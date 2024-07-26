UAE Data Center Database 2024 - Detailed Coverage of 34 Existing and 24 Upcoming Data Centers Across the UAE

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database product covers the UAE data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 34 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 24 upcoming data centers

Locations: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain and Fujairah

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

The existing data center capacity in UAE is over 240 MW on full build, which is almost 70% of the current upcoming capacity in the country

Dubai and Abu Dhabi dominate existing data center capacity in UAE

Around 50% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Dubai

Emerging data center locations are Sharjah and Abu Dhabi

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (34 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Jebel Ali Data Center or DX1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (24 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Company Coverage:

CtrlS

Datacenter Vaults

Du

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

eHosting DataFort

Emirates Global Aluminium

Equinix

Gulf Data Hub

Injazat

Khazna Data Centers

Morohub

PacificControls

Quantum Switch

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ej0d9t

