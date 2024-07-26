Deodorants - Global Strategic Business Report to 2030 Featuring Avon Products, Beiersdorf, CavinKare, Colgate-Palmolive, & Lion Corporation

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deodorants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Deodorants is estimated at US$28.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$40.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Another trend is the personalization and customization of deodorant products. Companies are leveraging technology to offer customized solutions that cater to individual preferences and needs, such as specific skin types or desired fragrance profiles. The rise of e-commerce has transformed the deodorant market, providing consumers with easy access to a wide range of products and enabling brands to reach a broader audience through online platforms. Growing urbanization and improving living standards, particularly in developing economies, have led to a higher adoption rate of personal care products, including deodorants. Furthermore, the rising disposable income enables consumers to spend more on premium and branded products, which often offer advanced features such as long-lasting effects and natural ingredients.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Spray Deodorants segment, which is expected to reach US$24.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Roll-On Deodorants segment is also set to grow at 3.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $7.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.0% CAGR to reach $9.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Deodorants Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Deodorants Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $28.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Deodorants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

COMPETITION

Avon Products, Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

CavinKare Pvt., Ltd.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Lion Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dqdz6m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment