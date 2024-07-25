Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Results

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $33.6 million or $2.48 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024. This represents a slight increase in net income of $126,000 over the prior quarter but down by $4.3 million from the same quarter last year. The decrease in net income from the prior year was due to lower net interest income because of rising deposit costs. Despite the decrease in net income, Preferred Bank continues to deliver top-of-peer group profitability metrics and long term shareholder returns.



Highlights for the Quarter:

Return on average assets was 1.97%

Return on beginning equity of 19.44%

Net interest margin (NIM) was 3.96%

Total loans increased by $103 million or 1.9% for the quarter

Total deposits increased $77 million or 1.3% for the quarter

Efficiency ratio was 28.3%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “I am pleased to report Preferred Bank’s second quarter net income of $33.6 million or $2.48 per fully diluted share. For the quarter, total loans grew $103 million or 1.95% on a linked quarter basis. Deposits also grew $77 million or 1.33% linked quarter.

“This quarter, total non-performing loans (NPL’s) increased $22.2 million to $40.6 million as several previously criticized loans have changed from performing status to non-accrual status. This migration is typical in the process of problem loan resolution. We are confident that these NPL’s are either fully-reserved or well-protected by collateral and cash flow. It is not likely that the resolution of these loans will present any significant impact to the Bank’s future earnings. Criticized loans at June 30, 2024, decreased $13.0 million from the previous quarter-end and in-migration into this category seems to have slowed down. There was only one loan newly classified/criticized in the quarter. The loan was supported by adequate collateral value and cash flow with no loss exposure identified.

“During the quarter, we have charged-off $9.0 million of loans that were fully reserved for at the end of the previous quarter. Provision expense for the quarter was $2.5 million. The allowance for credit losses now stands at 1.34% of total loans at June 30, 2024.

“We continue to work on our balance sheet in order to reduce the asset sensitivity in the balance sheet. We are confident that with this work, when interest rates ease the impact on our earnings will be quite modest. Meanwhile, lower interest rates will typically give way to better organic growth which will positively impact earnings.

“The regulatory approval for our $150 million stock buyback plan from 2023 has expired with $72.5 million worth of stock repurchased thus far. We are seeking regulatory approval to extend or renew the plan. We are also pleased to report that with the $72.5 million buyback, the Bank 's tangible common equity (TCE) ratio actually improved from 10.02% as of June 30, 2023 to 10.55% as of June 30, 2024. We attribute this to the Bank’s top echelon earnings capability.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $66.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. This was a decrease from the $73.3 million recorded in the same quarter last year and down slightly from the $68.5 million posted in the first quarter of 2024. A rising cost of deposits was partially to blame for the decrease in net interest income but so was the addition of new nonaccrual loans whose accrued interest totaled $1.4 million which had to be reversed out of loan interest income. This helped to drive the Bank’s net interest margin down to 3.96% for the quarter. This compares to a margin of 4.19% in the prior quarter and down from 4.58% one year ago. The interest reversals on the nonaccrual loans had the effect of reducing the Bank’s NIM by 8 basis points for the quarter.

Noninterest Income. For the second quarter of 2024, noninterest income was $3.4 million compared with $3.1 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to letter of credit (LC) fees which increased by $246,000 and gains on sales of SBA loans which increased by $250,000 partially offset by a decrease in other income of $131,000. In comparing to the same quarter last year; LC fee income was up by $173,000 and gains on SBA loan sales were up by $167,000.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $19.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 and compared to the $20.9 million recorded in the same period last year. The primary reason for the decrease from the prior year is the $2.8 million valuation allowance recorded in the second quarter of last year on the Bank’s other real estate owned (OREO) property. Partially offsetting that is an increase in professional services; mainly legal fees for loan resolutions. In comparing this quarter to the first quarter of 2024; personnel expenses decreased by $956,000 and other professional services increased by $375,000, again due mainly to legal fees. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 28.3%, a tick higher than the 28.0% recorded last quarter and up off the 27.3% posted this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.0% which is identical to the ETR for last quarter and up from the 28.5% ETR recorded in the same period last year. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at June 30, 2024 were $5.43 billion, an increase of $155.1 million from the total of $5.27 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased to $5.88 billion, up $169.4 million from the $5.71 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total assets were $6.85 billion, an increase of $187.3 million over the total of $6.66 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2024, nonaccrual loans increased to $40.6 million, up from the $18.3 million reported as of March 31, 2024 and also up from the $28.7 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the addition of an $18 million loan secured by a hotel and the addition of two C&I loans totaling $13.5 million as well as a $6.1 million loan also secured by a hotel. These additions were partially offset by the sale of a non-performing note during the quarter which totaled $12.3 million. OREO and repossessed assets totaled $16.7 million as of June 30, 2024, no change from the prior quarter or from December 31, 2023. Criticized loans decreased from $86.6 million as of March 31, 2024 to $73.7 million as of June 30, 2024. Total net charge-offs (recoveries) were $9.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $3.4 million last quarter and compared to $0 for the second quarter last year. Below is more detail of our loan quality:

