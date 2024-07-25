Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Increased Average Loans and Average Deposits and Enhanced Credit Quality

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), (the “Company”), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced that its second quarter 2024 net income was $9.2 million, or $0.15 per average diluted common share, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024, and $16.4 million, or $0.27 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $19.4 million, or $0.32 per average diluted common share, compared to $35.3 million, or $0.58 per average diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. All data are unaudited.



"In the first six months of 2024, we continued to invest in people and technology to achieve our Company’s growth, security and client service goals,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong credit quality metrics further improved, as nonperforming assets and classified assets were both down at the end of the second quarter of 2024 from the linked quarter. We continued to strengthen our allowance for credit losses on loans during the second quarter of 2024, which was driven by prudent credit risk management and the increase in loan balances.”

“Our loan portfolio, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased by $43.7 million at June 30, 2024, from the preceding quarter and increased by $91.0 million year-over-year,” said Mr. Jones. “Our total deposits remained steady at $4.4 billion at June 30, 2024, while average deposits increased during the second quarter of 2024 from the linked quarter.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank our dedicated bank team members for all they do to support our loyal clients, communities and dedicated shareholders, and we look forward to continued success in the second half of the year,” Mr. Jones said. “It is because of them that we remain well-positioned to execute on our growth objectives.”

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Operating Results, Liquidity Position, Financial Condition, Credit Quality, and Capital Management

(as of, or for the periods ended June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, except as noted):

Operating Results:

The following table indicates the ratios for the annualized return on average equity, average tangible common equity, average assets and average tangible assets for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended: For the Six Months Ended: June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Return on average equity 5.50 % 6.08 % 10.12 % 5.79 % 11.06 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 7.43 % 8.24 % 13.93 % 7.84 % 15.29 % Return on average assets 0.71 % 0.79 % 1.25 % 0.75 % 1.35 % Return on average tangible assets(1) 0.74 % 0.82 % 1.29 % 0.78 % 1.40 %





(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Net Interest Income:



Net interest income decreased (2%) to $39.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $40.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The non-GAAP fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin contracted 8 basis points to 3.26% for the second quarter of 2024 from 3.34% for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher rates paid on client deposits, partially offset by maturing securities invested in higher yielding overnight funds and higher average yields on loans.

Net interest income decreased (15%) to $39.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $46.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP FTE net interest margin contracted 50 basis points to 3.26% for the second quarter of 2024, from 3.76% for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher rates paid on client deposits, a decrease in the average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a decrease in average interest earning assets, and a decrease in the average balance of higher yielding Bay View Funding factored receivables, partially offset by an increase in the rate on core loans and overnight funds.

For the first six months of 2024, net interest income decreased (17%) to $79.5 million, compared to $95.6 million for the first six months of 2023. The non-GAAP FTE net interest margin decreased 62 basis points to 3.30% for the first six months of 2024, from 3.92% for the first six months of 2023, primarily due to higher rates paid on client deposits, a decrease in the average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a decrease in average interest earning assets, and a decrease in the average balances of higher yielding Bay View Funding factored receivables, partially offset by an increase in the rate on core loans and overnight funds.

The following tables set forth the estimated changes in the Company’s annual net interest income and economic value of equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) that would result from the designated instantaneous parallel shift in interest rates noted, and assuming a flat balance sheet with consistent product mix, as of June 30, 2024:

Increase/(Decrease) in Estimated Net CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES (basis points) Interest Income(1) (in $000's, unaudited) Amount Percent +400 $ 15,815 8.5 % +300 $ 11,832 6.4 % +200 $ 7,879 4.2 % +100 $ 3,953 2.1 % 0 — — −100 $ (5,545 ) (3.0 ) % −200 $ (12,865 ) (6.9 ) % −300 $ (22,246 ) (12.0 ) % −400 $ (36,316 ) (19.6 ) %





Increase/(Decrease) in Estimated Economic CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES (basis points) Value of Equity(1) (in $000's, unaudited) Amount Percent +400 $ 108,119 9.1 % +300 $ 91,506 7.7 % +200 $ 68,864 5.8 % +100 $ 38,972 3.3 % 0 — — −100 $ (63,527 ) (5.4 ) % −200 $ (154,537 ) (13.0 ) % −300 $ (272,094 ) (22.9 ) % −400 $ (410,354 ) (34.6 ) %





(1) Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are for illustrative purposes only, are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. These projections are forward-looking and should be considered in light of the Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer below. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could affect any actual impact on net interest income.

The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

• The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.49% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 5.44% for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher loan yields on the core bank.





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank $ 2,830,260 $ 38,496 5.47 % $ 2,795,351 $ 37,721 5.43 % Prepayment fees — 54 0.01 % — 24 0.00 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 54,777 2,914 21.40 % 53,511 2,838 21.33 % Purchased residential mortgages 447,687 3,739 3.36 % 454,240 3,788 3.35 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (2,863 ) 267 0.04 % (3,113 ) 229 0.03 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 3,329,861 $ 45,470 5.49 % $ 3,299,989 $ 44,600 5.44 %





• The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.49% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 5.47% for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, partially offset by a lower average balance of higher yielding Bay View Funding factored receivables for the second quarter of 2024.





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank $ 2,830,260 $ 38,496 5.47 % $ 2,688,370 $ 35,996 5.37 % Prepayment fees — 54 0.01 % — 73 0.01 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 54,777 2,914 21.40 % 68,680 3,847 22.47 % Purchased residential mortgages 447,687 3,739 3.36 % 478,220 3,829 3.21 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (2,863 ) 267 0.04 % (3,929 ) 283 0.04 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 3,329,861 $ 45,470 5.49 % $ 3,231,341 $ 44,028 5.47 %





• The average yield on the total loan portfolio remained flat at 5.46% for both the first six months of 2024 and 2023, as a lower average balance of higher yielding Bay View Funding factored receivables, a decrease in the accretion of loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, and lower prepayment fees, were offset by increases in the prime rate for the first six months of 2024.





For the Six Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank $ 2,812,805 $ 76,217 5.45 % $ 2,702,291 $ 71,590 5.34 % Prepayment fees — 78 0.01 % — 211 0.02 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 54,144 5,752 21.36 % 73,193 7,848 21.62 % Purchased residential mortgages 450,964 7,527 3.36 % 482,964 7,686 3.21 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (2,988 ) 496 0.04 % (4,143 ) 805 0.06 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 3,314,925 $ 90,070 5.46 % $ 3,254,305 $ 88,140 5.46 %





• During the second quarter of 2024, the Asset-based Lending division was reorganized into the core bank. • In aggregate, the unamortized net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $2.7 million at June 30, 2024.

