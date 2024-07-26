Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Report 2024: Market to Reach $234.7 Billion by 2030 from $126 Billion in 2023 - Increasing Adoption of Holographic and Watermarking Techniques

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Counterfeit Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Anti-Counterfeit Packaging is estimated at US$126.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$234.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2030.







The growth in the anti-counterfeit packaging market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the rising incidents of counterfeit goods, particularly in the pharmaceutical and food sectors, have underscored the urgent need for effective packaging solutions that can prevent adulteration and ensure consumer safety.

Counterfeit pharmaceuticals pose significant health risks, while counterfeit food products can lead to severe safety concerns, driving the demand for robust anti-counterfeit packaging. Secondly, stringent government regulations and standards are mandating the use of anti-counterfeit technologies in packaging to combat the distribution of fake products.

Regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing stricter guidelines, compelling manufacturers to adopt advanced packaging solutions to comply with legal requirements and safeguard public health. Thirdly, increasing consumer awareness and demand for product authenticity are pushing brands to invest in anti-counterfeit packaging to maintain their reputation and foster customer loyalty.

Consumers are becoming more vigilant and prefer products that guarantee authenticity and safety. Additionally, the advancements in technology and the integration of digital solutions are making anti-counterfeit measures more accessible and cost-effective for manufacturers. The ability to track and trace products throughout the supply chain enhances transparency and reduces the risk of counterfeiting.

Lastly, the globalization of trade and the expansion of e-commerce platforms have increased the need for reliable packaging solutions, as products now cross multiple borders, elevating the risk of counterfeiting. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly turning to anti-counterfeit packaging to protect their products and ensure their integrity in the global market.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mass Encoding Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$109.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.7%. The RFID Technology segment is also set to grow at 10.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $34.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.2% CAGR to reach $52.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Increasing Incidents of Counterfeit Products Spurs Demand for Advanced Packaging Solutions

Adoption of Digital Technologies in Anti-Counterfeit Measures Propels Growth

Stringent Government Regulations and Standards Throws the Spotlight on Compliance Requirements

Rising Consumer Awareness and Demand for Product Authenticity Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Advancements in Blockchain Technology Strengthens Business Case for Secure Supply Chains

Integration of IoT Devices in Packaging Generates Opportunities for Real-Time Monitoring

AI and Machine Learning Innovations Accelerate Demand for Predictive Anti-Counterfeit Solutions

Growth of E-Commerce Platforms Drives Adoption of Robust Anti-Counterfeit Packaging

Increasing Sophistication of Counterfeiting Techniques: Here`s How the Market is Responding

Development of Tamper-Evident Technologies Sustains Growth in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging

Expansion of Pharmaceutical and Food Sectors Propels Market Growth

Rising Importance of Brand Protection Generates Demand for Enhanced Packaging Solutions

Globalization of Trade Expands Addressable Market for Anti-Counterfeit Technologies

Adoption of Holographic and Watermarking Techniques Strengthens Product Verification Processes

Focus on Reducing Economic Losses Due to Counterfeiting Drives Market Adoption

Enhanced Traceability Requirements in Supply Chains Propel Growth in Anti-Counterfeit Solutions

