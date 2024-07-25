First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $4.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $3.5 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $0.52 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $2.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The core banking segment reported net income of $4.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $2.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Excluding nonrecurring items, the core banking segment reported net income of $4.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (non-GAAP measure)(1) compared to $2.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated, “We’re pleased to experience stabilization of the net interest margin along with a slowed pace of deposit migration into higher cost types and we’re very well positioned to benefit in a rates-down environment. Asset quality remains strong and we’re well prepared for any financial downturn that may occur. The results of the SBA Lending segment were disappointing, particularly with respect to loan sales. The SBA Lending pipeline is strong heading into the fourth fiscal quarter and we continue to evaluate strategies to improve financial performance. Additionally, we continue to evaluate and implement strategies to reduce balance sheet and operating inefficiencies. We continue to focus on strong asset quality; selective high-quality lending; deposit growth; and improvement of liquidity, capital and interest rate sensitivity positions. We’ve been successful in executing these strategies and we continue to move on the right trajectory, which we believe will deliver increasing financial results and shareholder value.”

(1) Non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share exclude certain nonrecurring items. A reconciliation to GAAP and discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures is included in the table at the end of this release.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Net interest income decreased $331,000, or 2.2%, to $14.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.67% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to 2.94% for the same period in 2023. The decrease in net interest income was due to a $4.6 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $4.3 million increase in interest income. An average balance table including average asset yields and average liability costs is included in the table at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses for loans of $501,000, a provision for unfunded lending commitments of $158,000 and a provision for credit losses for securities of $84,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a provision for loan losses of $441,000 for the same period in 2023. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $105,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, of which $49,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $61,000 in 2023.

Noninterest income decreased $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to a $4.6 million decrease in mortgage banking income due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. In addition, the Company recorded the estimated fair market value on Visa Class C shares of $436,000, with no corresponding amount for the same period in 2023.

Noninterest expense decreased $6.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits expense of $3.7 million. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staffing related to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. In addition, the Company recognized a reversal of a contingency accrual of $283,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, with no corresponding amount during the same period in 2023.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $483,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $331,000 for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher taxable income in the 2024 period. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 10.6%, which was a decrease from the effective tax rate of 12.5% in 2023. The decrease in the effective tax rate was due primarily to greater utilization of solar tax credits in 2024 as compared to 2023.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

The Company reported net income of $9.9 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $8.9 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2023. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $9.4 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $1.37 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $8.9 million, or $1.29 per diluted share for the nine months ended June 30, 2023. The core banking segment reported net income of $13.3 million, or $1.94 per diluted share for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $12.3 million, or $1.79 for the nine months ended June 30, 2023. Excluding nonrecurring items, the core banking segment reported net income of $12.7 million (non-GAAP measure)(1), or $1.86 per diluted share for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 (non-GAAP measure)(1). Compared to $12.3 million, or $1.79 for the nine months ended June 30, 2023.

Net interest income decreased $3.1 million, or 6.6%, to $43.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the same period 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 was 2.67% as compared to 3.13% for the same period in 2023. The decrease in net interest income was due to a $17.7 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $14.7 million increase in interest income. An average balance table including average asset yields and average liability costs is included in the table at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses for loans of $1.7 million, a credit for unfunded lending commitments of $159,000 and a provision for credit losses for securities of $107,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a provision for loan losses of $1.8 million for the same period in 2023. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $2.8 million from $13.9 million at September 30, 2023 to $16.8 million at June 30, 2024. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $224,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, of which $15,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $320,000 in 2023, of which $264,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.
Noninterest income decreased $10.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to a $11.1 million decrease in mortgage banking income due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Noninterest expense decreased $14.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits expense of $7.5 million and other operating expense of $4.3 million. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staffing related to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in other operating expense was due primarily to a $916,000 decrease in net loss on captive insurance due to the dissolution of the captive insurance company in 2023, a decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans of $755,000 in 2024 compared to an increase of $490,000 in 2023, and a decrease in loss contingency for restitution to mortgage borrowers of $300,000 in 2024 compared to an increase of $609,000 in 2023.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $873,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 compared to tax expense of $747,000 for the same period in 2023. The increase is primarily due to higher taxable income in the 2024 period. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 8.1%, which was an increase from the effective tax rate of 7.7% in 2023. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the utilization of solar tax credits in both the 2024 and 2023 periods.