The following table presents the average balance of deposits and interest-bearing liabilities, interest expense, and the average rate for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,127,145 $ 1,177,078 Demand, interest-bearing 932,100 $ 1,719 0.74 % 920,048 $ 1,554 0.68 % Savings and money market 1,104,589 7,867 2.86 % 1,067,581 6,649 2.50 % Time deposits - under $100 10,980 46 1.68 % 10,945 42 1.54 % Time deposits - $100 and over 228,248 2,245 3.96 % 221,211 2,064 3.75 % Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS")/Certificate of Deposit Registry Service ("CDARS") - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 991,483 7,207 2.92 % 963,287 6,611 2.76 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,267,400 19,084 2.35 % 3,183,072 16,920 2.14 % Total deposits 4,394,545 19,084 1.75 % 4,360,150 16,920 1.56 % Short-term borrowings 19 — 0.00 % 15 — 0.00 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,553 538 5.47 % 39,516 538 5.48 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,306,972 19,622 2.39 % 3,222,603 17,458 2.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds $ 4,434,117 $ 19,622 1.78 % $ 4,399,681 $ 17,458 1.60 %





• The average cost of total deposits increased to 1.75% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.56% for the first quarter of 2024. The average cost of funds increased to 1.78% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.60% for the first quarter of 2024. The average cost of deposits was 0.97% and the average cost of funds was 1.07% for the second quarter of 2023. • While the cost of deposits increased for the second quarter of 2024, the cost of deposits remained relatively flat during the quarter. • The average cost of total deposits increased to 1.65% for the first six months of 2024, compared to 0.76% for the first six months of 2023. The average cost of funds increased to 1.69% for the first six months of 2024, compared to 0.85% for the first six months of 2023.

• The increase in the average cost of total deposits and the average cost of funds for the second quarter and first six months of 2024 was primarily due to clients seeking higher yields and moving noninterest-bearing deposits to the Bank’s interest-bearing ICS/CDARS deposits and interest-bearing money market accounts and increases in market rates.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans:

During the second quarter of 2024, we recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $471,000, compared to a $184,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2024, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $260,000 for the second quarter of 2023.

There was a provision for credit losses on loans of $655,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a $292,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Noninterest Income:

Total noninterest income increased 11% to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, and increased 10% from $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a higher gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance and higher termination fees, partially offset by a lower gain on sales of SBA loans during the second quarter of 2024.

Total noninterest income decreased (11%) to $4.3 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $4.8 million for the first six months of 2023, primarily due to lower service charges and fees on deposit accounts, partially offset by a higher gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance and higher termination fees for the first six months of 2024.

Noninterest Expense:

Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased to $28.2 million, compared to $27.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits as a result of annual merit increases and staff additions, and higher information technology related expenses, partially offset by lower professional fees and marketing related expenses for the second quarter of 2024. Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased to $28.2 million, compared to $25.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, rent expense included in occupancy and equipment, and information technology related expenses included in other noninterest expense.

Total noninterest expense for the first six months of 2024 increased to $55.7 million, compared to $50.4 million for the first six months of 2023, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, and information technology related expenses, homeowner association vendor payments, regulatory assessments, and ICS/CDARS fee expense included in other noninterest expense.

Full time equivalent employees were 353 at June 30, 2024, compared to 351 at March 31, 2024, and 347 at June 30, 2023.

The efficiency ratio increased to 67.55% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 65.34% for the first quarter of 2024, and 51.67% for the second quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio increased to 66.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 50.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2024 and six months ended June 30, 2024 was due to both higher noninterest expense and lower net revenue. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure.

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense was $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, and $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 29.4%, compared to 29.5% for the first quarter of 2024, and 29.0% for the second quarter of 2023.

Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $8.1 million, compared to $14.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The effective tax rate for six months ended June 30, 2024 was 29.4%, compared to 28.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Liquidity Position, Financial Condition, Credit Quality, and Capital Management:

Liquidity and Available Lines of Credit:

The following table shows our liquidity, available lines of credit and the amounts outstanding at June 30, 2024:



LIQUIDITY AND AVAILABLE LINES OF CREDIT Total Remaining (in $000’s, unaudited) Available Outstanding Available Excess funds at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") $ 589,600 $ — $ 589,600 FRB discount window collateralized line of credit 1,404,998 — 1,404,998 Federal Home Loan Bank collateralized borrowing capacity 792,027 — 792,027 Unpledged investment securities (at fair value) 52,319 — 52,319 Federal funds purchase arrangements 90,000 — 90,000 Holding company line of credit 20,000 — 20,000 Total $ 2,948,944 $ — $ 2,948,944





• The Company’s total available liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.0 billion at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, and $3.1 billion at June 30, 2023. • The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 66% of the Company’s total deposits and approximately 148% of the Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits at June 30, 2024. The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 67% of the Company’s total deposits and approximately 149% of the Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits at March 31, 2024. The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 69% of the Company’s total deposits and approximately 145% of the Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits at June 30, 2023. • The loan to deposit ratio was 76.04% at June 30, 2024, compared to 75.06% at March 31, 2024, and 73.07% at June 30, 2023.

Total assets remained flat at $5.3 billion at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023.



Investment Securities:

Investment securities totaled $894.2 million at June 30, 2024, of which $273.0 million were in the securities available-for-sale portfolio (at fair value), and $621.2 million were in the securities held-to-maturity portfolio (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,000). The fair value of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $527.4 million at June 30, 2024.

The following table shows the balances of securities available-for-sale, at fair value, and the related pre-tax unrealized (loss) at the dates indicated:

SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE June 30, March 31, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2024

2024

2023 Balance (at fair value): U.S. Treasury $ 218,682 $ 347,453 $ 421,146 Agency mortgage-backed securities 54,361 57,021 64,912 Total $ 273,043 $ 404,474 $ 486,058 Pre-tax unrealized (loss): U.S. Treasury $ (3,578 ) $ (4,784 ) $ (10,903 ) Agency mortgage-backed securities (4,815 ) (4,895 ) (5,659 ) Total $ (8,393 ) $ (9,679 ) $ (16,562 ) Weighted average life (years) 1.39 1.15 1.64





• The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was ($8.4) million, or ($6.0) million net of taxes, which equaled 1% of total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2024. • The reduction in the securities available-for-sale portfolios was due to maturities and not due to any securities sold since June 30, 2023.

