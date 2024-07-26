Global Resistant Starch Market Shows Robust Growth, Driven By Increasing Consumer Demand for Healthier Food Options: Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The resistant starch market share has an estimated market valuation of USD 11.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach a market valuation of USD 19.7 Billion by 2034



The global resistant starch market is growing rapidly owing to consumer awareness of its health benefits and versatility in its use in various foods. Resistant starches, which act like digestive fibers, are gaining traction for their ability to promote digestive health, regulate blood sugar levels, and help with weight management. This ingredient enhances the nutritional value of baked goods, snacks, and dairy products, improving baking ingredients and shelf life. The increasing adoption of resistant starch in these products underscores its importance in meeting consumer demand for healthy food

Despite the promising growth trajectory, the resistant starch market faces challenges such as regulatory hurdles and complex manufacturing processes. For example, incorporating resistant starch into foods often requires overcoming technical challenges related to taste and texture, which can limit its widespread use Furthermore, regulatory requirements regarding health claims and ingredient safety vary across the world It will be crucial for continued market expansion and consumer acceptance

High levels of adoption in developing regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. These areas see an increase in healthy food choices driven by increased disposable incomes and increasing food preferences Companies such as BENEO with starch-resistant BENEO-Remyline RS4 a for dairy products are taking advantage of this trend by offering solutions that increase fiber and fruit levels

Key takeaways from the Resistant Starch market study:

The Resistant Starch market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2024-2034)

The United States Resistant Starch market is expected to grow by 24.5% to reach a market share during the forecast period

Based on the End Use, the confectionary items are expected to significant the Resistant Starch market industry with a 38.6% market share in 2024 however



“Driven by health-conscious consumer trends, the global resistant starch market is poised for significant expansion, supported by innovations in food technology and increasing awareness of dietary benefits” – says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is winning?

The resistant starch market features a competitive landscape dominated by key players such as Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle Plc, and Roquette Frères. These companies lead the market with extensive product portfolios, technological expertise, and robust distribution networks.

For example,

Ingredion's acquisition of Western Polymer Corporation has strengthened its position in the market by enhancing its portfolio of clean-label, functional ingredients. Similarly, Tate & Lyle's PROMITOR® Soluble Corn Fiber demonstrates innovation in confectionery applications, offering reduced sugar content and improved texture in products like candies and chocolates.

As per Product Type, the segment has been categorized into RS1 (Resistant Starch Type 1), RS2 (Resistant Starch Type 2), RS3 (Resistant Starch Type 3), RS4 (Resistant Starch Type 4), and others, the source segment is categorized into Fruits and Nuts, Grains, Vegetables, Beans and Legumes, Cereal Foods, and others, a Different end-use Bakery Products, Confectionery Items, Breakfast Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat and Processed Food, Beverages, Convenience Foods, and Others key Regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:

As per Product Type, the segment has been categorized into RS1 (Resistant Starch Type 1), RS2 (Resistant Starch Type 2), RS3 (Resistant Starch Type 3), RS4 (Resistant Starch Type 4) and others

By Source:

This segment is further categorized into Fruits and Nuts, Grains, Vegetables, Beans and Legumes, Cereal Foods, and others

End Use:

Different end-use Bakery Products, Confectionery Items, Breakfast Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat and Processed Food, Beverages, Convenience Foods, and Others

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