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

Total assets increased $104.6 million, from $2.29 billion at September 30, 2023 to $2.39 billion at June 30, 2024. Net loans held for investment increased $56.7 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2024 due primarily to growth in residential construction and commercial business loans. Loans held for sale increased by $80.0 million from $45.9 million at September 30, 2023 to $125.9 million, primarily due to the transfer of approximately $108.6 million of residential first lien home equity lines of credit that are intended for sale. Residential mortgage loan servicing rights decreased $59.8 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2024, due to the sale of the entire residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio during the period.

Total liabilities increased $87.6 million due primarily to increases in FHLB borrowings of $61.8 million and increases in total deposits of $30.4 million. As of June 30, 2024, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 30.3% of total deposits and 12.7% of total deposits when excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $17.0 million, from $151.0 million at September 30, 2023 to $168.0 million at June 30, 2024, due primarily to a $12.2 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss and an increase in retained net income of $4.4 million. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due primarily to decreasing long term market interest rates during the nine months ended June 30, 2024, which resulted in an increase in the fair value of securities available for sale. At June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS  
(Unaudited)  
            
            
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended    
OPERATING DATA:June 30, June 30,    
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2024   2023   2024   2023     
            
Total interest income$31,094  $26,798  $89,765  $75,092     
Total interest expense 16,560   11,933   46,780   29,054     
            
Net interest income 14,534   14,865   42,985   46,038     
            
Provision for credit losses - loans 501   441   1,684   1,797     
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments 158   -   (159)  -     
Provision for credit losses - securities 84   -   107   -     
            
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,791   14,424   41,353   44,241     
            
Total noninterest income 3,196   7,196   9,688   19,900     
Total noninterest expense 12,431   18,965   40,248   54,475     
            
Income before income taxes 4,556   2,655   10,793   9,666     
Income tax expense 483   331   873   747     
            
Net income$4,073  $2,324  $9,920  $8,919     
            
Net income per share, basic$0.60  $0.34  $1.45  $1.30     
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,832,452   6,816,608   6,829,490   6,858,739     
            
Net income per share, diluted$0.60  $0.34  $1.45  $1.29     
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,842,336   6,819,748   6,851,145   6,893,766     
            
            
Performance ratios (annualized)           
Return on average assets 0.69%  0.29%  0.57%  0.50%    
Return on average equity 9.86%  4.01%  8.23%  6.86%    
Return on average common stockholders' equity 9.86%  4.01%  8.23%  6.86%    
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 2.67%  2.94%  2.67%  3.13%    
Efficiency ratio 70.11%  88.62%  76.41%  83.45%    
            
            
     QTD   FYTD  
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:June 30, March 31, Increase September 30, Increase  
(In thousands, except per share data) 2024   2024  (Decrease)  2023  (Decrease)  
            
Total assets$2,393,491  $2,364,983  $28,508  $2,288,854  $104,637   
Cash and cash equivalents 42,423   62,969   (20,546)  30,845   11,578   
Investment securities 238,785   240,142   (1,357)  229,039   9,746   
Loans held for sale 125,859   19,108   106,751   45,855   80,004   
Gross loans 1,846,769   1,901,850   (55,081)  1,787,143   59,626   
Allowance for credit losses (1) 19,789   19,392   397   16,900   2,889   
Interest earning assets 2,239,109   2,214,039   25,070   2,083,397   155,712   
Goodwill 9,848   9,848   -   9,848   -   
Core deposit intangibles 438   479   (41)  561   (123)  
Loan servicing rights 2,860   3,028   (168)  62,819   (59,959)  
Noninterest-bearing deposits 201,854   196,239   5,615   242,237   (40,383)  
Interest-bearing deposits (customer) 1,111,143   1,043,032   68,111   1,001,238   109,905   
Interest-bearing deposits (brokered) 399,151   548,175   (149,024)  438,319   (39,168)  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 425,000   315,000   110,000   363,183   61,817   
Subordinated debt and other borrowings 48,563   48,523   40   48,444   119   
Total liabilities 2,225,491   2,199,927   25,564   2,137,873   87,618   
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,415)  (17,144)  (271)  (29,587)  12,172   
Stockholders' equity 168,000   165,056   2,944   150,981   17,019   
            