The following table shows the balances of securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, and the related pre-tax unrecognized (loss) and allowance for credit losses at the dates indicated:

SECURITIES HELD-TO-MATURITY June 30, March 31, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2024

2024

2023

Balance (at amortized cost): Agency mortgage-backed securities $ 589,386 $ 604,458 $ 648,337 Municipals — exempt from Federal tax(1) 31,804 31,803 33,771 Total(1) $ 621,190 $ 636,261 $ 682,108 Pre-tax unrecognized (loss): Agency mortgage-backed securities $ (92,058 ) $ (92,332 ) $ (95,285 ) Municipals — exempt from Federal tax (1,694 ) (1,071 ) (1,052 ) Total $ (93,752 ) $ (93,403 ) $ (96,337 ) Allowance for credit losses on municipal securities $ (12 ) $ (12 ) $ (13 ) Weighted average life (years) 6.57 6.59 7.12





(1) Gross of the allowance for credit losses of ($12,000) at both June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, and ($13,000) at June 30, 2023.





• The pre-tax unrecognized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was ($93.8) million, or ($66.0) million net of taxes, which equaled 10% of total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2024. • The weighted average life of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was 6.57 years at June 30, 2024, which includes Community Reinvestment Act mortgage-backed securities with longer maturities.

The unrealized and unrecognized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at June 30, 2024 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.

The following are the projected cash flows from paydowns and maturities in the investment securities portfolio for the periods indicated based on the current interest rate environment:

Agency Mortgage- PROJECTED INVESTMENT SECURITIES backed and PAYDOWNS & MATURITIES U.S. Municipal (in $000’s, unaudited) Treasury Securities Total Third quarter of 2024 $ 37,500 $ 21,455 $ 58,955 Fourth quarter of 2024 9,000 19,436 28,436 First quarter of 2025 35,000 18,847 53,847 Second quarter of 2025 118,000 18,379 136,379 Third quarter of 2025 25,500 19,585 45,085 Fourth quarter of 2025 — 18,039 18,039 First quarter of 2026 — 17,341 17,341 Second quarter of 2026 — 16,630 16,630 Total $ 225,000 $ 149,712 $ 374,712





• The weighted average life of the total investment securities portfolio was 4.95 years at June 30, 2024, compared to 4.44 years at March 31, 2024, and 4.79 years at June 30, 2023. • The increase in the weighted average life of the total investment securities portfolio at June 30, 2024 was due to short-term securities maturing.

Loans:



The following table summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category at the dates indicated:



LOANS June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial $ 477,929 14 % $ 452,231 14 % $ 466,354 14 % Real estate: CRE(1) - owner occupied 594,504 18 % 585,031 17 % 608,031 18 % CRE(1) - non-owner occupied 1,283,323 38 % 1,271,184 38 % 1,147,313 35 % Land and construction 125,374 4 % 129,712 4 % 162,816 5 % Home equity 126,562 4 % 122,794 4 % 128,009 4 % Multifamily 268,968 8 % 269,263 8 % 244,959 7 % Residential mortgages 484,809 14 % 490,035 15 % 514,064 16 % Consumer and other 18,758 < 1 % 16,439 < 1 % 17,635 1 % Total Loans 3,380,227 100 % 3,336,689 100 % 3,289,181 100 % Deferred loan costs (fees), net (434 ) — (587 ) — (397 ) — Loans, net of deferred costs and fees $ 3,379,793 100 % $ 3,336,102 100 % $ 3,288,784 100 %





(1) Commercial Real Estate





• Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $43.7 million, or 1%, to $3.4 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $3.3 billion at March 31, 2024, and increased $91.0 million, or 3%, from $3.3 billion at June 30, 2023. Loans, excluding residential mortgages, increased $48.9 million, or 2%, to $2.89 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.85 billion at March 31, 2024, and increased $120.3 million, or 4%, from $2.77 billion at June 30, 2023. • Commercial and industrial line utilization was 31% at June 30, 2024, compared to 28% at March 31, 2024, and 29% at June 30, 2023. • CRE loans totaled $1.9 billion at June 30, 2024, of which 32% were owner occupied and 68% were investor CRE loans. There was also 32% of the CRE loan portfolio secured by owner occupied real estate at March 31, 2024, and 35% at June 30, 2023. • During the second quarter of 2024, there were 32 new owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans originated totaling $47 million with a weighted average loan-to-value (“LTV”) of 39%; the weighted average debt-service coverage ratio (“DSCR”) for the non-owner occupied portfolio was 2.61 times. • The average loan size for all CRE loans was $1.6 million, and the average loan size for office CRE loans was also $1.6 million. • The Company has personal guarantees on 92% of its CRE portfolio. A substantial portion of the unguaranteed CRE loans were made to credit-worthy non-profit organizations. • Total office exposure (excluding medical/dental offices) in the CRE portfolio was $403 million, including 32 loans totaling approximately $74 million in San Jose, 21 loans totaling approximately $27 million in San Francisco, and eight loans totaling approximately $16 million, in Oakland, at June 30, 2024. Non-owner occupied CRE with office exposure totaled $312 million at June 30, 2024. • At June 30, 2024, the weighted average LTV and DSCR for the entire non-owner occupied office portfolio were 41.8% and 1.78 times, respectively. • Total medical/dental office exposure in the non-owner occupied CRE portfolio consisted of 15 loans totaling $12.6 million, with a weighted average LTV and DSCR of 37.8% and 2.39 times, respectively, at June 30, 2024. • The following table presents the weighted average LTV and DSCR by collateral type for CRE loans at June 30, 2024:









CRE - Non-owner Occupied CRE - Owner Occupied Total CRE Collateral Type Outstanding LTV DSCR Outstanding LTV Outstanding LTV Retail 25 % 38.3 % 1.93 16 % 46.3 % 23 % 39.8 % Industrial 19 % 40.0 % 2.39 32 % 42.7 % 23 % 41.0 % Mixed-Use, Special Purpose and Other 18 % 41.7 % 1.91 35 % 40.6 % 22 % 41.2 % Office 20 % 41.8 % 1.78 17 % 43.7 % 19 % 42.3 % Multifamily 17 % 42.4 % 1.94 0 % 0.0 % 13 % 42.4 % Hotel/Motel 1 % 16.5 % 1.44 0 % 0.0 % < 1 % 16.5 % Total 100 % 40.5 % 1.99 100 % 42.7 % 100 % 41.1 %





• The following table presents the weighted average LTV and DSCR by county for CRE loans at June 30, 2024:





