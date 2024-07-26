CROWDSTRIKE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of CrowdStrike Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (“CrowdStrike” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRWD) on behalf of CrowdStrike stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether CrowdStrike has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Early in the morning of July 19, 2024, a software outage caused massive disruptions across numerous businesses, including banks, airlines, TV stations, healthcare providers, and hotels. The outage was quickly linked to a software update issued by CrowdStrike on Microsoft Windows systems. In a public statement, CrowdStrike's Chief Executive Officer acknowledged the Company's responsibility for the incident, stating: "We're deeply sorry for the impact that we've caused to customers, to travelers, to anyone affected by this."

As media outlets reported on the outage, CrowdStrike's stock price fell $38.05 per share, or 11.09%, to close at $305.00 per share on July 19, 2024.