Book value per share$24.41  $23.98   0.43  $21.99  $2.42   
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (2) 22.91   22.48   0.43   20.47   2.44   
            
Non-performing assets:           
Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed$5,049  $5,053  $(4) $5,091  $(42)  
Nonaccrual loans 11,705   10,585   1,120   8,857   2,848   
Total nonaccrual loans$16,754  $15,638  $1,116  $13,948  $2,806   
Accruing loans past due 90 days -   -   -   -   -   
Total non-performing loans 16,754   15,638   1,116   13,948   2,806   
Foreclosed real estate 444   444   -   474   (30)  
Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans -   -   -   1,266   (1,266)  
Total non-performing assets$17,198  $16,082  $1,116  $15,688  $1,510   
            
Asset quality ratios:           
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans 1.07%  1.02%  0.05%  0.95%  0.13%  
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 118.12%  124.01%  (5.89%)  121.16%  (3.05%)  
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.91%  0.82%  0.08%  0.78%  0.13%  
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.72%  0.68%  0.04%  0.69%  0.03%  
            
(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 Topic 326 on October 1, 2023. Allowance was determined using expected loss methodology (CECL) as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024. 
Allowance was determined using the previous incurred loss methodology as of September 30, 2023.          
            
(2) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of these figures.        
            
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):           
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.
            
 Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended    
 June 30, June 30,    
  2024   2023   2024   2023     
Net Income(In thousands)           
Net income attributable to the Company (non-GAAP)$3,534  $2,324  $9,381  $8,919     
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax 212   -   212   -     
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax 327   -   327   -     
Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP)$4,073  $2,324  $9,920  $8,919     
            
Net Income per Share, Diluted           
Net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP)$0.52  $0.34  $1.37  $1.29     
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax 0.03   -   0.03   -     
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax 0.05   -   0.05   -     
Net income per share, diluted (GAAP)$0.60  $0.34  $1.45  $1.29     
            
Core Banking Net Income(In thousands)           
Net income attributable to the Core Bank (non-GAAP)$4,176  $2,921  $12,735  $12,304     
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax 212   -   212   -     
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax 327   -   327   -     
Net income (loss) attributable to the Core Bank (GAAP)$4,715  $2,921  $13,274  $12,304     
            
Core Bank Net Income per Share, Diluted           
Core Bank Net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP)$0.61  $0.43  $1.86  $1.79     
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax 0.03   -   0.03   -     
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax 0.05   -   0.05   -     
Core Bank Net income per share, diluted (GAAP)$0.69  $0.43  $1.94  $1.79     
            
Efficiency Ratio(In thousands)           
Net interest income (GAAP)$14,534  $14,865  $42,985  $46,038     
            
Noninterest income (GAAP) 3,196   7,196   9,688   19,900     
            
Noninterest expense (GAAP) 12,431   18,965   40,248   54,475     
            
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 70.11%  85.97%  76.41%  82.62%    
            
Noninterest income (GAAP)$3,196  $7,196  $9,688  $19,900     
Less: Record Visa Class C shares (436)  -   (436)  -     
Noninterest income (Non-GAAP) 2,760   7,196   9,252   19,900     
            
Noninterest expense (GAAP)$12,431  $18,965  $40,248  $54,475     
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability 283   -   283   -     
Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) 12,714   18,965   40,531   54,475     
            
Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP) 73.52%  85.97%  77.59%  82.62%    
            
            
Tangible Book Value Per ShareJune 30, March 31, Increase September 30, Increase  
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2024   2024  (Decrease)  2023  (Decrease)  
            
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP)$168,000  $165,056  $2,944  $150,981  $17,019   
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles (10,286)  (10,327)  41   (10,409)  123   
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)$157,714  $154,729  $2,985  $140,572   17,142   
            
Outstanding common shares 6,883,656   6,883,160  $496   6,867,121   16,535   
            
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$22.91  $22.48  $0.43  $20.47  $2.44   
            
Book value per share (GAAP)$24.41  $23.98  $0.43  $21.99  $2.42   
            
            
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):As of  
Summarized Consolidated Balance SheetsJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
(In thousands, except per share data) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023   
            
Total cash and cash equivalents$42,423  $62,969  $33,366  $30,845  $42,475   
Total investment securities 238,785   240,142   246,801   229,039   249,788   
Total loans held for sale 125,859   19,108   22,866   45,855   63,142   
Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,826,980   1,882,458   1,841,953   1,770,243   1,691,289   
Loan servicing rights 2,860   3,028   3,711   62,819   64,139   
Total assets 2,393,491   2,364,983   2,308,092   2,288,854   2,260,421   
            
Customer deposits$1,312,997  $1,239,271  $1,180,951  $1,243,475  $1,245,534   
Brokered deposits 399,151   548,175   502,895   438,319   414,231   
Total deposits 1,712,148   1,787,446   1,683,846   1,681,794   1,659,765   
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 425,000   315,000   356,699   363,183   345,000   
            
Common stock and additional paid-in capital$27,592  $27,475  $27,397  $27,064  $27,518   
Retained earnings - substantially restricted 170,688   167,648   163,753   166,306   168,015   
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (17,415)  (17,144)  (13,606)  (29,587)  (17,565)  
Unearned stock compensation (999)  (1,096)  (1,194)  (1,015)  (1,113)  
Less treasury stock, at cost (11,866)  (11,827)  (11,827)  (11,787)  (11,787)  
Total stockholders' equity 168,000   165,056   164,523   150,981   165,068   
            
Outstanding common shares 6,883,656   6,883,160   6,883,160   6,867,121   6,865,921   
            
            
 Three Months Ended  
Summarized Consolidated Statements of IncomeJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
(In thousands, except per share data) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023   
            
Total interest income$31,094  $30,016  $28,655  $28,137  $26,798   
Total interest expense 16,560   15,678   14,542   12,601   11,933   
Net interest income 14,534   14,338   14,113   15,536   14,865   
Provision for credit losses - loans 501   713   412   815   441   
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments 158   (259)  -   -   -   
Provision for credit losses - securities 84   23   -   -   -   
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,791   13,861   13,701   14,721   14,424   
            
Total noninterest income 3,196   3,710   2,782   5,442   7,196   
Total noninterest expense 12,431   11,778   16,039   21,647   18,965   
Income (loss) before income taxes 4,556   5,793   444   (1,484)  2,655   
Income tax expense (benefit) 483   866   (476)  (737)  331   
Net income (loss)$4,073  $4,927  $920  $(747) $2,324   
            
            
Net income (loss) per share, basic$0.60  $0.72  $0.13  $(0.11) $0.34   
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,832,452   6,832,130   6,823,948   6,817,365   6,816,608   
            
Net income (loss) per share, diluted$0.60  $0.72  $0.13  $(0.11) $0.34   
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,842,336   6,859,611   6,839,704   6,837,919   6,819,748   
            
            
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended  
Noninterest Income DetailJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
(In thousands) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023   
            
Service charges on deposit accounts$538  $387  $473  $479  $509   
ATM and interchange fees 593   585   449   816   615   
Net loss on sales of available for sale securities -   -   -   (11)  (540)  
Net unrealized gain on equity securities 419   6   38   11   11   
Net gain on sales of loans, Small Business Administration 581   951   834   538   497   
Mortgage banking income 49   53   89   3,018   4,668   
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 353   333   329   311   279   
Commission income 220   220   222   182   247   
Real estate lease income 154   115   115   116   119   
Net gain on premises and equipment -   120   -   20   -   
Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt -   -   -   -   660   
Other income 289   940   233   (38)  131   
Total noninterest income$3,196  $3,710  $2,782  $5,442  $7,196   
            
            
 Three Months Ended  
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023   
            
Return on average assets 0.69%  0.92%  0.16%  (0.13%)  0.41%  
Return on average equity 9.86%  13.06%  2.42%  (1.82%)  5.60%  
Return on average common stockholders' equity 9.86%  13.06%  2.42%  (1.82%)  5.60%  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 2.67%  2.66%  2.69%  3.03%  2.94%  
Efficiency ratio 70.11%  65.26%  94.93%  103.19%  85.97%  
            
            
 As of or for the Three Months Ended  
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023   
            
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 0.91%  0.82%  0.83%  0.78%  0.69%  
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.72%  0.68%  0.69%  0.69%  0.62%  
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.07%  1.02%  1.01%  0.95%  0.99%  
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 118.12%  124.01%  121.16%  121.16%  143.83%  
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.01%  0.01%  0.00%  0.04%  0.00%  
            
