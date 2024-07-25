SAGALIUM RESPONDS TO COMPETITOR’S FALSE AND MISLEADING PRESS RELEASE

BAYTOWN, TX, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagaliam Acquisition Corp (Expert Market: SAGA) (the “Company”) announced today that it believes that a misleading press release has been issued by Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in another attempt by NIKA and its CEO, Dimtar Savov, to falsely claim rights to patents issued to Harry H. Zhabilov and the Zhabilov Trust for the Immunotherapy treatment of HIV/AIDS. Mr. Savov has erroneously and maliciously asserted claims to ITV-1 in attempts to mislead the investing public and to harm the shareholder value of SAGA as well as the former owner, Enzolytics, Inc. (PINK: ENZC). The exclusive license holder of this intellectual property is Virogentics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SAGA.



The Company will be pursuing all available regulatory and legal recourse, as it has identified a what the Company believes is a pattern of false, misleading, malicious and damaging statements which have targeted the interests of SAGA and our investors.

Barry Kostiner, the CEO of Sagaliam, commented, “Virogentics, Inc. holds the exclusive worldwide license for ITV-1 and is the sole owner of the trade secrets needed to produce the treatment. The statements in the NIKA press release are incorrect and have no foundation in truth. After numerous failed attempts by Mr. Savov to make a claim of ownership to the patents owned by the Zhabilov Trust or any other association with ITV-1, it appears that he has now taken to making unfounded assertions in the public market by claiming an ownership of intellectual properties that it does not possess. We are continuing our work for registration, clinical trials and subsequent distribution of ITV-1 in African countries. At the same time, we will not allow pirate companies such as Nika Pharmaceuticals to take advantage of ITV-1's undeniably positive results in HIV treatment.”

Sagaliam will continue to update investors as it continues to investigate this matter.

About Sagaliam Acquisition Corp.

We are a blank check company incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 31, 2021 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Sagaliam intends to continue to pursue the consummation of a business combination with an appropriate target.

Virogentics, a subsidiary of Sagaliam, is advancing multiple therapeutics targeting numerous infectious diseases. One patented and clinically tested compound, ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1), is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), covered by U.S. Patent Nos. 8,066,982 and 7,479,538. Studies have shown it to be effective in treating HIV/AIDS. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

