CTO Realty Growth Reports Second Quarter 2024 Operating Results

WINTER PARK, Fla., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced its operating results and earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

Reported Net Loss per diluted share attributable to common stockholders of $(0.03) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Reported Core FFO per diluted share attributable to common stockholders of $0.45 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Reported AFFO per diluted share attributable to common stockholders of $0.48 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Received net proceeds of $33.1 million from the completion of a follow-on public offering of 1,718,417 shares of the Company’s 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Received net proceeds of $4.3 million from the issuance of 248,960 common shares under the Company’s ATM offering program.

Received proceeds of $15.2 million as an early repayment of our Sabal Pavilion seller-financing loan.

The Company has approximately $155 million of total liquidity as of June 30, 2024, including $150 million of undrawn commitments on our Revolving Credit Facility.

Reported an increase in Same-Property NOI of 2.0% as compared to the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the same period of 2023.

Signed not open pipeline represents $4.7 million, or 5.9%, of annual cash base rent in place as of June 30, 2024.

Increased full year Core FFO guidance to $1.81 to $1.86 per diluted share and full year AFFO guidance to $1.95 to $2.00 per diluted share, representing increases of 11.9% and 11.0%, respectively, at the midpoint of these ranges.

CEO Comments

“We are pleased that our strong leasing results over the past year are starting to deliver meaningful Same-Property NOI growth, including an increase of 4% for the first half of the year,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth. “The strength of our leasing continued this quarter with an 8.8% leasing spread on comparable leases. Given our solid earnings and increased investment activity outlook, we have increased our full-year Core FFO and AFFO guidance by 11.9% and 11.0%, respectively, at the mid-points of the ranges, and are looking forward to an active second half of 2024.”

Quarterly Financial Results Highlights

The table below provides a summary of the Company’s operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2024:

Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023



Variance to Comparable

Period in the Prior Year

Net Income Attributable to the Company $ 1,183 $ 1,800 $ (617 ) (34.3 )% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common

Stockholders $ (688 ) $ 605 $ (1,293 ) (213.7 )% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common

Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted (1) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.06 ) (200.0 )% Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (2) $ 10,353 $ 9,608 $ 745 7.8 % Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders

per Common Share - Diluted (2) $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ 0.02 4.7 % AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (2) $ 11,051 $ 10,781 $ 270 2.5 % AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders

per Common Share - Diluted (2) $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ — 0.0 % Dividends Declared and Paid - Preferred Stock $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ — 0.0 % Dividends Declared and Paid - Common Stock $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ — 0.0 % (1) The denominator for this measure excludes the impact of 3.6 million and 3.3 million shares for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, related to the Company’s adoption of ASU 2020-06, effective January 1, 2022, which requires presentation on an if-converted basis for its 2025 Convertible Senior Notes, as the impact would be anti-dilutive. (2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted, AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted. Further, the weighted average shares used to compute per share amounts for Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted do not reflect any dilution related to the ultimate settlement of the 2025 Convertible Senior Notes.

Year-to-Date Financial Results Highlights

The table below provides a summary of the Company’s operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2024:

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Variance to Comparable

Period in the Prior Year

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company $ 7,025 $ (4,193 ) $ 11,218 267.5 % Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common

Stockholders $ 3,967 $ (6,583 ) $ 10,550 160.3 % Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common

Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted (1) $ 0.17 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.46 158.6 % Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (2) $ 21,090 $ 18,475 $ 2,615 14.2 % Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders

per Common Share - Diluted (2) $ 0.93 $ 0.82 $ 0.11 13.4 % AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (2) $ 22,699 $ 20,644 $ 2,055 10.0 % AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per

Common Share - Diluted (2) $ 1.00 $ 0.91 $ 0.09 9.9 % Dividends Declared and Paid - Preferred Stock $ 0.80 $ 0.80 $ — 0.0 % Dividends Declared and Paid - Common Stock $ 0.76 $ 0.76 $ — 0.0 % (1) The denominator for this measure excludes the impact of 3.6 million and 3.3 million shares for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, related to the Company’s adoption of ASU 2020-06, effective January 1, 2022, which requires presentation on an if-converted basis for its 2025 Convertible Senior Notes, as the impact would be anti-dilutive. (2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted, AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted. Further, the weighted average shares used to compute per share amounts for Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted do not reflect any dilution related to the ultimate settlement of the 2025 Convertible Senior Notes.