            
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended  
Segmented Statements of Income InformationJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
(In thousands) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023   
            
Core Banking Segment:           
Net interest income$13,590  $13,469  $13,113  $14,167  $13,407   
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans 320   909   (49)  1,266   880   
Provision for unfunded lending commitments 64   (259)  -   -   -   
Provision for credit losses - securities 84   23   -   -   -   
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,122   12,796   13,162   12,901   12,527   
Noninterest income 2,474   2,537   1,679   2,136   1,965   
Noninterest expense 10,192   10,093   10,252   13,559   11,010   
Income before income taxes 5,404   5,240   4,589   1,478   3,482   
Income tax expense 689   729   541   3   561   
Net income$4,715  $4,511  $4,048  $1,475  $2,921   
            
SBA Lending Segment (Q2 Business Capital, LLC):           
Net interest income$944  $869  $1,003  $990  $1,098   
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans 181   (196)  461   (451)  (439)  
Provision for unfunded lending commitments 94   -   -   -   -   
Provision for credit losses - securities -   -   -   -   -   
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 669   1,065   542   1,441   1,537   
Noninterest income 722   1,173   1,003   367   580   
Noninterest expense 2,239   1,685   2,146   2,907   2,107   
Income (loss) before income taxes (848)  553   (601)  (1,099)  10   
Income tax expense (benefit) (206)  137   (131)  (273)  (21)  
Net income (loss)$(642) $416  $(470) $(826) $31   
            
Mortgage Banking Segment: (3)           
Net interest income (loss)$-  $-  $(3) $379  $360   
Provision for credit losses - loans -   -   -   -   -   
Provision for unfunded lending commitments -   -   -   -   -   
Provision for credit losses - securities -   -   -   -   -   
Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses -   -   (3)  379   360   
Noninterest income -   -   100   2,939   4,651   
Noninterest expense -   -   3,641   5,181   5,848   
Loss before income taxes -   -   (3,544)  (1,863)  (837)  
Income tax benefit -   -   (886)  (467)  (209)  
Net loss$-  $-  $(2,658) $(1,396) $(628)  
            
(3) National mortgage banking operations were ceased in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent immaterial mortgage lending activity is reported within the Core Banking segment.  
            
            
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended  
Segmented Statements of Income InformationJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
(In thousands, except percentage data) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023   
            
Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment           
Net income per share, basic - Core Banking$0.69  $0.66  $0.59  $0.22  $0.43   
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2 Business Capital, LLC) (0.09)  0.06   (0.07)  (0.12)  -   
Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking 0.00   0.00   (0.40)  (0.21)  (0.09)  
Total net income (loss) per share, basic$0.60  $0.72  $0.12  $(0.11) $0.34   
            
Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment           
Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking$0.69  $0.66  $0.59  $0.22  $0.43   
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2 Business Capital, LLC) (0.09)  0.06   (0.07)  (0.12)  -   
Net loss per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking 0.00   0.00   (0.40)  (0.21)  (0.09)  
Total net income (loss) per share, diluted$0.60  $0.72  $0.12  $(0.11) $0.34   
            
Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized) (4)           
Core Banking 0.83%  0.80%  0.73%  0.28%  0.61%  
SBA Lending (2.91%)  1.81%  (2.11%)  (3.81%)  0.15%  
            
Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized) (4)           
Core Banking 63.45%  63.06%  69.31%  83.17%  71.62%  
SBA Lending 134.39%  82.52%  106.98%  214.22%  125.57%  
            
            
 Three Months Ended  
Noninterest Expense Detail by SegmentJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
(In thousands) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023   
            
Core Banking Segment:           
Compensation$5,587  $5,656  $5,691  $6,528  $4,978   
Occupancy 1,573   1,615   1,481   1,418   1,738   
Advertising 253   205   189   404   334   
Other 2,779   2,617   2,891   5,209   3,960   
Total Noninterest Expense$10,192  $10,093  $10,252  $13,559  $11,010   
            
SBA Lending Segment (Q2 Business Capital, LLC):           
Compensation$1,893  $1,933  $1,826  $1,533  $1,803   
Occupancy 51   58   91   68   70   
Advertising 12   7   10   10   11   
Other 283   (313)  219   1,296   223   
Total Noninterest Expense$2,239  $1,685  $2,146  $2,907  $2,107   
            
Mortgage Banking Segment: (4)           
Compensation$-  $-  $2,146  $3,647  $4,357   
Occupancy -   -   469   395   469   
Advertising -   -   119   129   191   
Other -   -   907   1,010   831   
Total Noninterest Expense$-  $-  $3,641  $5,181  $5,848   
            
(4) Ratios for Mortgage Banking Segment are not considered meaningful due to cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.    
            
