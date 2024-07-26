NASSAU, the Bahamas, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 26, 2024.

OKX Wallet Enhances User Experience with New Default Gas Fee Feature for Crypto Transactions

OKX Wallet today launched a new 'Default Gas Fee' feature, aimed at making users' cryptocurrency transactions faster and more streamlined. This innovative feature allows users to save their customized gas fee settings as the default for all future transactions on a particular network.

With the 'Default Gas Fee' feature, users no longer need to manually adjust gas fees for each transaction, saving valuable time and ensuring a smoother transaction experience. By automating this process, OKX aims to provide a more user-friendly experience and reduce the likelihood of errors.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