Investments

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company invested $1.5 million into 1.4 acres of land for future development within the West Broad Village property, which was previously acquired in October of 2022.

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company invested $72.5 million into two retail properties totaling 319,066 square feet and one vacant land parcel, and originated one $10.0 million first mortgage structured investment. These investments represent a weighted average going-in cash yield of 8.2%.

Dispositions

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company received proceeds of $15.2 million as an early repayment of our Sabal Pavilion seller-financing loan.

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company sold one retail property for $20.0 million at an exit cash cap rate of 8.2%, generating a gain of $4.6 million.

Portfolio Summary

The Company’s income property portfolio consisted of the following as of June 30, 2024:

Asset Type # of Properties Square Feet Wtd. Avg. Remaining

Lease Term Single Tenant 6 252 5.7 years Multi-Tenant 14 3,643 5.0 years Total / Wtd. Avg. 20 3,895 4.9 years Square Feet in thousands.





Property Type # of Properties Square Feet % of Cash Base Rent

Retail 15 2,467 62.5 % Office 1 210 4.5 % Mixed-Use 4 1,218 33.0 % Square Feet in thousands.





Leased Occupancy 94.6 % Occupancy 92.6 %

Same Property Net Operating Income

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company’s Same-Property NOI totaled $14.9 million, an increase of 2.0% over the comparable prior year period, as presented in the following table:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023

Variance to Comparable

Period in the Prior Year

Single Tenant $ 1,292 $ 1,191 $ 101 8.5 % Multi-Tenant 13,587 13,391 196 1.5 % Total $ 14,879 $ 14,582 $ 297 2.0 % $ in thousands.

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company’s Same-Property NOI totaled $30.0 million, an increase of 4.0% over the comparable prior year period, as presented in the following table:



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Variance to Comparable

Period in the Prior Year

Single Tenant $ 2,439 $ 2,140 $ 299 14.0 % Multi-Tenant 27,554 26,696 858 3.2 % Total $ 29,993 $ 28,836 $ 1,157 4.0 % $ in thousands.

Leasing Activity



During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company signed 16 leases totaling 78,593 square feet. On a comparable basis, which excludes vacancy existing at the time of acquisition, CTO signed 11 leases totaling 57,878 square feet at an average cash base rent of $23.34 per square foot compared to a previous average cash base rent of $21.45 per square foot, representing 8.8% comparable growth.

A summary of the Company’s overall leasing activity for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, is as follows:

Square Feet Wtd. Avg.

Lease Term Cash Rent per

Square Foot Tenant

Improvements Leasing

Commissions

New Leases 31 8.1 years $ 33.28 $ 865 $ 515 Renewals & Extensions 48 4.0 years 21.06 10 57 Total / Wtd. Avg. 79 6.0 years $ 25.87 $ 875 $ 572 In thousands except for per square foot and weighted average lease term data. Comparable leases compare leases signed on a space for which there was previously a tenant. Overall leasing activity does not include lease termination agreements or lease amendments related to tenant bankruptcy proceedings.

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company signed 34 leases totaling 182,707 square feet. On a comparable basis, which excludes vacancy existing at the time of acquisition, CTO signed 26 leases totaling 152,577 square feet at an average cash base rent of $25.05 per square foot compared to a previous average cash base rent of $17.77 per square foot, representing 41.0% comparable growth.

A summary of the Company’s overall leasing activity for the six months ended June 30, 2024, is as follows:

Square Feet Wtd. Avg.

Lease Term Cash Rent per

Square Foot Tenant

Improvements Leasing

Commissions

New Leases 101 10.9 years $ 28.29 $ 5,707 $ 1,648 Renewals & Extensions 82 3.9 years 24.48 25 97 Total / Wtd. Avg. 183 8.0 years $ 26.58 $ 5,732 $ 1,745 In thousands except for per square foot and weighted average lease term data. Comparable leases compare leases signed on a space for which there was previously a tenant. Overall leasing activity does not include lease termination agreements or lease amendments related to tenant bankruptcy proceedings.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company completed the following notable capital markets activities:

Issued 248,960 common shares under its ATM offering program at a weighted average gross price of $17.62 per share, for total net proceeds of $4.3 million.

Completed a follow-on public offering of 1,718,417 shares of the Company’s 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The Company received net proceeds of $33.1 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses payable by the Company, which proceeds were used to pay down our Revolving Credit Facility.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company has $150 million of undrawn commitments on our Revolving Credit Facility, and $4.8 million of cash on hand for total liquidity of $154.8 million.



