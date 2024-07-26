$3.2 Bn Mammography Equipment Markets - Global Strategic Business Report to 2030 Featuring Canon, Fujifilm, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Metaltronica, Philips Healthcare, Planmed, & Siemens Healthineers

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mammography Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mammography Equipment is estimated at US$2.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030.







Looking forward, the integration of AI and other digital technologies is set to transform mammography further. AI assists in enhancing image analysis, prioritizing urgent cases, and increasing the accuracy of detections, which is vital as the volume of images from advanced techniques like digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) grows.

Additionally, government-led breast cancer screening programs and increased public awareness are boosting the demand for sophisticated mammography solutions. Mobile mammography units are also expanding access to screening services, particularly in underserved areas, emphasizing the need for continuous innovation and adaptation of mammography technologies to meet global healthcare demands and improve patient outcomes.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 2-D Digital Mammography Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.0%. The 3-D Digital Mammography Systems segment is also set to grow at 8.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $542.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.2% CAGR to reach $741.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Breast Cancer Drives Market Growth

Technological Advancements Propel Demand for Advanced Imaging

Rising Awareness of Early Detection Strengthens Market Position

Shift Towards Digital Mammography Expands Market Reach

Growing Emphasis on Women's Health Spurs Adoption Rates

Integration of Artificial Intelligence Enhances Diagnostic Accuracy

Emergence of 3D Mammography Throws the Spotlight On Improved Detection

Customization Options Cater to Diverse Clinical Needs

Advancements in Breast Imaging Techniques Drive Adoption

Patient-Centric Approaches Drive Product Development

Expansion of Screening Programs in Emerging Markets Sustain Growth

