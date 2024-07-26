The World Market for Drugs & Diagnostics for Hematological Disorders, Forecast to 2029 - Regional Market Share Analysis by Segment, Product, End-user, and Drug Type

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drugs and Diagnostics for Hematological Disorders: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for drugs and diagnostics for hematological disorders is expected to grow from $131.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $189.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.



Report Scope



This report covers the worldwide market for the drugs used to treat hematological disorders, as well as the devices and reagents used to diagnose these diseases. Based on product type, the diagnostic market for hematological disorders is divided into reagents & instruments and software. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic labs, and others. On the basis of drug type, the drugs used to treat hematological disorders are divided into oncology drugs and non-oncology drugs.



The market is divided into four geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). For market estimates, data has been provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029. The report also covers approved drugs, the pipeline analysis, innovative research, opportunities within the market, and profiles of leading companies.



The growing number of individuals with leukemia is the main reason for the market's growth and the development of more effective drugs.



Report Includes

49 data tables and 44 additional tables

An overview of the current and future global markets for drugs and diagnostics for hematological disorders

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by segment, product, end user, drug type, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, current and emerging technologies, regulations, cancer incidence, and the impact of various macroeconomic factors

A look at treatment strategies, such as hematological therapeutics and drugs, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy, as well as testing and screening methods for diagnosis

Review of technological developments, product introductions, and other recent industry activity of the major players

Discussion of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices

An analysis of recent patents

A look at the competitive landscape, including companies' market shares, M&A activity and venture funding

Profiles of the leading market players, including Danaher, Abbott, Sysmex Corp., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

PESTEL Analysis Political Economic Social Technological Environmental Legal

Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Buyers Bargaining Power of Suppliers Potential of New Entrants Threat of Substitutes Competition in the Industry

Supply Chain and Logistics for Hematological Instruments

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Incidence of Blood Disorders Rising Use of Automation Diagnosis of Hematology Disorders Increasing Government and Private Funding for Treatment

Market Restraints High Cost of Instruments High Cost of Treatment Reimbursement Challenges for Physicians

Market Opportunities Rising Health Awareness Emerging Economies



Chapter 4 Patent Landscape and Current Developments in Drugs

Patent Landscape

New Approvals

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Emerging Technologies

AI-Assisted Diagnosis

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip Devices

Gene Therapies

Immunotherapies

Clinical Trials

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Segmentation by Market Hematological Disorders Diagnostics Market Hematological Disorders Diagnostic Market, By Product Type Hematological Disorders Diagnostic Market, By End User Hematology Drug Market Hematology Drug Market, By Drug Type

Geographic Breakdown North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Leading Companies

Hematological Disorder Diagnostics

Hematological Disorder Drugs

New Developers of Drugs for Rare Hematology Disorders

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

Company Profiles Abbott Amgen Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. Danaher Corp. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Novartis AG Sanofi Sysmex Corp. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