CRE - Non-owner Occupied CRE - Owner Occupied Total CRE County Outstanding LTV DSCR Outstanding LTV Outstanding LTV Santa Clara 24 % 38.1 % 2.24 34 % 40.4 % 27 % 38.9 % Alameda 25 % 44.4 % 1.92 18 % 44.0 % 23 % 44.3 % San Mateo 10 % 36.9 % 2.20 15 % 39.8 % 12 % 38.0 % Out of Area 9 % 42.6 % 2.16 9 % 50.6 % 9 % 44.9 % San Francisco 9 % 37.4 % 1.44 4 % 38.8 % 8 % 37.6 % Contra Costa 7 % 42.0 % 1.73 8 % 48.1 % 7 % 43.8 % Marin 7 % 46.6 % 1.94 2 % 53.1 % 5 % 47.1 % Sonoma 2 % 41.0 % 2.22 2 % 43.3 % 2 % 41.5 % Santa Cruz 2 % 33.3 % 1.74 1 % 45.7 % 2 % 35.2 % Monterey 2 % 44.2 % 1.85 2 % 39.9 % 2 % 42.8 % San Benito 1 % 35.1 % 2.14 3 % 39.4 % 2 % 37.3 % Solano 1 % 32.2 % 1.98 1 % 35.5 % 1 % 33.0 % Napa 1 % 29.4 % 2.24 1 % 52.3 % < 1 % 37.3 % Total 100 % 40.5 % 1.99 100 % 42.7 % 100 % 41.1 %

The following table presents the maturity distribution of the Company’s loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, as of June 30, 2024. The table shows the distribution of such loans between those loans with predetermined (fixed) interest rates and those with variable (floating) interest rates. Floating rates generally fluctuate with changes in the prime rate as reflected in the Western Edition of The Wall Street Journal, and contractual repricing dates.

Due in Over One Year But LOAN MATURITIES One Year or Less Less than Five Years Over Five Years (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Total Loans with variable interest rates $ 365,849 40 % $ 270,487 30 % $ 267,524 30 % $ 903,860 Loans with fixed interest rates 89,027 4 % 693,576 28 % 1,693,764 68 % 2,476,367 Loans $ 454,876 13 % $ 964,063 29 % $ 1,961,288 58 % $ 3,380,227





• At June 30, 2024, approximately 27% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 26% at March 31, 2024, and 29% at June 30, 2023.

Credit Quality:

The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) for the periods indicated:



At or For the Quarter Ended: At or For the Six Months Ended: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Balance at beginning of period $ 47,888 $ 47,958 $ 47,273 $ 47,958 $ 47,512 Charge-offs during the period (510 ) (358 ) (24 ) (868 ) (404 ) Recoveries during the period 105 104 294 209 403 Net (charge-offs) recoveries during the period (405 ) (254 ) 270 (659 ) (1 ) Provision for credit losses on loans during the period 471 184 260 655 292 Balance at end of period $ 47,954 $ 47,888 $ 47,803 $ 47,954 $ 47,803 Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 3,379,793 $ 3,336,102 $ 3,288,784 $ 3,379,793 $ 3,288,784 Total nonperforming loans $ 6,030 $ 7,871 $ 5,537 $ 6,030 $ 5,537 ACLL to total loans 1.42 % 1.44 % 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.45 % ACLL to total nonperforming loans 795.26 % 608.41 % 863.34 % 795.26 % 863.34 %





• Net charge-offs of $405,000 for the second quarter of 2024 primarily consisted of $412,000 in advances associated with past due factored receivables at Bay View Funding due from a municipality. • The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL for the first and second quarters of 2024:





DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL (in $000’s, unaudited) ACLL at December 31, 2023 $ 47,958 Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2024 (234 ) Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first quarter of 2024 including changes in economic forecasts 164 ACLL at March 31, 2024 47,888 Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2024 616 Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second quarter of 2024 including changes in economic forecasts (550 ) ACLL at June 30, 2024 $ 47,954

The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the dates indicated:





NONPERFORMING ASSETS June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Land and construction loans $ 4,774 79 % $ 4,673 59 % $ — 0 % Commercial loans 900 15 % 1,127 14 % 1,306 23 % Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 248 4 % 1,951 25 % 2,262 41 % Home equity and other loans 108 2 % 120 2 % 96 2 % Residential mortgages — 0 % — 0 % 1,873 34 % CRE loans — 0 % — 0 % — 0 % Total nonperforming assets $ 6,030 100 % $ 7,871 100 % $ 5,537 100 %





• There were 10 borrowers included in NPAs totaling $6.0 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, compared to 13 borrowers totaling $7.9 million, or 0.15% of total assets at March 31, 2024, and 13 borrowers totaling $5.5 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2023. • There were no CRE loans included in NPAs at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, or June 30, 2023. • There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, or June 30, 2023. • There were no Shared National Credits (“SNCs”) or material purchased participations included in NPAs or total loans at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, or June 30, 2023.

Classified assets totaled $33.6 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, compared to $35.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2024, and $30.5 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at June 30, 2023.



Deposits:

The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category at the dates indicated:



DEPOSITS June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,187,320 27 % $ 1,242,059 28 % $ 1,319,844 29 % Demand, interest-bearing 928,246 21 % 925,100 21 % 1,064,638 24 % Savings and money market 1,126,520 25 % 1,124,900 25 % 1,075,835 24 % Time deposits — under $250 39,046 1 % 38,105 1 % 44,520 1 % Time deposits — $250 and over 203,886 4 % 200,739 4 % 171,852 4 % ICS/CDARS — interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 959,592 22 % 913,757 21 % 824,083 18 % Total deposits $ 4,444,610 100 % $ 4,444,660 100 % $ 4,500,772 100 %





• Total deposits remained flat at $4.4 billion at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, and decreased ($56.2) million, or (1%) from $4.5 billion at June 30, 2023. •

Average deposits increased to $4.39 billion for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.36 billion for the first quarter of 2024, and remained relatively flat compared to $4.42 billion for the second quarter of 2023. • Migration of client deposits into interest-bearing accounts resulted in an increase in ICS/CDARS deposits to $959.6 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $913.8 million at March 31, 2024, and $824.1 million at June 30, 2023. • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased ($54.7) million, or (4%), to $1.19 billion at June 30, 2024 from $1.24 billion at March 31, 2024, and decreased ($132.5) million, or (10%), from $1.32 billion at June 30, 2023, largely in response to the increasing interest rate environment. • The Company had 25,033 deposit accounts at June 30, 2024, with an average balance of $178,000. At March 31, 2024, the Company had 24,730 deposit accounts, with an average balance of $180,000. At June 30, 2023, the Company had 24,404 deposit accounts, with an average balance of $187,000. • Deposits from the Bank’s top 100 client relationships, representing 21% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.1 billion, representing 47% of total deposits, with an average account size of $388,000 at June 30, 2024. At March 31, 2024, deposits from the Bank’s top 100 client relationships, representing 22% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.1 billion, representing 46% of total deposits, with an average account size of $384,000. At June 30, 2023, deposits from the Bank’s top 100 client relationships, representing 22% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.1 billion, representing 47% of total deposits, with an average account size of $401,000. • The Bank’s uninsured deposits were approximately $1.99 billion, or 45% of the Company’s total deposits, at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.02 billion, or 45% of the Company’s total deposits, at March 31, 2024, and $2.15 billion, or 48% of the Company’s total deposits, at June 30, 2023.