Loan Quality

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Criticized loans still accruing $ 33,101 $ 68,304 Loans on nonaccrual status 40,551 18,314 Total Criticized Loans $ 73,652 $ 86,618



Non-performing loans (non-accrual status) includes the following:

A hotel loan of $18.0 million, in a very populated area of Los Angeles, with cash flow sufficient to service the debt and loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 51%. Two commercial and industrial (C&I) loans totaling $13.5 million. The estimated net exposure is fully reserved. A $6.1 million loan in San Francisco collateralized by a motel with LTV of 71%. This note was sold in July at par, so that credit is already resolved. Two real estate loans totaling $1.8 million, which are now paying as agreed. These loans will be reinstated to performing status in the third quarter of 2024.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.5 million compared to $4.4 million last quarter and compared to $2.5 million in the same quarter last year. The aforementioned charge-offs recorded during the quarter as well as loan growth were the primary drivers of the provision for the quarter. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio is 1.34% of total loans as compared to 1.49% last quarter.

Capitalization

As of June 30, 2024, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.89%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.52% and the total capital ratio stood at 14.93%. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.85%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.57% and the total capital ratio was 15.18%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s second quarter 2024 financial results will be held tomorrow, July 26, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through August 9, 2024; the passcode is 7823115.

PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except for net income per share and shares) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 109,451 $ 109,980 $ 102,220 Investment securities 17,552 16,257 15,919 Fed funds sold 291 283 272 Total interest income 127,294 126,520 118,411 Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand 24,205 22,290 16,406 Savings 79 75 47 Time certificates 35,578 34,330 25,436 FHLB borrowings - - 1,888 Subordinated debt 1,325 1,325 1,325 Total interest expense 61,187 58,020 45,102 Net interest income 66,107 68,500 73,309 Provision for credit losses 2,500 4,400 2,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 63,607 64,100 70,809 Noninterest income: Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 819 845 844 Letters of credit fee income 1,749 1,503 1,576 BOLI income 105 105 103 Net loss on called and sale of investment securities - - - Net gain on sale of loans 353 103 186 Other income 378 509 392 Total noninterest income 3,404 3,065 3,101 Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 12,944 13,900 12,520 Net occupancy expense 1,716 1,711 1,476 Business development and promotion expense 403 266 200 Professional services 1,832 1,457 1,343 Office supplies and equipment expense 477 473 398 Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense 29 135 2,838 Other 2,296 2,086 2,077 Total noninterest expense 19,697 20,028 20,852 Income before provision for income taxes 47,314 47,137 53,058 Income tax expense 13,722 13,671 15,122 Net income $ 33,592 $ 33,466 $ 37,936 Income per share available to common shareholders Basic $ 2.51 $ 2.48 $ 2.63 Diluted $ 2.48 $ 2.44 $ 2.61 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 13,362,522 13,508,878 14,419,959 Diluted 13,548,400 13,736,986 14,560,693 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 0.55





PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except for net income per share and shares) For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Change 2024 2023 % Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 219,431 $ 198,101 10.8 % Investment securities 33,809 28,898 17.0 % Fed funds sold 574 496 15.8 % Total interest income 253,814 227,495 11.6 % Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand 46,495 33,444 39.0 % Savings 154 86 78.8 % Time certificates 69,908 42,029 66.3 % FHLB borrowings - 2,262 -100.0 % Subordinated debt 2,650 2,650 0.0 % Total interest expense 119,207 80,471 48.1 % Net interest income 134,607 147,024 -8.4 % Provision for credit losses 6,900 3,000 130.0 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 127,707 144,024 -11.3 % Noninterest income: Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 1,664 1,538 8.2 % Letters of credit fee income 3,252 2,900 12.1 % BOLI income 210 204 3.0 % Net loss on called and sale of investment securities - (4,117 ) -100.0 % Net gain on sale of loans 456 526 -13.3 % Other income 887 984 -9.9 % Total noninterest income 6,469 2,035 217.8 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 26,844 26,248 2.3 % Net occupancy expense 3,427 2,950 16.2 % Business development and promotion expense 669 305 119.3 % Professional services 3,289 2,492 32.0 % Office supplies and equipment expense 950 802 18.5 % Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense 164 2,910 -94.4 % Other 4,382 4,045 8.3 % Total noninterest expense 39,725 39,752 -0.1 % Income before provision for income taxes 94,451 106,307 -11.2 % Income tax expense 27,393 30,298 -9.6 % Net income $ 67,058 $ 76,009 -11.8 % Income per share available to common shareholders Basic $ 4.99 $ 5.27 -5.3 % Diluted $ 4.93 $ 5.21 -5.5 % Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 13,435,700 14,425,253 -6.9 % Diluted 13,608,783 14,581,458 -6.7 % Dividends per share $ 1.40 $ 1.10 27.3 %





PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 895,677 $ 890,852 Fed funds sold 22,000 20,000 Cash and cash equivalents 917,677 910,852 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 20,605 21,171 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 331,909 313,842 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 955 360 Loans 5,428,600 5,273,498 Less allowance for credit losses (72,848 ) (78,355 ) Less amortized deferred loan fees, net (10,502 ) (11,079 ) Loans, net 5,345,250 5,184,064 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 16,716 16,716 Customers' liability on acceptances - 315 Bank furniture and fixtures, net 9,506 9,694 Bank-owned life insurance 10,772 10,632 Accrued interest receivable 36,618 33,892 Investment in affordable housing partnerships 60,432 65,276 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000 15,000 Deferred tax assets 48,719 48,991 Income tax receivable 6,421 2,391 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,564 22,050 Other assets 3,436 4,030 Total assets $ 6,846,580 $ 6,659,276 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 675,767 $ 786,995 Interest bearing deposits: 2,326,214 2,075,156 Savings 28,251 29,167 Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,406,149 1,317,862 Other time certificates 1,442,381 1,500,162 Total deposits 5,878,762 5,709,342 Acceptances outstanding - 315 Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,351 148,232 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 27,946 30,824 Operating lease liabilities 19,149 19,766 Accrued interest payable 15,086 16,124 Other liabilities 34,158 39,568 Total liabilities 6,123,452 5,964,171 Shareholders' equity 723,128 695,105 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,846,580 $ 6,659,276 Book value per common share $ 54.23 $ 50.54 Number of common shares outstanding 13,334,752 13,753,246





PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Unaudited historical quarterly operations data: Interest income $ 127,294 $ 126,520 $ 124,964 $ 125,529 $ 118,411 Interest expense 61,187 58,020 55,568 52,575 45,102 Interest income before provision for credit losses 66,107 68,500 69,396 72,954 73,309 Provision for credit losses 2,500 4,400 3,500 3,500 2,500 Noninterest income 3,404 3,065 2,106 2,972 3,101 Noninterest expense 19,697 20,028 17,873 19,009 20,852 Income tax expense 13,722 13,671 14,290 15,225 15,122 Net income $ 33,592 $ 33,466 $ 35,839 $ 38,192 $ 37,936 Earnings per share Basic $ 2.51 $ 2.48 $ 2.63 $ 2.74 $ 2.63 Diluted $ 2.48 $ 2.44 $ 2.60 $ 2.71 $ 2.61 Ratios for the period: Return on average assets 1.97 % 2.00 % 2.15 % 2.25 % 2.32 % Return on beginning equity 19.44 % 19.36 % 21.21 % 22.66 % 23.18 % Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.96 % 4.19 % 4.24 % 4.39 % 4.58 % Noninterest expense to average assets 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.07 % 1.12 % 1.28 % Efficiency ratio 28.34 % 27.99 % 25.00 % 25.04 % 27.29 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.68 % 0.26 % -0.00 % 0.01 % -0.00 % Ratios as of period end: Tangible common equity ratio 10.55 % 10.35 % 10.43 % 10.10 % 10.02 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.89 % 10.80 % 10.85 % 10.46 % 10.61 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.52 % 11.50 % 11.57 % 11.63 % 11.51 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.52 % 11.50 % 11.57 % 11.63 % 11.51 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.93 % 15.08 % 15.18 % 15.32 % 15.14 % Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.34 % 1.49 % 1.49 % 1.46 % 1.40 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 1.79x 4.33x 2.73x 3.86x 13.86x Average balances: Total securities $ 353,357 $ 348,961 $ 349,863 $ 368,968 $ 397,905 Total loans 5,320,360 5,263,562 5,126,918 5,086,241 5,044,004 Total earning assets 6,728,498 6,585,853 6,499,469 6,597,557 6,432,950 Total assets 6,863,829 6,718,018 6,627,349 6,719,859 6,558,651 Total time certificate of deposits 2,884,259 2,852,860 2,767,385 2,680,854 2,617,872 Total interest bearing deposits 5,203,034 5,004,834 4,906,947 4,800,227 4,549,519 Total deposits 5,901,976 5,761,488 5,689,713 5,654,350 5,481,457 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,351,347 5,153,089 5,055,143 5,069,014 4,847,596 Total equity 715,190 704,996 683,141 678,020 677,306





PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) For the Six Months Ended June 30,

June 30,

2024 2023 Interest income $ 253,814 $ 227,495 Interest expense 119,207 80,471 Interest income before provision for credit losses 134,607 147,024 Provision for credit losses 6,900 3,000 Noninterest income 6,469 2,035 Noninterest expense 39,725 39,752 Income tax expense 27,393 30,298 Net income $ 67,058 $ 76,009 Earnings per share Basic $ 4.99 $ 5.27 Diluted $ 4.93 $ 5.21 Ratios for the period: Return on average assets 1.99 % 2.37 % Return on beginning equity 19.40 % 24.31 % Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 4.07 % 4.67 % Noninterest expense to average assets 1.18 % 1.24 % Efficiency ratio 28.16 % 26.67 % Net charge-off (recoveries) to average loans 0.47 % 0.00 % Average balances: Total securities $ 351,159 $ 420,254 Total loans 5,291,961 5,028,520 Total earning assets 6,657,176 6,355,222 Total assets 6,790,924 6,480,186 Total time certificate of deposits 2,868,560 2,414,750 Total interest bearing deposits 5,103,935 4,501,301 Total deposits 5,831,732 5,480,705 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,252,219 4,740,508 Total equity 710,093 664,207





PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data: Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 917,677 $ 936,600 $ 910,852 $ 1,021,108 $ 1,049,745 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 20,605 20,904 21,171 21,474 21,818 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 331,909 333,411 313,842 335,608 352,548 Loans: Real estate – Mortgage: Real estate—Residential $ 732,251 $ 724,101 $ 688,058 $ 663,021 $ 631,795 Real estate—Commercial 2,833,430 2,777,608 2,760,761 2,688,148 2,744,074 Total Real Estate – Mortgage 3,565,681 3,501,709 3,448,819 3,351,169 3,375,869 Real estate – Construction: R/E Construction — Residential 238,062 236,596 246,201 226,482 186,239 R/E Construction — Commercial 247,582 213,727 179,775 164,666 153,418 Total real estate construction loans 485,644 450,323 425,976 391,148 339,657 Commercial and industrial 1,371,694 1,369,529 1,394,871 1,383,216 1,398,213 SBA 5,463 3,914 3,469 2,424 4,427 Consumer and others 118 379 363 285 345 Gross loans 5,428,600 5,325,854 5,273,498 5,128,242 5,118,511 Allowance for credit losses on loans (72,848 ) (79,311 ) (78,355 ) (74,849 ) (71,429 ) Net deferred loan fees (10,502 ) (10,460 ) (11,079 ) (10,240 ) (10,464 ) Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 5,345,250 $ 5,236,083 $ 5,184,064 $ 5,043,153 $ 5,036,618 Loans held for sale $ 955 $ 605 $ 360 $ - $ 176 Net loans $ 5,346,205 $ 5,236,688 $ 5,184,424 $ 5,043,153 $ 5,036,794 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 16,716 $ 16,716 $ 16,716 $ 16,716 $ 16,728 Investment in affordable housing partnerships 60,432 62,854 65,276 54,679 56,844 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 Other assets 138,036 134,040 131,995 124,793 118,465 Total assets $ 6,846,580 $ 6,756,213 $ 6,659,276 $ 6,632,530 $ 6,667,942 Liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 675,767 $ 709,767 $ 786,995 $ 838,300 $ 870,282 Interest bearing demand 2,326,214 2,159,948 2,075,156 2,091,384 2,005,298 Savings 28,251 29,261 29,167 30,427 32,089 Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,406,149 1,349,927 1,317,862 1,283,461 1,244,128 Other time certificates 1,442,381 1,552,805 1,500,162 1,439,699 1,437,194 Total deposits $ 5,878,762 $ 5,801,708 $ 5,709,342 $ 5,683,271 $ 5,588,991 Acceptances outstanding $ - $ - $ 315 $ 103 $ 448 Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank - - - - 150,000 Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,351 148,292 148,232 148,173 148,114 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 27,946 29,647 30,824 20,824 20,930 Other liabilities 68,393 77,008 75,458 109,651 90,692 Total liabilities $ 6,123,452 $ 6,056,655 $ 5,964,171 $ 5,962,022 $ 5,999,175 Equity: Net common stock, no par value $ 113,510 $ 115,915 $ 134,534 $ 143,584 $ 167,404 Retained earnings 640,675 616,417 592,325 566,027 535,373 Accumulated other comprehensive income (31,057 ) (32,774 ) (31,754 ) (39,103 ) (34,010 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 723,128 $ 699,558 $ 695,105 $ 670,508 $ 668,767 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,846,580 $ 6,756,213 $ 6,659,276 $ 6,632,530 $ 6,667,942





PREFERRED BANK Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Three months ended March 31, Three months ended June 30, 2024 2024 2023 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income or Yield/ Average Income or Yield/ Average Income or Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Loans (1,2) $ 5,324,410 $ 109,451 8.27 % $ 5,265,940 $ 109,980 8.40 % $ 5,044,517 $ 102,220 8.13 % Investment securities (3) 353,357 3,652 4.16 % 348,961 3,430 3.95 % 397,905 3,709 3.74 % Federal funds sold 20,866 291 5.61 % 20,390 283 5.58 % 20,000 272 5.45 % Other earning assets 1,029,865 13,999 5.47 % 950,562 12,928 5.47 % 970,528 12,311 5.09 % Total interest earning assets 6,728,498 127,393 7.61 % 6,585,853 126,621 7.73 % 6,432,950 118,512 7.39 % Deferred loan fees, net (10,459 ) (10,694 ) (10,417 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (79,119 ) (78,349 ) (68,956 ) Noninterest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 10,626 11,244 12,712 Bank furniture and fixtures 9,787 10,084 9,005 Right of use assets 22,886 22,003 21,988 Other assets 181,610 177,877 161,369 Total assets $ 6,863,829 $ 6,718,018 $ 6,558,651 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest bearing demand and savings $ 2,318,775 $ 24,284 4.21 % $ 2,151,974 $ 22,365 4.18 % $ 1,931,647 $ 16,453 3.42 % TCD $250K or more 1,379,116 17,295 5.04 % 1,341,298 16,501 4.95 % 1,259,305 12,772 4.07 % Other time certificates 1,505,143 18,283 4.89 % 1,511,562 17,829 4.74 % 1,358,567 12,664 3.74 % Total interest bearing deposits 5,203,034 59,862 4.63 % 5,004,834 56,695 4.56 % 4,549,519 41,889 3.69 % Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % 150,000 1,888 5.05 % Subordinated debt, net 148,313 1,325 3.59 % 148,255 1,325 3.59 % 148,077 1,325 3.59 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,351,347 61,187 4.60 % 5,153,089 58,020 4.53 % 4,847,596 45,102 3.73 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 698,942 756,654 931,938 Lease liability 19,828 19,500 20,708 Other liabilities 78,522 83,779 81,103 Total liabilities 6,148,639 6,013,022 5,881,345 Shareholders’ equity 715,190 704,996 677,306 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,863,829 $ 6,718,018 $ 6,558,651 Net interest income $ 66,206 $ 68,601 $ 73,410 Net interest spread 3.02 % 3.20 % 3.66 % Net interest margin 3.96 % 4.19 % 4.58 % Cost of Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 698,942 $ 756,654 $ 931,938 Interest bearing deposits 5,203,034 59,862 4.63 % 5,004,834 56,695 4.56 % 4,549,519 41,889 3.69 % Total Deposits $ 5,901,976 $ 59,862 4.08 % $ 5,761,488 $ 56,695 3.96 % $ 5,481,457 $ 41,889 3.07 % (1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale (2) Net loan fee income of $1.3 million, $1.1 million and $902,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 20243 and June 30, 2023, respectively, are included in the yield computations (3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis





PREFERRED BANK Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates (Unaudited) Six Months ended June 30, 2024

2023 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income or Yield/ Average Income or Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Loans (1,2) $ 5,295,175 $ 219,431 8.33 % $ 5,029,214 $ 198,101 7.94 % Investment securities (3) 351,159 7,082 4.06 % 420,254 7,703 3.70 % Federal funds sold 20,628 574 5.60 % 20,110 496 4.97 % Other earning assets 990,214 26,927 5.47 % 885,644 21,398 4.87 % Total interest earning assets 6,657,176 254,014 7.67 % 6,355,222 227,698 7.23 % Deferred loan fees, net (10,576 ) (10,178 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (78,734 ) (68,713 ) Noninterest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 10,729 11,920 Bank furniture and fixtures 9,936 8,991 Right of use assets 22,444 21,928 Other assets 179,949 161,016 Total assets $ 6,790,924 $ 6,480,186 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest bearing demand/ savings $ 2,235,375 $ 46,649 4.20 % $ 2,086,551 $ 33,530 3.24 % TCD $250K or more 1,360,207 33,796 5.00 % 1,262,670 23,515 3.76 % Other time certificates 1,508,353 36,112 4.81 % 1,152,080 18,514 3.24 % Total interest \bearing deposits 5,103,935 116,557 4.59 % 4,501,301 75,559 3.39 % Short-term borrowings - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank - - 0.00 % 91,160 2,262 5.00 % Subordinated debt, net 148,284 2,650 3.59 % 148,047 2,650 3.61 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,252,219 119,207 4.56 % 4,740,508 80,471 3.42 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 727,797 979,404 Lease liability 19,664 20,850 Other liabilities 81,151 75,217 Total liabilities 6,080,831 5,815,979 Shareholders’ equity 710,093 664,207 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,790,924 $ 6,480,186 Net interest income $ 134,807 $ 147,227 Net interest spread 3.11 % 3.80 % Net interest margin 4.07 % 4.67 % Cost of Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 727,797 $ 979,404 Interest bearing deposits 5,103,935 116,557 4.59 % 4,501,301 75,559 3.39 % Total Deposits $ 5,831,732 $ 116,557 4.02 % $ 5,480,705 $ 75,559 2.78 % (1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale (2) Net loan fee income of $2.4 million and $2.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, are included in the yield computations (3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis





PREFERRED BANK Loan and Credit Quality Information Allowance For Credit Losses History Six Months Ended Year ended June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Dollars in 000's) Allowance For Credit Losses Balance at Beginning of Period $ 78,355 $ 68,472 Charge-Offs Commercial & Industrial 12,409 124 Mini-perm Real Estate - - Total Charge-Offs 12,409 124 Recoveries Commercial & Industrial 2 7 Mini-perm Real Estate - - Total Recoveries 2 7 Net Charge-Offs 12,407 117 Provision for Credit Losses: 6,900 10,000 Balance at End of Period $ 72,848 $ 78,355 Average Loans Held for Investment $ 5,295,175 $ 5,067,870 Loans Held for Investment at End of Period $ 5,428,600 $ 5,273,498 Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans 0.47 % 0.00 % Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period 1.34 % 1.49 %



