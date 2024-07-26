Green Building Materials Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $786.1 Billion by 2030 - U.S. Estimated at $114.3 Billion in 2023, China Forecasted to Reach $201.4 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Building Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Green Building Materials is estimated at US$436.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$786.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the green building materials market is driven by several factors, including increasing consumer awareness of environmental issues, regulatory pressures, and advancements in sustainable technologies. As consumers become more conscious of the environmental impact of their choices, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly building materials that support sustainable living.
Regulatory frameworks and government incentives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting energy efficiency are also propelling the market forward. For instance, tax credits and grants for green construction projects encourage the use of sustainable materials. Advancements in sustainable technologies, such as the development of new bio-based materials and improvements in recycling processes, are expanding the range of available green building materials.
Furthermore, the rise of green building certifications and standards is driving the adoption of these materials, as builders and developers seek to achieve higher levels of sustainability in their projects. Overall, the green building materials market is set for substantial growth, fueled by a combination of environmental, regulatory, and technological factors that underscore the importance of sustainable construction practices.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Global Economic Update
- Green Building Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Consumer Awareness of Environmental Issues Throws the Spotlight on Green Building Materials
- Technological Advancements in Material Science Propel Growth in Sustainable Construction
- Rise of Green Building Certifications and Standards Strengthens Business Case for Sustainable Materials
- Innovations in Nanotechnology and Smart Materials Drives Adoption of Advanced Building Solutions
- Development of Bio-Based and Recycled Materials Generates Demand for Eco-Friendly Alternatives
- Adoption of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Optimizes Resource Utilization
- Integration of 3D Printing Technology Spurs Growth in Customized and Efficient Construction
- Improvements in Recycling Processes Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Reclaimed Materials
- Demand for Energy-Efficient Insulation and Advanced Coatings Drives Adoption of Green Technologies
- Impact of Climate Change Awareness Sustains Growth in Eco-Conscious Building Practices
- Consumer Preference for Healthier Living Environments Boosts Demand for Low-VOC Products
- Increased Urbanization and Sustainable Urban Development Expands Addressable Market Opportunity
- Evolution of Green Building Practices and Design Trends Market Demand
- Social and Economic Impact of Sustainable Building Materials Generates Awareness and Adoption
- Future Outlook and Emerging Trends in Green Building Materials Fuel Innovation and Market Growth