Capital Management:

The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at June 30, 2024, as reflected in the following table:



Well-capitalized Financial Institution Basel III Heritage Heritage PCA Minimum Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited) Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirements (1) Total Capital 15.6 % 15.1 % 10.0 % 10.5 % Tier 1 Capital 13.4 % 13.9 % 8.0 % 8.5 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 13.4 % 13.9 % 6.5 % 7.0 % Tier 1 Leverage 10.2 % 10.6 % 5.0 % 4.0 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 9.9 % 10.3 % N/A N/A





(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the Tier 1 Leverage ratio. (2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.

The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, at the dates indicated:



ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS June 30, March 31, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2024

2024

2023 Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale $ (6,022 ) $ (6,936 ) $ (11,822 ) Split dollar insurance contracts liability (2,913 ) (2,861 ) (3,187 ) Supplemental executive retirement plan liability (2,856 ) (2,874 ) (2,352 ) Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans 76 83 103 Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (11,715 ) $ (12,588 ) $ (17,258 )

Tangible common equity was $504.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $500.6 million at March 31, 2024, and $476.2 million at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share was $8.22 at June 30, 2024, compared to $8.17 at March 31, 2024, and $7.80 at June 30, 2023. Tangible common equity and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not perform a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are common in the banking industry, and may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to primary GAAP financial measures and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for primary GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables at the end of this earnings release under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s future financial performance, projected cash flows of our investment securities portfolio, the performance of our loan portfolio, estimated net interest income resulting from a shift in interest rates, expectation of high credit quality issuers ability to repay, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events. Any statements that reflect our belief about, confidence in, or expectations for future events, performance or condition should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers should not construe these statements as assurances of a given level of performance, nor as promises that we will take actions that we currently expect to take. All statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control and some of which may fall outside our ability to predict or anticipate. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from our projected results, and we may take actions or experience events that we do not currently expect. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and the following: (1) factors that affect our liquidity and our ability to meet client demands for deposit withdrawals, including our cash on hand and the availability of funds from our lines of credit; (2) media items and consumer confidence as those factors affect depositors’ confidence in the banking system generally and in our bank specifically; (3) factors that affect the value and liquidity of our investment portfolios, particularly the values of securities available-for-sale; (4) market fluctuations that affect the costs we pay for sources of funding, including the interest we pay on deposits and loans; (5) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board and other factors that affect market interest rates generally; (6) our ability to estimate accurately, and to establish adequate reserves against, the risk of loss associated with our loan and lease portfolio; (7) events and circumstances that affect our borrowers' financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, which may, during periods of economic uncertainty or decline, adversely affect those borrowers' ability to repay our loans timely and in full, or to comply with their other obligations under our loan agreements with those clients; (8) factors that affect the relative strength or weakness of loan guarantees and the ability of the guarantors to fulfill the obligations of their guaranty agreements; (9) geopolitical and domestic political developments, including recent, current and potential future wars and international and multinational conflicts, acts of terrorism, insurrection, piracy and civil unrest, and events reflecting or resulting from social instability, any of which can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy and commodity prices, can affect the physical security of our assets and the assets of our Clients, and which may increase the volatility of financial markets; (10) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (11) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans to Clients, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (12) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our provision for credit losses; (13) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (14) conditions relating to the impact of recent and potential future pandemics, epidemics and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, on our Clients, employees, businesses, liquidity, financial results and overall condition including severity and duration of the associated uncertainties in U.S. and global markets; (15) our ability to compete effectively with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (16) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits in our market area; (17) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (18) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related vacancy rates, and asset and market prices; (19) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (20) regulatory limits and practical factors that affect Heritage Bank of Commerce’s ability to pay dividends to the Company; (21) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (22) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with Clients and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (23) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets or of the goodwill associated with previous acquisitions; (24) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, including those posed by the increasing use of artificial intelligence, such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft affecting us or third party vendors or service providers; (25) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (26) risks of loss of funding of the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (27) compliance with applicable laws and governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (28) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (29) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (30) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (31) geographic and sociopolitical factors that arise by virtue of the fact that we operate primarily in the general San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California; (32) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events beyond our control; (33) actions taken, planned, or announced by federal, state, regional and local governments in response to the occurrence or threat of any of the foregoing; and (34) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

Member FDIC

For additional information, contact:

