to maturity (at amortized cost) 658,055 669,896 680,313 691,404 707,812 Total debt securities 2,625,259 2,619,359 2,516,333 2,533,249 2,624,043 Loans held for sale (at fair value) 5,975 9,475 4,391 2,979 5,967 Loans 10,038,508 9,978,052 10,062,940 10,011,186 10,117,919 Less: Allowance for credit losses (141,641 ) (146,669 ) (148,931 ) (149,661 ) (159,715 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 9,896,867 9,831,383 9,914,009 9,861,525 9,958,204 Bank premises and equipment, net 109,945 110,787 113,304 115,749 116,959 Other real estate owned 6,877 7,315 7,560 7,216 7,526 Goodwill 732,417 732,417 732,417 731,970 732,910 Other intangible assets, net 83,445 89,377 95,645 102,397 109,716 Bank owned life insurance 303,816 301,229 298,974 296,763 293,880 Net deferred tax assets 108,852 111,539 113,232 131,602 127,941 Other assets 321,779 326,554 331,345 339,218 333,916 Total Assets $ 14,952,613 $ 14,830,015 $ 14,580,249 $ 14,823,007 $ 15,041,932 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest demand $ 3,397,918 $ 3,555,401 $ 3,544,981 $ 3,868,132 $ 4,139,052 Interest-bearing demand 2,821,092 2,711,041 2,790,210 2,800,152 2,816,656 Savings 566,052 608,088 651,454 721,558 824,255 Money market 3,707,761 3,531,029 3,314,288 3,143,897 2,859,164 Time deposits 1,623,295 1,610,281 1,476,002 1,574,095 1,644,140 Total Deposits 12,116,118 12,015,840 11,776,935 12,107,834 12,283,267 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 262,103 326,732 374,573 276,450 290,156 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 180,000 110,000 50,000 110,000 160,000 Long-term debt, net 106,634 106,468 106,302 106,136 105,970 Other liabilities 157,377 153,225 164,353 174,193 148,507 Total Liabilities 12,822,232 12,712,265 12,472,163 12,774,613 12,987,900 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 8,530 8,494 8,486 8,515 8,509 Additional paid in capital 1,815,800 1,811,941 1,808,883 1,813,068 1,809,431 Retained earnings 492,805 478,017 467,305 453,117 437,087 Less: Treasury stock (18,744 ) (16,746 ) (16,710 ) (14,035 ) (14,171 ) 2,298,391 2,281,706 2,267,964 2,260,665 2,240,856 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (168,010 ) (163,956 ) (159,878 ) (212,271 ) (186,824 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,130,381 2,117,750 2,108,086 2,048,394 2,054,032 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 14,952,613 $ 14,830,015 $ 14,580,249 $ 14,823,007 $ 15,041,932 Common shares outstanding 85,299 84,935 84,861 85,150 85,086







CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) 2Q'24 1Q'24 4Q'23 3Q'23 2Q'23 Credit Analysis Net charge-offs $ 9,946 $ 3,630 $ 4,720 $ 12,748 $ 705 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.40 % 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.50 % 0.03 % Allowance for credit losses $ 141,641 $ 146,669 $ 148,931 $ 149,661 $ 159,715 Non-acquired loans at end of period $ 6,834,059 $ 6,613,763 $ 6,571,454 $ 6,343,121 $ 6,264,044 Acquired loans at end of period 3,204,449 3,364,289 3,491,486 3,668,065 3,853,875 Total Loans $ 10,038,508 $ 9,978,052 $ 10,062,940 $ 10,011,186 $ 10,117,919 Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period 1.41 % 1.47 % 1.48 % 1.49 % 1.58 % Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 4.51 4.63 4.75 4.86 4.98 End of Period Nonperforming loans $ 59,927 $ 77,205 $ 65,104 $ 41,508 $ 48,326 Other real estate owned 1,173 309 221 221 530 Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned 5,704 7,006 7,339 6,995 6,996 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 66,804 $ 84,520 $ 