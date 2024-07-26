UAE Data Center Database 2024 - Detailed Coverage of 34 Existing and 24 Upcoming Data Centers Across the UAE

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the UAE data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 34 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 24 upcoming data centers
- Locations: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain and Fujairah
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
- The existing data center capacity in UAE is over 240 MW on full build, which is almost 70% of the current upcoming capacity in the country
- Dubai and Abu Dhabi dominate existing data center capacity in UAE
- Around 50% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Dubai
- Emerging data center locations are Sharjah and Abu Dhabi
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (34 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Jebel Ali Data Center or DX1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (24 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Company Coverage:
- CtrlS
- Datacenter Vaults
- Du
- Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub
- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
- eHosting DataFort
- Emirates Global Aluminium
- Equinix
- Gulf Data Hub
- Injazat
- Khazna Data Centers
- Morohub
- PacificControls
- Quantum Switch
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