Debbie Reuter

EVP, Corporate Secretary

Direct: (408) 494-4542

Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com







For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: For the Six Months Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Percent (in $000’s, unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Change Interest income $ 59,077 $ 57,551 $ 58,341 3 % 1 % $ 116,628 $ 114,615 2 % Interest expense 19,622 17,458 12,048 12 % 63 % 37,080 19,064 95 % Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans 39,455 40,093 46,293 (2 ) % (15 ) % 79,548 95,551 (17 ) % Provision for credit losses on loans 471 184 260 156 % 81 % 655 292 124 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 38,984 39,909 46,033 (2 ) % (15 ) % 78,893 95,259 (17 ) % Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 891 877 901 2 % (1 ) % 1,768 2,644 (33 ) % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 521 518 502 1 % 4 % 1,039 995 4 % Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance 219 — — N/A N/A 219 — N/A Termination fees 100 13 — 669 % N/A 113 11 927 % Servicing income 90 90 104 0 % (13 ) % 180 235 (23 ) % Gain on sales of SBA loans 76 178 199 N/A (62 ) % 254 275 (8 ) % Other 379 371 368 2 % 3 % 750 680 10 % Total noninterest income 2,276 2,047 2,074 11 % 10 % 4,323 4,840 (11 ) % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 15,794 15,509 13,987 2 % 13 % 31,303 28,796 9 % Occupancy and equipment 2,689 2,443 2,422 10 % 11 % 5,132 4,822 6 % Professional fees 1,072 1,327 1,149 (19 ) % (7 ) % 2,399 2,548 (6 ) % Other 8,633 8,257 7,433 5 % 16 % 16,890 14,226 19 % Total noninterest expense 28,188 27,536 24,991 2 % 13 % 55,724 50,392 11 % Income before income taxes 13,072 14,420 23,116 (9 ) % (43 ) % 27,492 49,707 (45 ) % Income tax expense 3,838 4,254 6,713 (10 ) % (43 ) % 8,092 14,387 (44 ) % Net income $ 9,234 $ 10,166 $ 16,403 (9 ) % (44 ) % $ 19,400 $ 35,320 (45 ) % PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.17 $ 0.27 (12 ) % (44 ) % $ 0.32 $ 0.58 (45 ) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.17 $ 0.27 (12 ) % (44 ) % $ 0.32 $ 0.58 (45 ) % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 61,279,914 61,186,623 61,035,435 0 % 0 % 61,233,269 60,971,828 0 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 61,438,088 61,470,552 61,266,059 0 % 0 % 61,446,484 61,242,177 0 % Common shares outstanding at period-end 61,292,094 61,253,625 61,091,155 0 % 0 % 61,292,094 61,091,155 0 % Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 0 % 0 % $ 0.26 $ 0.26 0 % Book value per share $ 11.08 $ 11.04 $ 10.70 0 % 4 % $ 11.08 $ 10.70 4 % Tangible book value per share(1) $ 8.22 $ 8.17 $ 7.80 1 % 5 % $ 8.22 $ 7.80 5 % KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 5.50 % 6.08 % 10.12 % (10 ) % (46 ) % 5.79 % 11.06 % (48 ) % Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1) 7.43 % 8.24 % 13.93 % (10 ) % (47 ) % 7.84 % 15.29 % (49 ) % Annualized return on average assets 0.71 % 0.79 % 1.25 % (10 ) % (43 ) % 0.75 % 1.35 % (44 ) % Annualized return on average tangible assets(1) 0.74 % 0.82 % 1.29 % (10 ) % (43 ) % 0.78 % 1.40 % (44 ) % Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.26 % 3.34 % 3.76 % (2 ) % (13 ) % 3.30 % 3.92 % (16 ) % Efficiency ratio(1) 67.55 % 65.34 % 51.67 % 3 % 31 % 66.44 % 50.20 % 32 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 5,213,171 $ 5,178,636 $ 5,278,243 1 % (1 ) % $ 5,195,903 $ 5,256,993 (1 ) % Average tangible assets(1) $ 5,037,673 $ 5,002,597 $ 5,100,399 1 % (1 ) % $ 5,020,134 $ 5,078,851 (1 ) % Average earning assets $ 4,872,449 $ 4,842,279 $ 4,948,397 1 % (2 ) % $ 4,857,364 $ 4,921,850 (1 ) % Average loans held-for-sale $ 1,503 $ 2,749 $ 4,166 (45 ) % (64 ) % $ 2,126 $ 3,764 (44 ) % Average total loans $ 3,328,358 $ 3,297,240 $ 3,227,175 1 % 3 % $ 3,312,799 $ 3,250,541 2 % Average deposits $ 4,394,545 $ 4,360,150 $ 4,424,041 1 % (1 ) % $ 4,377,347 $ 4,420,019 (1 ) % Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,127,145 $ 1,177,078 $ 1,368,373 (4 ) % (18 ) % $ 1,152,111 $ 1,516,991 (24 ) % Average interest-bearing deposits $ 3,267,400 $ 3,183,072 $ 3,055,668 3 % 7 % $ 3,225,236 $ 2,903,028 11 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,306,972 $ 3,222,603 $ 3,157,722 3 % 5 % $ 3,264,788 $ 2,997,119 9 % Average equity $ 675,108 $ 672,292 $ 650,240 0 % 4 % $ 673,700 $ 643,954 5 % Average tangible common equity(1) $ 499,610 $ 496,253 $ 472,396 1 % 6 % $ 497,931 $ 465,812 7 %





(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure.





For the Quarter Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Interest income $ 59,077 $ 57,551 $ 58,892 $ 60,791 $ 58,341 Interest expense 19,622 17,458 16,591 15,419 12,048 Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans 39,455 40,093 42,301 45,372 46,293 Provision for credit losses on loans 471 184 289 168 260 Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 38,984 39,909 42,012 45,204 46,033 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 891 877 838 859 901 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 521 518 519 517 502 Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance 219 — 25 100 — Termination fees 100 13 25 118 — Servicing income 90 90 103 62 104 Gain on sales of SBA loans 76 178 — 207 199 Other 379 371 432 353 368 Total noninterest income 2,276 2,047 1,942 2,216 2,074 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 15,794 15,509 13,919 14,147 13,987 Occupancy and equipment 2,689 2,443 2,367 2,301 2,422 Professional fees 1,072 1,327 1,085 717 1,149 Other 8,633 8,257 8,120 8,006 7,433 Total noninterest expense 28,188 27,536 25,491 25,171 24,991 Income before income taxes 13,072 14,420 18,463 22,249 23,116 Income tax expense 3,838 4,254 5,135 6,454 6,713 Net income $ 9,234 $ 10,166 $ 13,328 $ 15,795 $ 16,403 PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.26 $ 0.27 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.26 $ 0.27 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 61,279,914 61,186,623 61,118,485 61,093,289 61,035,435 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 61,438,088 61,470,552 61,412,816 61,436,240 61,266,059 Common shares outstanding at period-end 61,292,094 61,253,625 61,146,835 61,099,155 61,091,155 Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Book value per share $ 11.08 $ 11.04 $ 11.00 $ 10.83 $ 10.70 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 8.22 $ 8.17 $ 8.12 $ 7.94 $ 7.80 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 5.50 % 6.08 % 7.96 % 9.54 % 10.12 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1) 7.43 % 8.24 % 10.84 % 13.06 % 13.93 % Annualized return on average assets 0.71 % 0.79 % 1.00 % 1.16 % 1.25 % Annualized return on average tangible assets(1) 0.74 % 0.82 % 1.04 % 1.20 % 1.29 % Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.26 % 3.34 % 3.41 % 3.57 % 3.76 % Efficiency ratio(1) 67.55 % 65.34 % 57.62 % 52.89 % 51.67 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 5,213,171 $ 5,178,636 $ 5,264,905 $ 5,399,930 $ 5,278,243 Average tangible assets(1) $ 5,037,673 $ 5,002,597 $ 5,088,264 $ 5,222,692 $ 5,100,399 Average earning assets $ 4,872,449 $ 4,842,279 $ 4,923,582 $ 5,051,710 $ 4,948,397 Average loans held-for-sale $ 1,503 $ 2,749 $ 1,612 $ 2,765 $ 4,166 Average total loans $ 3,328,358 $ 3,297,240 $ 3,280,817 $ 3,254,715 $ 3,227,175 Average deposits $ 4,394,545 $ 4,360,150 $ 4,454,750 $ 4,573,621 $ 4,424,041 Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,127,145 $ 1,177,078 $ 1,243,222 $ 1,302,606 $ 1,368,373 Average interest-bearing deposits $ 3,267,400 $ 3,183,072 $ 3,211,528 $ 3,271,015 $ 3,055,668 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,306,972 $ 3,222,603 $ 3,251,034 $ 3,310,485 $ 3,157,722 Average equity $ 675,108 $ 672,292 $ 664,638 $ 656,973 $ 650,240 Average tangible common equity(1) $ 499,610 $ 496,253 $ 487,997 $ 479,735 $ 472,396