The following table provides a summary of the Company’s long-term debt, as of June 30, 2024:

Component of Long-Term Debt Principal Maturity Date Interest Rate Wtd. Avg. Rate as of June 30, 2024



2025 Convertible Senior Notes $ 51.0 million April 2025 3.875% 3.88% 2026 Term Loan (1) 65.0 million March 2026 SOFR + 10 bps +

[1.25% - 2.20%] 2.87% Mortgage Note (2) 17.8 million August 2026 4.060% 4.06% Revolving Credit Facility (3) 150.0 million January 2027 SOFR + 10 bps +

[1.25% - 2.20%] 5.07% 2027 Term Loan (4) 100.0 million January 2027 SOFR + 10 bps +

[1.25% - 2.20%] 2.95% 2028 Term Loan (5) 100.0 million January 2028 SOFR + 10 bps +

[1.20% - 2.15%] 5.33% Total Long-Term Debt $ 483.8 million 4.23% (1) The Company utilized interest rate swaps on the $65.0 million 2026 Term Loan balance to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed swap rate of 1.27% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread. (2) Mortgage note assumed in connection with the acquisition of Price Plaza Shopping Center located in Katy, Texas. (3) The Company utilized interest rate swaps on $150.0 million of the Credit Facility balance to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed swap rate of 3.47% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread. (4) The Company utilized interest rate swaps on the $100.0 million 2027 Term Loan balance to fix SOFR and achieve a fixed swap rate of 1.35% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread. (5) The Company utilized interest rate swaps on the $100.0 million 2028 Term Loan balance to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed swap rate of 3.78% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s net debt to Pro Forma EBITDA was 7.5 times, and as defined in the Company’s credit agreement, the Company’s fixed charge coverage ratio was 2.7 times. As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s net debt to total enterprise value was 47.8%. The Company calculates total enterprise value as the sum of net debt, par value of its 6.375% Series A preferred equity, and the market value of the Company's outstanding common shares.

Dividends

On May 28, 2024, the Company announced a cash dividend on its common stock and Series A Preferred Stock for the second quarter of 2024 of $0.38 per share and $0.40 per share, respectively, payable on June 28, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 13, 2024. The second quarter 2024 common stock cash dividend represents a payout ratio of 84.4% and 79.2% of the Company’s second quarter 2024 Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted, respectively.

2024 Outlook

The Company has increased its Core FFO and AFFO outlook for 2024 and has revised certain assumptions to take into account the Company’s year-to-date performance and revised expectations regarding the Company’s acquisition activities. The Company’s outlook for 2024 assumes continued stability in economic activity, stable or positive business trends related to each of our tenants and other significant assumptions.

The Company’s increased outlook for 2024 is as follows:

Revised Outlook Range for 2024

Change from Prior Outlook

Low High Low High

Core FFO per Diluted Share $ 1.81 to $ 1.86 $ 0.21 to $ 0.18 AFFO per Diluted Share $ 1.95 to $ 2.00 $ 0.21 to $ 0.18

The Company’s 2024 guidance includes but is not limited to the following assumptions:

Same-Property NOI growth of 2% to 4%, including the known impact of bad debt expense, occupancy loss and costs associated with tenants in bankruptcy, and/or tenant lease defaults, and before any impact from potential 2024 income property acquisitions and/or dispositions.

General and administrative expenses within a range of $15.2 million to $16.2 million.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 22.9 million shares.

Year-end 2024 leased occupancy projected to be within a range of 95% to 96% before any impact from potential 2024 income property acquisitions and/or dispositions.

Investment, including structured investments, between $200 million and $250 million at a weighted average initial cash yield between 8.50% and 9.00%.

Disposition of assets between $50 million and $75 million at a weighted average exit cash yield between 7.50% and 8.25%

CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data) As of

(Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31,

2023

ASSETS Real Estate: Land, at Cost $ 236,207 $ 222,232 Building and Improvements, at Cost 601,584 559,389 Other Furnishings and Equipment, at Cost 872 857 Construction in Process, at Cost 4,824 3,997 Total Real Estate, at Cost 843,487 786,475 Less, Accumulated Depreciation (63,547 ) (52,012 ) Real Estate—Net 779,940 734,463 Land and Development Costs 300 731 Intangible Lease Assets—Net 95,054 97,109 Investment in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. 36,561 39,445 Mitigation Credits 355 1,044 Commercial Loans and Investments 50,323 61,849 Cash and Cash Equivalents 4,794 10,214 Restricted Cash 1,363 7,605 Refundable Income Taxes 85 246 Deferred Income Taxes—Net 2,147 2,009 Other Assets 38,846 34,953 Total Assets $ 1,009,768 $ 989,668 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 1,787 $ 2,758 Accrued and Other Liabilities 14,713 18,373 Deferred Revenue 5,371 5,200 Intangible Lease Liabilities—Net 13,421 10,441 Long-Term Debt 482,661 495,370 Total Liabilities 517,953 532,142 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred Stock – 100,000,000 shares authorized; $0.01 par value, 6.375%

Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $25.00 Per Share

Liquidation Preference, 4,697,225 shares issued and outstanding at June 30,

2024 and 2,978,808 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 47 30 Common Stock – 500,000,000 shares authorized; $0.01 par value, 23,115,110

shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 22,643,034 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2023 231 226 Additional Paid-In Capital 207,882 168,435 Retained Earnings 268,269 281,944 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 15,386 6,891 Total Stockholders’ Equity 491,815 457,526 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,009,768 $ 989,668





CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share, per share and dividend data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023

Revenues Income Properties $ 25,878 $ 22,758 $ 50,501 $ 45,190 Management Fee Income 1,131 1,102 2,236 2,200 Interest Income From Commercial Loans and

Investments 1,441 1,056 2,792 1,851 Real Estate Operations 395 1,131 1,443 1,523 Total Revenues 28,845 26,047 56,972 50,764 Direct Cost of Revenues Income Properties (8,080 ) (6,670 ) (14,833 ) (13,823 ) Real Estate Operations (259 ) (639 ) (1,078 ) (724 ) Total Direct Cost of Revenues (8,339 ) (7,309 ) (15,911 ) (14,547 ) General and Administrative Expenses (3,459 ) (3,327 ) (7,675 ) (7,054 ) Provision for Impairment (67 ) — (115 ) (479 ) Depreciation and Amortization (11,549 ) (10,829 ) (22,480 ) (21,145 ) Total Operating Expenses (23,414 ) (21,465 ) (46,181 ) (43,225 ) Gain on Disposition of Assets — 1,101 9,163 1,101 Other Gain — 1,101 9,163 1,101 Total Operating Income 5,431 5,683 19,954 8,640 Investment and Other Income (Loss) 1,429 1,811 (1,830 ) (2,480 ) Interest Expense (5,604 ) (5,211 ) (11,133 ) (9,843 ) Income Before Income Tax Benefit (Expense) 1,256 2,283 6,991 (3,683 ) Income Tax Benefit (Expense) (73 ) (483 ) 34 (510 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company 1,183 1,800 7,025 (4,193 ) Distributions to Preferred Stockholders (1,871 ) (1,195 ) (3,058 ) (2,390 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common

Stockholders $ (688 ) $ 605 $ 3,967 $ (6,583 ) Per Share Information: Basic and Diluted Net Income (Loss) Attributable

to Common Stockholders $ (0.03 ) 0.03 0.17 (0.29 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Basic 22,787,252 22,482,957 22,669,246 22,593,280 Diluted 22,828,148 22,482,957 22,674,796 22,593,280 Dividends Declared and Paid - Preferred Stock $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.80 $ 0.80 Dividends Declared and Paid - Common Stock $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 0.76 $ 0.76





CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Same-Property NOI Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company $ 1,183 $ 1,800 $ 7,025 $ (4,193 ) Gain on Disposition of Assets, Net of Tax — (1,101 ) (9,163 ) (1,101 ) Provision for Impairment 67 — 115 479 Depreciation and Amortization 11,549 10,829 22,480 21,145 Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income (244 ) (627 ) (718 ) (1,306 ) Straight-Line Rent Adjustment 346 (122 ) 1,039 129 COVID-19 Rent Repayments — (17 ) — (43 ) Accretion of Tenant Contribution 13 38 26 76 Interest Expense 5,604 5,211 11,133 9,843 General and Administrative Expenses 3,459 3,327 7,675 7,054 Investment and Other Income (Loss) (1,429 ) (1,811 ) 1,830 2,480 Income Tax Benefit (Expense) 73 483 (34 ) 510 Real Estate Operations Revenues (395 ) (1,131 ) (1,443 ) (1,523 ) Real Estate Operations Direct Cost of Revenues 259 639 1,078 724 Management Fee Income (1,131 ) (1,102 ) (2,236 ) (2,200 ) Interest Income From Commercial Loans and Investments (1,441 ) (1,056 ) (2,792 ) (1,851 ) Other Non-Recurring Items (1) (303 ) — (553 ) — Less: Impact of Properties Not Owned for the Full Reporting Period (2,731 ) (778 ) (5,469 ) (1,387 ) Same-Property NOI $ 14,879 $ 14,582 $ 29,993 $ 28,836 (1) Includes non-recurring items including termination fees, forfeitures of tenant security deposits, and certain adjustments to estimates related to recently acquired property CAM reconciliations.





CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from Operations, Core Funds from Operations, and Adjusted Funds from Operations

Attributable to Common Stockholders

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company $ 1,183 $ 1,800 $ 7,025 $ (4,193 ) Add Back: Effect of Dilutive Interest Related to 2025 Notes (1) — — — — Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company, If-Converted $ 1,183 $ 1,800 $ 7,025 $ (4,193 ) Depreciation and Amortization of Real Estate 11,532 10,816 22,447 21,118 Gain on Disposition of Assets, Net of Tax — (824 ) (9,163 ) (824 ) Gain on Disposition of Other Assets (139 ) (490 ) (370 ) (813 ) Provision for Impairment 67 — 115 479 Realized and Unrealized Loss (Gain) on Investment Securities (663 ) 1,174 3,376 6,092 Extinguishment of Contingent Obligation — (2,300 ) — (2,300 ) Funds from Operations $ 11,980 $ 10,176 $ 23,430 $ 19,559 Distributions to Preferred Stockholders (1,871 ) (1,195 ) (3,058 ) (2,390 ) Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 10,109 $ 8,981 $ 20,372 $ 17,169 Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income 244 627 718 1,306 Less: Effect of Dilutive Interest Related to 2025 Notes (1) — — — — Core Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 10,353 $ 9,608 $ 21,090 $ 18,475 Adjustments: Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (346 ) 122 (1,039 ) (129 ) COVID-19 Rent Repayments — 17 — 43 Other Depreciation and Amortization (3 ) (57 ) (7 ) (116 ) Amortization of Loan Costs, Discount on Convertible Debt, and

Capitalized Interest 297 229 518 437 Non-Cash Compensation 750 862 2,137 1,934 Adjusted Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 11,051 $ 10,781 $ 22,699 $ 20,644 FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted

(1) $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 0.90 $ 0.76 Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share -

Diluted (1) $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ 0.93 $ 0.82 AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted

(1) $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 1.00 $ 0.91 (1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, interest related to the 2025 Convertible Senior Notes was excluded from net income (loss) attributable to the Company to derive FFO, as the impact to net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders would be anti-dilutive. Further, the weighted average shares used to compute per share amounts for FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share – Diluted, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted, and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted do not reflect any dilution related to the ultimate settlement of the 2025 Convertible Senior Notes.







CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Debt to Pro Forma EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Net Income Attributable to the Company $ 1,183 Depreciation and Amortization of Real Estate 11,532 Gain on Disposition of Other Assets (139 ) Provision for Impairment 67 Unrealized Gain on Investment Securities (663 ) Distributions to Preferred Stockholders (1,871 ) Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income 244 Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (346 ) Other Depreciation and Amortization (3 ) Amortization of Loan Costs, Discount on Convertible Debt, and Capitalized Interest 297 Non-Cash Compensation 750 Other Non-Recurring Items (1) (303 ) Interest Expense, Net of Amortization of Loan Costs and Discount on Convertible

Debt 5,308 EBITDA $ 16,056 Annualized EBITDA $ 64,224 Pro Forma Annualized Impact of Current Quarter Investments and Dispositions, Net

(2) (244 ) Pro Forma EBITDA $ 63,980 Total Long-Term Debt $ 482,661 Financing Costs, Net of Accumulated Amortization 1,048 Unamortized Convertible Debt Discount 125 Cash and Cash Equivalents (4,794 ) Net Debt $ 479,040 Net Debt to Pro Forma EBITDA 7.5 x (1) Includes non-recurring items including termination fees, forfeitures of tenant security deposits, and certain adjustments to estimates related to recently acquired property CAM reconciliations. (2) Reflects the pro forma annualized impact on Annualized EBITDA of the Company’s investments and disposition activity during the three months ended June 30, 2024.



