The World Market for Drugs & Diagnostics for Hematological Disorders, Forecast to 2029 - Regional Market Share Analysis by Segment, Product, End-user, and Drug Type

The global market for drugs and diagnostics for hematological disorders is expected to grow from $131.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $189.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
Report Scope
This report covers the worldwide market for the drugs used to treat hematological disorders, as well as the devices and reagents used to diagnose these diseases. Based on product type, the diagnostic market for hematological disorders is divided into reagents & instruments and software. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic labs, and others. On the basis of drug type, the drugs used to treat hematological disorders are divided into oncology drugs and non-oncology drugs.
The market is divided into four geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). For market estimates, data has been provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029. The report also covers approved drugs, the pipeline analysis, innovative research, opportunities within the market, and profiles of leading companies.
The growing number of individuals with leukemia is the main reason for the market's growth and the development of more effective drugs.
Report Includes
- 49 data tables and 44 additional tables
- An overview of the current and future global markets for drugs and diagnostics for hematological disorders
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimate of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by segment, product, end user, drug type, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, current and emerging technologies, regulations, cancer incidence, and the impact of various macroeconomic factors
- A look at treatment strategies, such as hematological therapeutics and drugs, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy, as well as testing and screening methods for diagnosis
- Review of technological developments, product introductions, and other recent industry activity of the major players
- Discussion of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices
- An analysis of recent patents
- A look at the competitive landscape, including companies' market shares, M&A activity and venture funding
- Profiles of the leading market players, including Danaher, Abbott, Sysmex Corp., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- PESTEL Analysis
- Political
- Economic
- Social
- Technological
- Environmental
- Legal
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Potential of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competition in the Industry
- Supply Chain and Logistics for Hematological Instruments
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Incidence of Blood Disorders
- Rising Use of Automation
- Diagnosis of Hematology Disorders
- Increasing Government and Private Funding for Treatment
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Instruments
- High Cost of Treatment
- Reimbursement Challenges for Physicians
- Market Opportunities
- Rising Health Awareness
- Emerging Economies
Chapter 4 Patent Landscape and Current Developments in Drugs
- Patent Landscape
- New Approvals
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- AI-Assisted Diagnosis
- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
- Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip Devices
- Gene Therapies
- Immunotherapies
- Clinical Trials
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Segmentation by Market
- Hematological Disorders Diagnostics Market
- Hematological Disorders Diagnostic Market, By Product Type
- Hematological Disorders Diagnostic Market, By End User
- Hematology Drug Market
- Hematology Drug Market, By Drug Type
- Geographic Breakdown
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Leading Companies
- Hematological Disorder Diagnostics
- Hematological Disorder Drugs
- New Developers of Drugs for Rare Hematology Disorders
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- Abbreviations
- Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Amgen Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Sanofi
- Sysmex Corp.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