(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure.





End of Period: Percent Change From: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2024

2024

2023

2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 37,497 $ 32,543 $ 42,551 15 % (12 ) % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 610,763 508,816 468,951 20 % 30 % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 273,043 404,474 486,058 (32 ) % (44 ) % Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 621,178 636,249 682,095 (2 ) % (9 ) % Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 1,899 1,946 3,136 (2 ) % (39 ) % Loans: Commercial 477,929 452,231 466,354 6 % 2 % Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 594,504 585,031 608,031 2 % (2 ) % CRE - non-owner occupied 1,283,323 1,271,184 1,147,313 1 % 12 % Land and construction 125,374 129,712 162,816 (3 ) % (23 ) % Home equity 126,562 122,794 128,009 3 % (1 ) % Multifamily 268,968 269,263 244,959 0 % 10 % Residential mortgages 484,809 490,035 514,064 (1 ) % (6 ) % Consumer and other 18,758 16,439 17,635 14 % 6 % Loans 3,380,227 3,336,689 3,289,181 1 % 3 % Deferred loan fees, net (434 ) (587 ) (397 ) (26 ) % 9 % Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees 3,379,793 3,336,102 3,288,784 1 % 3 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (47,954 ) (47,888 ) (47,803 ) 0 % 0 % Loans, net 3,331,839 3,288,214 3,240,981 1 % 3 % Company-owned life insurance 80,153 80,007 79,940 0 % 0 % Premises and equipment, net 10,310 9,986 9,197 3 % 12 % Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 0 % 0 % Other intangible assets 7,521 8,074 9,830 (7 ) % (23 ) % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 121,190 118,134 121,467 3 % 0 % Total assets $ 5,263,024 $ 5,256,074 $ 5,311,837 0 % (1 ) % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,187,320 $ 1,242,059 $ 1,319,844 (4 ) % (10 ) % Demand, interest-bearing 928,246 925,100 1,064,638 0 % (13 ) % Savings and money market 1,126,520 1,124,900 1,075,835 0 % 5 % Time deposits - under $250 39,046 38,105 44,520 2 % (12 ) % Time deposits - $250 and over 203,886 200,739 171,852 2 % 19 % ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 959,592 913,757 824,083 5 % 16 % Total deposits 4,444,610 4,444,660 4,500,772 0 % (1 ) % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,577 39,539 39,425 0 % 0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 99,638 95,579 117,970 4 % (16 ) % Total liabilities 4,583,825 4,579,778 4,658,167 0 % (2 ) % Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 508,343 507,578 505,075 0 % 1 % Retained earnings 182,571 181,306 165,853 1 % 10 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,715 ) (12,588 ) (17,258 ) (7 ) % (32 ) % Total shareholders' equity 679,199 676,296 653,670 0 % 4 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,263,024 $ 5,256,074 $ 5,311,837 0 % (1 ) %





End of Period: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2024 2024

2023

2023

2023

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 37,497 $ 32,543 $ 41,592 $ 40,076 $ 42,551 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 610,763 508,816 366,537 605,476 468,951 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 273,043 404,474 442,636 457,194 486,058 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 621,178 636,249 650,565 664,681 682,095 Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 1,899 1,946 2,205 841 3,136 Loans: Commercial 477,929 452,231 463,778 430,664 466,354 Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 594,504 585,031 583,253 589,751 608,031 CRE - non-owner occupied 1,283,323 1,271,184 1,256,590 1,208,324 1,147,313 Land and construction 125,374 129,712 140,513 158,138 162,816 Home equity 126,562 122,794 119,125 124,477 128,009 Multifamily 268,968 269,263 269,734 253,129 244,959 Residential mortgages 484,809 490,035 496,961 503,006 514,064 Consumer and other 18,758 16,439 20,919 18,526 17,635 Loans 3,380,227 3,336,689 3,350,873 3,286,015 3,289,181 Deferred loan fees, net (434 ) (587 ) (495 ) (554 ) (397 ) Total loans, net of deferred fees 3,379,793 3,336,102 3,350,378 3,285,461 3,288,784 Allowance for credit losses on loans (47,954 ) (47,888 ) (47,958 ) (47,702 ) (47,803 ) Loans, net 3,331,839 3,288,214 3,302,420 3,237,759 3,240,981 Company-owned life insurance 80,153 80,007 79,489 79,607 79,940 Premises and equipment, net 10,310 9,986 9,857 9,707 9,197 Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,631 Other intangible assets 7,521 8,074 8,627 9,229 9,830 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 121,190 118,134 122,536 131,106 121,467 Total assets $ 5,263,024 $ 5,256,074 $ 5,194,095 $ 5,403,307 $ 5,311,837 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,187,320 $ 1,242,059 $ 1,292,486 $ 1,243,501 $ 1,319,844 Demand, interest-bearing 928,246 925,100 914,066 1,004,185 1,064,638 Savings and money market 1,126,520 1,124,900 1,087,518 1,110,640 1,075,835 Time deposits - under $250 39,046 38,105 38,055 43,906 44,520 Time deposits - $250 and over 203,886 200,739 192,228 252,001 171,852 ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 959,592 913,757 854,105 921,224 824,083 Total deposits 4,444,610 4,444,660 4,378,458 4,575,457 4,500,772 Other short-term borrowings — — — — — Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,577 39,539 39,502 39,463 39,425 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 99,638 95,579 103,234 126,457 117,970 Total liabilities 4,583,825 4,579,778 4,521,194 4,741,377 4,658,167 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 508,343 507,578 506,539 505,692 505,075 Retained earnings 182,571 181,306 179,092 173,707 165,853 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,715 ) (12,588 ) (12,730 ) (17,469 ) (17,258 ) Total shareholders' equity 679,199 676,296 672,901 661,930 653,670 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,263,024 $ 5,256,074 $ 5,194,095 $ 5,403,307 $ 5,311,837





