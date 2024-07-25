SJF Material Handling Announces Appointment of New Senior Leaders, Frank and Sam Sterner

Winsted, Minnesota, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SJF Material Handling, a leading provider of turn-key warehouse solutions, announces the appointment of senior leaders Frank and Sam Sterner. SJF Material Handling has a 45-year legacy of providing end-to-end warehouse system integration services. With the introduction of these new leaders, the company will continue expanding its relationships with companies of all sizes across the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

Warehouse solutions have become critical in today’s fast-moving world, ensuring the timely, accurate delivery of goods. The pandemic highlighted the need for effective, tech-enabled technologies globally as supply chain issues appeared overnight. SJF Material Handling is a premier provider of futureproof warehouse solutions, with a specific emphasis on integration, automation, and robotics services.







SJF Material Handling



Founded in 1979, SJF Material Handling is well known as an industry leader in warehouse system integration, design and layout, automation and robotics, and the sale of new and used warehouse equipment such as pallet racking, cantilever racks, and conveyor systems.



The company has accumulated countless testimonials for its excellent customer service, product knowledge, and professionalism. SJF Material Handling has retained a competitive advantage in the market due to its flexibility toward customer needs. After recognizing that technology was essential for helping customers’ businesses thrive, the company prioritized developing its offerings. As a new President and Vice President overtake leadership, the pair are equally committed to increasing customer satisfaction while investing in cutting-edge technologies.





Frank Sterner, the newly appointed company President, has served SJF Material Handling for over 20 years. The family-owned business was created by his father, Jerry Sterner. Alongside his entrance, Frank’s son Sam is now serving as Vice President. This father-son duo will uphold SJF Material Handling’s family values while spearheading personalized, innovative services.

SJF Material Handling is exploring new avenues for improving the effectiveness of its storage, sortation, and conveyor systems to ensure that customers continue receiving tailor-made solutions. Alongside these developments, the company hopes to support more businesses by continuing to provide services outside of automation and integrations.

“The SJF team is excited to enter a new chapter of business that holds immense potential for organizational growth,” says President Frank Sterner. “Sam and I are grateful for the opportunity to guide SJF Material Handling to new heights and equip our customers with the equipment, services, and support they need to prosper.”

For more information about SJF Material Handling, please visit www.sjf.com.

Contact Information:

SJF Material Handling Inc.

Denise Rosenau, Director of Marketing

(800) 598-5532

drosenau@sjf.com

Website: www.sjf.com