72,664 $ 48,724 $ 55,852 Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.60 % 0.77 % 0.65 % 0.41 % 0.48 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period 0.45 0.57 0.50 0.33 0.37 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Loans 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Construction and land development $ 593,534 $ 623,246 $ 767,622 $ 793,736 $ 794,371 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,656,391 1,656,131 1,670,281 1,675,881 1,669,369 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,423,266 3,368,339 3,319,890 3,285,974 3,370,211 Residential real estate 2,555,320 2,521,399 2,445,692 2,418,903 2,396,352 Commercial and financial 1,582,290 1,566,198 1,607,888 1,588,152 1,615,534 Consumer 227,707 242,739 251,567 248,540 272,082 Total Loans $ 10,038,508 $ 9,978,052 $ 10,062,940 $ 10,011,186 $ 10,117,919





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES 2Q'24 1Q'24 2Q'23 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,629,716 $ 24,155 3.69 % $ 2,578,938 $ 22,393 3.47 % $ 2,673,633 $ 20,898 3.13 % Nontaxable 5,423 40 2.97 5,907 41 2.75 15,621 120 3.08 Total Securities 2,635,139 24,195 3.69 2,584,845 22,434 3.47 2,689,254 21,018 3.13 Federal funds sold 510,401 6,967 5.49 370,494 5,056 5.49 327,433 4,313 5.28 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments 98,942 1,361 5.53 95,619 1,128 4.74 90,783 710 3.14 Total Loans, net 10,005,122 147,518 5.93 10,034,658 147,308 5.90 10,101,228 148,432 5.89 Total Earning Assets 13,249,604 180,041 5.47 13,085,616 175,926 5.41 13,208,698 174,473 5.30 Allowance for credit losses (146,380 ) (148,422 ) (156,207 ) Cash and due from banks 168,439 166,734 165,625 Bank premises and equipment, net 110,709 112,391 117,726 Intangible assets 818,914 825,531 842,988 Bank owned life insurance 302,165 299,765 293,251 Other assets including deferred tax assets 336,256 349,161 415,208 Total Assets $ 14,839,707 $ 14,690,776 $ 14,887,289 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,670,569 $ 14,946 2.25 % $ 2,719,334 $ 15,266 2.26 % $ 2,666,314 $ 7,560 1.14 % Savings 584,490 560 0.39 628,329 540 0.35 906,936 427 0.19 Money market 3,665,858 35,813 3.93 3,409,310 31,728 3.74 2,806,672 19,196 2.74 Time deposits 1,631,290 17,928 4.42 1,590,070 17,121 4.33 1,425,344 14,477 4.07 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 293,603 2,683 3.68 333,386 3,079 3.71 244,824 1,593 2.61 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 149,234 1,592 4.29 102,418 960 3.77 251,596 2,272 3.62 Long-term debt, net 106,532 1,862 7.03 106,373 1,934 7.31 105,861 1,795 6.80 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 9,101,576 75,384 3.33 8,889,220 70,628 3.20 8,407,547 47,320 2.26 Noninterest demand 3,485,603 3,528,489 4,294,251 Other liabilities 134,900 154,686 114,962 Total Liabilities 12,722,079 12,572,395 12,816,760 Shareholders' equity 2,117,628 2,118,381 2,070,529 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 14,839,707 $ 14,690,776 $ 14,887,289 Cost of deposits 2.31 % 2.19 % 1.38 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 2.29 % 2.17 % 1.44 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 104,657 3.18 % $ 105,298 3.24 % $ 127,153 3.86 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,604,327 $ 46,548 3.59 % $ 2,686,804 $ 40,142 2.99 % Nontaxable 5,665 81 2.88 15,944 251 3.15 Total Securities 2,609,992 46,629 3.59 2,702,748 40,393 2.99 Federal funds sold 440,448 12,023 5.49 228,491 5,787 5.11 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments 97,281 2,489 5.15 90,750 2,710 6.02 Total