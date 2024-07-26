Apranga Group interim report for 6 months of 2024

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 161.6 million in H1 2024 and was by 9.5% higher than in corresponding period of 2023.



The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group reached EUR 9.1 million in H1 2024, while it amounted to EUR 9.0 million in the same period of 2023.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 19.6 million in H1 2024, while it amounted to EUR 18.9 million in corresponding period of 2023.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for 6 months of 2024, as well as managers’ confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801

Attachment