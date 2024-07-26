DOMINO’S ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Domino’s Pizza, Inc. on Behalf of Domino’s Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (“Domino’s” or the “Company”) (NSYE: DPZ) on behalf of Domino’s stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Domino’s has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 18, 2024, Domino's issued a press announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Among other items, Domino's disclosed that it "expects it will fall 175 to 275 stores below its 2024 goal of 925+ net stores in international primarily as a result of challenges in both openings and closures being faced by Domino's Pizza Enterprises ('DPE'), one of its master franchisees." Accordingly, "[t]he Company is temporarily suspending its guidance metric of 1,100+ global net stores until the full effect of DPE's store opens and closures on international net store growth are known."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $64.23 per share, or 13.57%, to close at $409.04 per share on July 18, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Domino’s shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