Loans, net 10,019,890 294,825 5.92 9,737,236 283,773 5.88 Total Earning Assets 13,167,611 355,966 5.44 12,759,225 332,663 5.26 Allowance for credit losses (147,401 ) (148,143 ) Cash and due from banks 167,586 193,811 Bank premises and equipment, net 111,550 116,909 Intangible assets 822,222 797,096 Bank owned life insurance 300,965 283,936 Other assets including deferred tax assets 342,708 417,393 Total Assets $ 14,765,241 $ 14,420,227 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,694,952 $ 30,212 2.25 % $ 2,559,805 $ 10,767 0.85 % Savings 606,410 1,100 0.36 979,674 827 0.17 Money market 3,537,584 67,541 3.84 2,760,207 31,622 2.31 Time deposits 1,610,680 35,049 4.38 1,120,576 20,029 3.60 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 313,494 5,762 3.70 209,358 2,456 2.37 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 125,826 2,552 4.08 266,935 5,048 3.81 Long-term debt, net 106,453 3,796 7.17 102,164 3,410 6.73 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 8,995,399 146,012 3.26 7,998,719 74,159 1.87 Noninterest demand 3,507,046 4,314,498 Other liabilities 144,791 122,746 Total Liabilities 12,647,236 12,435,963 Shareholders' equity 2,118,005 1,984,264 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 14,765,241 $ 14,420,227 Cost of deposits 2.25 % 1.09 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 2.23 % 1.17 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 209,954 3.21 % $ 258,504 4.09 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Customer Relationship Funding Noninterest demand Commercial $ 2,664,353 $ 2,808,151 $ 2,752,644 $ 3,089,488 $ 3,304,761 Retail 532,623 553,697 561,569 570,727 615,536 Public funds 142,846 145,747 173,893 134,649 152,159 Other 58,096 47,806 56,875 73,268 66,596 Total Noninterest Demand 3,397,918 3,555,401 3,544,981 3,868,132 4,139,052 Interest-bearing demand Commercial 1,533,725 1,561,905 1,576,491 1,618,755 1,555,486 Retail 892,032 930,178 956,900 994,224 1,058,993 Brokered 198,337 — — — — Public funds 196,998 218,958 256,819 187,173 202,177 Total Interest-Bearing Demand 2,821,092 2,711,041 2,790,210 2,800,152 2,816,656 Total transaction accounts Commercial 4,198,078 4,370,056 4,329,135 4,708,243 4,860,247 Retail 1,424,655 1,483,875 1,518,469 1,564,951 1,674,529 Brokered 198,337 — — — — Public funds 339,844 364,705 430,712 321,822 354,336 Other 58,096 47,806 56,875 73,268 66,596 Total Transaction Accounts 6,219,010 6,266,442 6,335,191 6,668,284 6,955,708 Savings Commercial 53,523 52,665 58,562 79,731 101,908 Retail 512,529 555,423 592,892 641,827 722,347 Total Savings 566,052 608,088 651,454 721,558 824,255 Money market Commercial 1,771,927 1,709,636 1,655,820 1,625,455 1,426,348 Retail 1,733,505 1,621,618 1,469,142 1,362,390 1,275,721 Public funds 202,329 199,775 189,326 156,052 157,095 Total Money Market 3,707,761 3,531,029 3,314,288 3,143,897 2,859,164 Brokered time certificates 126,668 142,717 122,347 307,963 591,503 Time deposits 1,496,627 1,467,564 1,353,655 1,266,132 1,052,637 1,623,295 1,610,281 1,476,002 1,574,095 1,644,140 Total Deposits $ 12,116,118 $ 12,015,840 $ 11,776,935 $ 12,107,834 $ 12,283,267 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 262,103 326,732 374,573 276,450 290,156 Total customer funding (1) $ 12,053,216 $ 12,199,855 $ 12,029,161 $ 12,076,321 $ 11,981,920 (1)Total deposits and securities sold under agreements to repurchase, excluding brokered deposits. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase consists of customer sweep accounts.





Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.