At or For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: CREDIT QUALITY DATA June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2024 2024 2023

2024 2023 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 5,782 $ 5,920 $ 3,275 (2 ) % 77 % Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 248 1,951 2,262 (87 ) % (89 ) % Total nonperforming loans 6,030 7,871 5,537 (23 ) % 9 % Foreclosed assets — — — N/A N/A Total nonperforming assets $ 6,030 $ 7,871 $ 5,537 (23 ) % 9 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ 405 $ 254 $ (270 ) 59 % 250 % Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter $ 471 $ 184 $ 260 156 % 81 % Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 47,954 $ 47,888 $ 47,803 0 % 0 % Classified assets $ 33,605 $ 35,392 $ 30,500 (5 ) % 10 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.42 % 1.44 % 1.45 % (1 ) % (2 ) % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 795.26 % 608.41 % 863.34 % 31 % (8 ) % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.15 % 0.10 % (27 ) % 10 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.18 % 0.24 % 0.17 % (25 ) % 6 % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 6 % 6 % 6 % 0 % 0 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 6 % 6 % 5 % 0 % 20 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 504,047 $ 500,591 $ 476,209 1 % 6 % Shareholders’ equity / total assets 12.91 % 12.87 % 12.31 % 0 % 5 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 9.91 % 9.85 % 9.27 % 1 % 7 % Loan to deposit ratio 76.04 % 75.06 % 73.07 % 1 % 4 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 26.71 % 27.94 % 29.32 % (4 ) % (9 ) % Total capital ratio 15.6 % 15.6 % 15.4 % 0 % 1 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.4 % 13.4 % 13.2 % 0 % 2 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.4 % 13.4 % 13.2 % 0 % 2 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.2 % 10.2 % 9.7 % 0 % 5 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 10.28 % 10.22 % 9.60 % 1 % 7 % Total capital ratio 15.1 % 15.1 % 14.8 % 0 % 2 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.9 % 13.9 % 13.7 % 0 % 1 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.9 % 13.9 % 13.7 % 0 % 1 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.6 % 10.6 % 10.0 % 0 % 6 %





(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets. (2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.





At or For the Quarter Ended: CREDIT QUALITY DATA June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023

Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 5,782 $ 5,920 $ 6,818 $ 3,518 $ 3,275 Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 248 1,951 889 1,966 2,262 Total nonperforming loans 6,030 7,871 7,707 5,484 5,537 Foreclosed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 6,030 $ 7,871 $ 7,707 $ 5,484 $ 5,537 Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ 405 $ 254 $ 33 $ 269 $ (270 ) Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter $ 471 $ 184 $ 289 $ 168 $ 260 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 47,954 $ 47,888 $ 47,958 $ 47,702 $ 47,803 Classified assets $ 33,605 $ 35,392 $ 31,763 $ 31,062 $ 30,500 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.42 % 1.44 % 1.43 % 1.45 % 1.45 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 795.26 % 608.41 % 622.27 % 869.84 % 863.34 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.10 % 0.10 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.18 % 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.17 % 0.17 % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 6 % 6 % 5 % 5 % 5 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 504,047 $ 500,591 $ 496,643 $ 485,070 $ 476,209 Shareholders’ equity / total assets 12.91 % 12.87 % 12.96 % 12.25 % 12.31 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 9.91 % 9.85 % 9.90 % 9.28 % 9.27 % Loan to deposit ratio 76.04 % 75.06 % 76.52 % 71.81 % 73.07 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 26.71 % 27.94 % 29.52 % 27.18 % 29.32 % Total capital ratio 15.6 % 15.6 % 15.5 % 15.6 % 15.4 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.4 % 13.4 % 13.3 % 13.4 % 13.2 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.4 % 13.4 % 13.3 % 13.4 % 13.2 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.2 % 10.2 % 10.0 % 9.6 % 9.7 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 10.28 % 10.22 % 10.26 % 9.62 % 9.60 % Total capital ratio 15.1 % 15.1 % 14.9 % 15.0 % 14.8 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.9 % 13.9 % 13.8 % 13.9 % 13.7 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.9 % 13.9 % 13.8 % 13.9 % 13.7 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.6 % 10.6 % 10.4 % 10.0 % 10.0 %





(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets. (2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 3,329,861 $ 45,470 5.49 % $ 3,299,989 $ 44,600 5.44 % Securities - taxable 942,532 5,483 2.34 % 1,042,484 6,183 2.39 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 31,803 285 3.60 % 31,939 286 3.60 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 568,253 7,899 5.59 % 467,867 6,542 5.62 % Total interest earning assets (3) 4,872,449 59,137 4.88 % 4,842,279 57,611 4.79 % Cash and due from banks 33,419 33,214 Premises and equipment, net 10,216 10,015 Goodwill and other intangible assets 175,498 176,039 Other assets 121,589 117,089 Total assets $ 5,213,171 $ 5,178,636 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,127,145 $ 1,177,078 Demand, interest-bearing 932,100 1,719 0.74 % 920,048 1,554 0.68 % Savings and money market 1,104,589 7,867 2.86 % 1,067,581 6,649 2.50 % Time deposits - under $100 10,980 46 1.68 % 10,945 42 1.54 % Time deposits - $100 and over 228,248 2,245 3.96 % 221,211 2,064 3.75 % ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 991,483 7,207 2.92 % 963,287 6,611 2.76 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,267,400 19,084 2.35 % 3,183,072 16,920 2.14 % Total deposits 4,394,545 19,084 1.75 % 4,360,150 16,920 1.56 % Short-term borrowings 19 — 0.00 % 15 — 0.00 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,553 538 5.47 % 39,516 538 5.48 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,306,972 19,622 2.39 % 3,222,603 17,458 2.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,434,117 19,622 1.78 % 4,399,681 17,458 1.60 % Other liabilities 103,946 106,663 Total liabilities 4,538,063 4,506,344 Shareholders’ equity 675,108 672,292 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,213,171 $ 5,178,636 Net interest income / margin (3) 39,515 3.26 % 40,153 3.34 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (60 ) (60 ) Net interest income $ 39,455 3.26 % $ 40,093 3.33 %





(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances. (2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $117,000 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $160,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Prepayment fees totaled $54,000 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $24,000 for the first quarter of 2024. (3) Reflects the non-GAAP FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.