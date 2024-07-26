Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platforms Market to Reach $27.7 Billion by 2030 - Discover Emerging Technologies Significantly Impacting the Omni-Channel Retail Space

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform is estimated at US$9.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$27.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the retail omni-channel commerce market is driven by several factors including technological advancements, changing consumer behavior, and an increase in mobile and internet penetration globally. Consumers today expect instant access to product information, availability, and pricing, irrespective of the shopping channel they use. This demand for a cohesive customer experience has pushed retailers to adopt omni-channel platforms that can provide real-time data across all channels.

Furthermore, the surge in e-commerce adoption, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has underscored the necessity for retailers to blend their digital and physical presence effectively. Retailers who leverage omni-channel strategies report enhanced customer loyalty and higher sales, as they meet the customer`s demand for flexibility in shopping, pickup, and return services. As the digital landscape evolves, these platforms must continuously adapt to incorporate the latest technological innovations and consumer trends to sustain growth and competitiveness in the market.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the SaaS Deployment segment, which is expected to reach US$18 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.7%. The On-Premise Deployment segment is also set to grow at 14.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.4% CAGR to reach $6.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