            
            
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):   
 Three Months Ended  
SBA Lending (Q2 Business Capital, LLC) DataJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
(In thousands, except percentage data) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023   
            
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA$7,515  $15,144  $14,098  $8,431  $7,721   
            
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA$811  $1,443  $1,303  $809  $780   
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 10.79%  9.53%  9.24%  9.60%  10.10%  
            
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (5)$581  $951  $834  $538  $497   
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 7.73%  6.28%  5.92%  6.38%  6.44%  
            
(5) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.      
            
            
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended  
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance SheetsJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
(In thousands) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023   
Interest-earning assets           
Average balances:           
Interest-bearing deposits with banks$26,100  $24,587  $20,350  $21,631  $20,661   
Loans 1,943,716   1,914,609   1,857,654   1,796,749   1,719,733   
Investment securities - taxable 101,350   102,699   103,728   105,393   109,319   
Investment securities - nontaxable 157,991   157,960   159,907   160,829   234,118   
FRB and FHLB stock 24,986   24,986   24,968   24,939   24,509   
Total interest-earning assets$2,254,143  $2,224,841  $2,166,607  $2,109,541  $2,108,340   
            
Interest income (tax equivalent basis):           
Interest-bearing deposits with banks$324  $261  $249  $266  $267   
Loans 28,155   27,133   26,155   25,214   23,279   
Investment securities - taxable 918   923   942   969   984   
Investment securities - nontaxable 1,665   1,662   1,687   1,695   2,456   
FRB and FHLB stock 519   499   74   428   423   
Total interest income (tax equivalent basis)$31,581  $30,478  $29,107  $28,572  $27,409   
            
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):           
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 4.97%  4.25%  4.89%  4.92%  5.17%  
Loans 5.79%  5.67%  5.63%  5.61%  5.41%  
Investment securities - taxable 3.62%  3.59%  3.63%  3.68%  3.60%  
Investment securities - nontaxable 4.22%  4.21%  4.22%  4.22%  4.20%  
FRB and FHLB stock 8.31%  7.99%  1.19%  6.86%  6.90%  
Total interest-earning assets 5.60%  5.48%  5.37%  5.42%  5.20%  
            
Interest-bearing liabilities           
Interest-bearing deposits$1,572,871  $1,549,012  $1,389,384  $1,385,994  $1,278,776   
Fed funds purchased -   -   -   76   11   
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 351,227   333,275   440,786   353,890   434,182   
Subordinated debt and other borrowings 48,537   48,497   48,458   48,406   49,339   
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,972,635  $1,930,784  $1,878,628  $1,788,366  $1,762,308   
            
Interest expense:           
Interest-bearing deposits$12,740  $12,546  $9,989  $9,457  $7,791   
Fed funds purchased -   -   -   1   -   
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 3,021   2,298   3,769   2,459   3,446   
Subordinated debt and other borrowings 799   833   784   684   696   
Total interest expense$16,560  $15,677  $14,542  $12,601  $11,933   
            
Weighted average cost (annualized):           
Interest-bearing deposits 3.24%  3.24%  2.88%  2.73%  2.44%  
Fed funds purchased 0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  5.26%  0.00%  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 3.44%  2.76%  3.42%  2.78%  3.17%  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings 6.58%  6.87%  6.47%  5.65%  5.64%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.36%  3.25%  3.10%  2.82%  2.71%  
            
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)$15,021  $14,801  $14,565  $15,971  $15,476   
Less: taxable equivalent adjustment (487)  (463)  (452)  (435)  (611)  
Net interest income$14,534  $14,338  $14,113  $15,536  $14,865   
            
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 2.24%  2.23%  2.27%  2.60%  2.49%  
            
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 2.67%  2.66%  2.69%  3.03%  2.94%  
            